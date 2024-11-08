Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - November 8, 2024) - Stelios Papagrigoriou, Executive Chairman and Co-founder, IN-VR ("Company"), joined Guillaume Legare, Head, South America, Toronto Stock Exchange (TSX) and Karolina Guay, Canadian Ambassador to Chile, to open the market to celebrate the Chile Energy Transition Summit 2024.





Cannot view this video? Visit:

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=rduRAOTJm2A

The Chile Energy Transition Summit 2024, is organized by the Net Zero Circle by IN-VR. This summit brings together thought leaders, industry experts, and innovators to explore the vital role of energy transition in Chile. The focus is on creating sustainable, forward-thinking solutions that align with global net-zero goals.

This summit will address the critical intersection between Chile's renewable energy advancements and its rich mineral resources. As we move toward a future of decarbonization, the cross-collaboration between these two sectors will be essential in supporting Chile's energy transformation.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/229289

SOURCE: Toronto Stock Exchange