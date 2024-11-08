Image Sensors Market worth $29.62 billion by 2029 - Exclusive Report by MarketsandMarkets

DELRAY BEACH, Fla., Nov. 8, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The global image sensor market is expected to be valued at USD 20.66 billion in 2024 and is projected to reach USD 29.62 billion by 2029, growing at a CAGR of 7.5% from 2024-2029 according to a new report by MarketsandMarkets. Additions to existing applications in various industries and technological advancements in image sensor product offerings are key factors driving the expansion of the image sensor market. Restraints such as High Manufacturing costs hinder market growth. However, factors such as Integration with other technologies provide lucrative opportunities for market players in the coming years.

Image Sensors Market Report Scope:

Report Coverage Details Market Revenue in 2024 $ 20.66 billion Estimated Value by 2029 $ 29.62 billion Growth Rate Poised to grow at a CAGR of 7.5% Market Size Available for 2020-2029 Forecast Period 2024-2029 Forecast Units Value (USD Million/Billion) Report Coverage Revenue Forecast, Competitive Landscape, Growth Factors, and Trends Segments Covered By type, processing technique, spectrum, imaging type, array type, resolution, and end user and region. Geographies Covered North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Rest of World Key Market Challenge Optical and performance constraints of pixel miniaturization Key Market Opportunities Integration with other technologies Key Market Drivers Adoption of ADAS in Automotive

Area Scan image sensors by array type to hold the highest CAGR during the forecast period.

Area scan image sensors will have the highest CAGR in the image sensor market for years due to versatile applications in numerous industries. Since it captures images in a two-dimensional format, area scan image sensors find broad application in machine vision in manufacturing, quality assurance, and automated inspection systems. Growing demand for automation of processes in industries is an imperative factor driving this growth. Area scan sensors make high-speed image acquisition possible with good measurement accuracy, which are essential factors for maintaining product quality as well as operational efficiency. Improvements in the form of better resolution and sensitivity along with AI integration are also improving the performance of area scan image sensors. Their high-speed, real-time image processing capacity supports applications in the automotive, healthcare, and logistics sectors, where swift decision-making is important. The rise of smart factories and Industry 4.0 projects has increased the demand for area scan sensors, which are essential for automation and data analytics functions. With more and more industries embracing high-performance imaging solutions, the best position of area scan image sensors will be leading in growth rates and innovation in the market.

More than 16 MP by resolution to exhibit highest market share during the forecast period

Over the next few years, image sensors with more than 16 MP resolution will likely rule the market because they can fulfill the fast-growing demands of high-quality imaging in various applications. Manufacturers are increasingly incorporating higher-resolution sensors into smartphones, digital cameras, and professional equipment due to increasing consumer demands for superior image quality. These further fuels the demand for visually beautiful images and videos because of the proliferation of social media and digital content creation. Other areas include the automotive, healthcare, and security fields. For example, advanced driver-assistance systems (ADAS) in automobiles would require detailed imaging of the lane and pedestrians; these pixels need to be greater, hence the requirement of such sensors. Medical imaging devices need high-resolution imaging for the accurate diagnostics that are provided. Thus, the increased low-light sensitivity and higher readout speed will make the high-resolution sensor more attractive. As such, the image sensors market greater than 16 MP will significantly increase as it goes well with the industry trend.

Industrial sector to hold the highest CAGR during the forecast period

Industrial, the largest application segment for image sensors, is anticipated to have the highest CAGR in the image sensor market during the next couple of years due to the growing application of automation, robotics, and machine vision systems. Rising efficiency and precision needs among industries in the manufacturing process also create an enormous demand for advanced imaging technologies. Therefore, image sensors play a very important role in quality control; real-time inspection and monitoring products are possible to ensure compliance with stringent quality standards. The establishment of Industry 4.0, which involves a convergence of IoT devices and smart technologies in the manufacturing process, is another reason behind the demand for high-performance image sensors. The sensors are more capable of collecting more data, which are analyzed for predictive purposes to minimize downtime.

Furthermore, developing more applications in the autonomous vehicles, logistics, and warehousing area significantly contributes to the increase in the requirement for advanced imaging solutions. Industrial applications will transform with the use oftransform using sensor technologies like 3D imaging and AI-enhanced vision systems. The system could offer clearer operational efficiency.

Asia Pacific in the image sensor industry to exhibit the highest CAGR during the forecast period

This will be where the highest CAGR in image sensors over the next years will emerge, spurred by various strong drivers in the region. The area is also where leading electronic manufacturing bases reside, among other factors that include some strong economies globally, like China, Japan, South Korea, and Taiwan. Some investment in this area for their development in researching and making discoveries is accelerating image sensor innovation in these markets. This growth is driven by the increasing demand for consumer electronics, including good-quality camera smartphones and tablets, as consumers want better imaging. Asia Pacific also grows due to fast industrialization and urbanization; image sensors are adopted in many industries, including automotive, healthcare, and surveillance. The automotive segment is especially booming for ADAS, which uses highly quality image sensors that include safety features. Furthermore, government projects like smart city projects help encourage surveillance and monitoring solutions; consequently, the demand also rises in the image sensor market. Collectively, these factors position the Asia Pacific region for robust growth, making it a key player in the global image sensor landscape.

Key Players

The image sensor companies includes major Tier I and II players like Sony Corporation (Japan), Samsung. (South Korea), Omnivision (US), Semiconductor Components Industries, LLC (US) and STMicroelectronics (Switzerland), Panasonic Holdings Corporation (Japan), Canon Inc. (Japan), HAMAMATSU PHOTONICS KK. (Japan), Teledyne Technologies Incorporated. (US), SK HYNIX INC. (South Korea), Himax Technologies Inc. (Taiwan) and others. These players have a strong market presence in advanced packaging across various countries in North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Rest of the World (RoW).

