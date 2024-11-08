Anzeige
08.11.2024 16:06 Uhr
Ecuador's Roberto Valencia Wins First Prize for The Strange Case of the Human Cannonball at TRT World Citizen Humanitarian Film Festival 2024

The winners of the 2024 TRT World Citizen "Humanitarian Film Festival," organized by Turkish Radio and Television Corporation (TRT), have been announced.

ISTANBUL, Nov. 8, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- To provide a significant platform for filmmakers to address humanitarian issues from unique perspectives, Turkish Radio and Television Corporation (TRT) hosted its TRT World Citizen "Humanitarian Film Festival" for the sixth time this year. The award ceremony, held at the Atatürk Cultural Center, was hosted by Director General of TRT, Mehmet Zahid Sobaci and attended by Presidency's Head of Communications Fahrettin Altun, along with numerous guests from the cinema and arts community.

TRT World Citizen

Head of Communications Altun: "We support this festival for bringing together producers and directors who serve humanity with their works."

Speaking at the award ceremony, the Presidency's Head of Communications, Fahrettin Altun, stated, "This festival underscores the significance of safeguarding human rights, social justice, and peace and addressing the effects of environmental problems on human life."

"The TRT World Citizen Humanitarian Film Festival is an institutional manifestation of Türkiye's sensitivities regarding this matter. We strongly support this festival, which has become a tradition, to bring together valuable producers and directors who also serve humanity with their works," he added.

Director General of TRT Sobaci: "The world is perhaps in more need than ever of the profound narratives of cinema."

Director General of TRT Mehmet Zahid Sobaci, speaking at the award ceremony, emphasized that the Humanitarian Film Festival aims to draw attention to global humanitarian issues and inspire positive change worldwide.

Sobaci continued, "As Türkiye's public broadcaster, TRT is responsible for being the voice of the overlooked and making the invisible visible in all activities, including cinema. The Humanitarian Film Festival is a significant reflection of this duty. Through this festival, we strive to bring the struggles of the marginalized and disregarded to the forefront of humanity's consciousness, opening a door of understanding from Türkiye to the world."

Best films were awarded

This year, the "Best Film" award went to Roberto Valencia from Ecuador for "The Strange Case of the Human Cannonball". The second prize was awarded to Ali Sohail Jaura from Pakistan for "Murder Tongue", and the third prize went to Jimmy Ming Shum from Japan for "Talk to Me".

Photo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2549426/TRT.jpg

Contact:
Sezin Soylu
sezin.soylu@trt.net.tr

Cision View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/ecuadors-roberto-valencia-wins-first-prize-for-the-strange-case-of-the-human-cannonball-at-trt-world-citizen-humanitarian-film-festival-2024-302300018.html

