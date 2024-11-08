Anzeige
LITGRID AB publishes results for the 9 months of 2024
LITGRID AB publishes results for the 9 months of 2024

LITGRID AB, company code 302564383, registered office address Karlo Gustavo Emilio Manerheimo str. 8, Vilnius, Lithuania, is publishing results of the Company for the nine months of 2024.


Key financial indicators for 9 months of 2024:

Main financial results9 months of 20249 months of 2023
Revenue, EUR million279.6274.9
EBITDA, EUR million48.662.1
Net profit, EUR million31.743.3
ROE (for the last 12 months), percents16.319.5
Adjusted* EBITDA, EUR million37.329.6
Adjusted* NET profit, EUR million22.115.6
Adjusted* ROE (for the last 12 months), percents 12.69.2

*The adjustment of profitability ratios is made due to temporary regulatory deviations from the regulated profitability approved by the National Energy Regulatory Council (NERC). The calculation of the adjusted ratios shall take into account the adjustment of the revenue for prior periods, which has already been approved by the NERC decision for the purpose of setting the regulated prices for transmission services for the reference period, and shall take into account the deviation between the profitability approved by the NERC for the reference period and the actual profitability, which will be taken into account by the NERC for the purpose of setting the prices for transmission services for future periods.

Attachments:
1. Financial results of the Company for 9 months of 2024.
2. Press release.

More information:
Jurga Eivaite
Communications Project Manager
+370 613 19977
jurga.eivaite@litgrid.eu


© 2024 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
