BlackRock Greater Europe Investment Trust Plc - Disclosure of Portfolio Holdings

LONDON, United Kingdom, November 08

BLACKROCK GREATER EUROPE INVESTMENT TRUST PLC (the "Company")

LEI - 5493003R8FJ6I76ZUW55

A full disclosure of portfolio investments for BlackRock Greater Europe Investment Trust plc as at 30 September 2024 has been made available on the Company's website at the link listed below

https://www.blackrock.com/uk/individual/literature/policies/blackrock-greater-europe-invst-trust-portfolio-disclosure.pdf

Kevin Mayger

BlackRock Investment Management (UK) Limited

Secretary

Tel: 020 7743 2427

8 November 2024

