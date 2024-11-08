United-Guardian, Inc.: United-Guardian Reports Increased Third Quarter Earnings

HAUPPAUGE, N.Y., Nov. 08, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- United-Guardian, Inc. (NASDAQ:UG) announced today the financial results for the third quarter and the first nine months of 2024. Sales for the nine-month period ended September 30th increased from $8,278,141 in 2023 to $9,705,262 in 2024 and net income increased from $1,843,931 ($0.40 per share) to $2,747,151 ($0.60 per share) for the same period. The third quarter remained steady with sales of $3,057,518 in 2023 and $3,060,113 in 2024, while net income increased from $626,756 ($0.14 per share) to $865,484 ($0.19 per share).

Donna Vigilante, President of United-Guardian, stated, "We are pleased to announce that sales and earnings increased in the third quarter and for the first nine months of 2024 compared with the same periods in 2023. We continue to have strong sales of our cosmetic ingredients, which increased by 8% in the third quarter and 68% in the first nine months of 2024. This overall increase was primarily attributable to sales to our largest cosmetic distributor. Sales of medical lubricants decreased by 2% in the third quarter, which was attributed to normal fluctuation in order patterns, while increasing by 4% in the first nine months of 2024, compared with the same periods in 2023. Pharmaceutical product sales continue to recover from a supply disruption that occurred at our contract manufacturer for Renacidin®, our most important pharmaceutical product, late last year. Sales of pharmaceuticals decreased by 6% in the third quarter and 11% for the nine-month period. We expect our sales will continue to increase as we recover from the shutdown that limited our supply of Renacidin."

United-Guardian is a manufacturer of cosmetic ingredients, pharmaceuticals, medical lubricants, and sexual wellness ingredients.

