Fenixlight Limited: 2024 Fenix Annual Sales Promotion Begins

SHENZHEN, CHINA / ACCESSWIRE / November 8, 2024 / On Nov. 8, Fenixlight starts its 2024 Annual Sales Promotion.

2024 Fenix Annual Sales Promotion

This is part of the 2024 Fenix Annual Sales Promotion.

Combo Offers

Buy One, Get One Free

Don't miss out on these two incredible deals. The BC26R and BC05R V2.0 combo, as well as the BC30 V2.0 and BC05R V2.0 combo, are both available for under $100 after discounts. These must-have combos are essential for anyone serious about cycling.

Get ready to be amazed by the Fenix PD36R Pro flashlight, which boasts a super bright output of 2800 lumens and an extensive beam distance of 380 meters. Purchase this impressive flashlight now for the discounted price of just $119.95. Additionally, take advantage of our special combo offer to get a Fenix E-lite for free.

Hunting Flashlight Set Limited-Time Offer

Great news for hunting enthusiasts. This hunting flashlight set includes the HT18R flashlight, ALG-18 rail mount, and AER-05 remote pressure switch, all together for the special price of $169.95, which is a 17% discount off the original price. Get all three products for one good price.

Limited-Time Offers

Fenix TK11R and Fenix TK20R UE, two professional tactical flashlights with ultra-long beam distances and great waterproof abilities, are both on sale at the prices of $76.95 and $124.95 for a limited time.

Fenix industrial headlamp HM71R, originally priced at $119.95, is now available for $104.95. This headlamp has become a favorite among professionals because of its exceptional performance and long-lasting runtime.

The Fenix PD35 V3.0 tactical flashlight (2600U), which was originally priced at $79.95, is now being offered at a discounted price of only $69.95. Ideal for outdoor adventures and self-defense, this flashlight stands out for its exceptional output and practicality.

Special-Edition Products Limited-Time Offers

E03R V2.0 (Gift Edition)

The portable EDC flashlight E03R V2.0 (Gift Edition), which was originally priced at $34.95, is now being offered at a discounted price of only $29.95. This portable flashlight is popular among EDC lovers for its compact design, excellent portability, and several brightness levels.

E18R V2.0 Black/Nebula

During this sale, purchase the popular E18R V2.0 EDC Flashlight in Black or Nebula Gift Edition for the same price as the regular edition, only $56.95 for a limited time.

PD32R Special Edition

The PD32R is a Fenix product that was launched this year and has received a lot of attention from users since its release. To show appreciation for the enthusiasm of the users for PD32R, a special edition of PD32R has been launched at a price of only $79.95. This special edition is available at the same price as the regular edition, so don't miss the chance to get the PD32R special edition.

Batteries are Free

Buy one PD40R V3.0, TK20R V2.0, HM70R or HM65R-T V2.0 at a regular price, get one corresponding 5000 V2.0 mAh or 3400 mAh battery for free.

Note: Product availability varies by region. Please refer to the actual sales categories for further details.

Contact Information

Joseph He

Marketing Specialist

marketing2@fenixlight.com

+86 15813122868

SOURCE: Fenixlight Limited

View the original press release on newswire.com.