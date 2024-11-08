Anzeige
08.11.2024 17:26 Uhr
INFORMA MARKETS - GLOBAL LICENSING GROUP: License Global's "Leading Licensees Report" Focuses on Manufacturing Trends and Branded Consumer Goods Performance

Finanznachrichten News

Over 350 global manufacturers, including Fanattik, ColourPop Cosmetics, All Star Dogs, Trevco, The Wand Company and Winning Moves U.K., recognized as licensees impacting the business of brand extension.

SANTA MONICA, CA / ACCESSWIRE / November 8, 2024 / License Global, the leading international publication for licensed consumer products, releases its 2024 edition of the Leading Licensees Report, powered by Bioworld. Highlighting more than 350 of the best-in-class licensees recognized by licensors, manufacturers, retailers and supporting services, the Leading Licensees Report predicts trends alongside new developments and observations across licensed consumer products. This report covers 21 categories, showcasing key players that extend intellectual properties (IP) into products through complementary design innovations, manufacturing and distribution.

"The Leading Licensees report is critical for the manufacturing and retail landscape as it points towards the must-watch product categories and key performing consumer markets, especially valuable as brands plan their 2025, 2026 and even 2027 business strategies," says Amanda Cioletti, Vice President of Content and Strategy for License Global. "The most trusted international industry experts contributed to the report, giving License Global the ability to aggregate the upcoming industry trends for the year to come, as well as provide a valuable resource for businesses to plan for the future."

Overall growth in the licensing business is driven by selective IP partnerships, strong collaborations and intelligent retail placement. As licensees continue to align with popular IPs, the industry reveals a steady rise in brand visibility and consumer engagement.

Most desired categories manufacturers are looking toward include Toys and Games, with 40.35% of submitting licensees noting it as the category of choice, followed by TV/Film/Animation/Streaming Media at 38.60%, Fashion (Apparel) with 33.33% and Fashion (Footwear and Accessories) at 29.82%. In fifth position is Music with 26.32% and tied for sixth place is Gifts and Novelties and Software/Video Games/Apps, both at 24.56%.

The Leading Licensees also shares a mid-year update of licenses to watch for 2024 into the following year, which will be covered comprehensively in the annual Top Global Licensors Report, set to release in July 2025. Find the 2024 report here.

To date, respondents rated Disney, Squishmellows, Marvel, "Hello Kitty" and "Barbie" as the five Most Successful Licenses of 2024. A full list of the top 20 can be found inside the report.

To access the Leading Licensees Report 2024, including the full list of rated licensees, all the trending categories and a comprehensive look at retail channel shift, visit License Global.

About License Global
License Global, a part of the Global Licensing Group, is the leading publication for the brand licensing industry, delivering award-winning editorial content, including news, trends, analysis and special reports about the global consumer product and retail marketplace. Through its magazine, website, daily e-newsletter, webinars, videos and event publications, License Global reaches more than 150,000 executives and professionals in all major markets. The magazine also serves as the official publication for the sector's trade events, which include Licensing Expo, Brand Licensing Europe, Licensing Expo Shanghai and the Brand & Licensing Innovation Summit.

About Global Licensing Group??
The Global Licensing Group at Informa Markets, a subsidiary of Informa plc (LON:INF), is the licensing industry's leading tradeshow organizer and media partner. Its mission is to provide licensing opportunities around the world by bringing brands and products together. The following events and information products are produced for the licensing industry by the Global Licensing Group at Informa Markets: Licensing Expo, Brand Licensing Europe, Licensing Expo Shanghai, Brand & Licensing Innovation Summit License Global magazine, licenseglobal.com and License Global Daily E-News. Global Licensing Group events are sponsored by Licensing International.

Media Contact
Informa Markets Licensing PR
licensingpr@informa.com

SOURCE: INFORMA MARKETS - GLOBAL LICENSING GROUP



View the original press release on accesswire.com

© 2024 ACCESSWIRE
