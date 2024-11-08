Diné Development Corporation: Diné Development Corporation Celebrates Launch of San Antonio Office

SAN ANTONIO, TX / ACCESSWIRE / November 8, 2024 / Diné Development Corporation (DDC), a Navajo Nation owned IT, engineering, professional, and environmental solutions provider,?celebrated the opening of its recently announced San Antonio location with an open house event at the Boeing Center at Tech Port. Community partners, clients, and industry leaders gathered to tour DDC's Capital Factory office and learn more about the family of companies' initiatives to expand its presence in the South Texas region.

Strategically positioned within Port San Antonio, DDC's new location serves as an extension of its dedication to innovation and growth within the area's defense and technology community. As one of the state's foremost technology accelerators, Tech Port offers DDC access to an innovation ecosystem closely aligned with its mission to deliver leading-edge solutions in data, cloud, cybersecurity, and emerging IT solutions in support of defense and civilian agencies.

Jim Perschbach, President and CEO of Port San Antonio, welcomed DDC to Tech Port, stating, "The arrival of DDC in San Antonio aligns perfectly with our vision to unite industry, talent, and education in ways that enrich our community and advance our national government. DDC brings the type of technology expertise to government customers that adds value to their initiatives, and its presence on campus will strengthen our collaborative network to support the government's critical missions into the future."

Jeff Abney, Vice President of Growth and Strategy, DOD of DDC, underscored the expansion into the region as a milestone in advancing DDC's strategic goals. "San Antonio serves as a unique convergence of technology, cybersecurity, military, and healthcare," said Abney. "We are excited about being a part of this dynamic city to build on our shared commitment to technological advancement and community impact."

The expansion strengthens DDC's capacity to serve key clients in the region, including the U.S. Air Force, Defense Health Agency (DHA), and other DOD organizations. With a focus on high-demand capabilities, such as cybersecurity, cloud solutions, health IT, and advanced data analytics, the new location positions the family of companies to deliver tailored solutions and responsive support in proximity to its clients. Through strategic growth, DDC plans to bring more jobs to San Antonio, drawing on the region's skilled workforce and contributing to local economic development.

"We are thrilled to welcome DDC to San Antonio and support its growth journey in our region," expressed Sarah Carabias Rush, Chief Economic Development Officer of greater:SATX. "DDC's presence strengthens our expanding innovation ecosystem, generating valuable opportunities for our workforce and fostering economic growth."The new location on the Tech Port campus positions the family of companies as a key contributor within the region's technology landscape. As a Navajo Nation-owned family of companies, the milestone underscores DDC's commitment to legacy-inspired sustainability, advancing both regional growth and long-term prosperity of the Navajo Nation.

Contact Information

Katie von Allmen

Senior Marketing Manager

katie.vonallmen@ddc-dine.com

SOURCE: DDC

View the original press release on newswire.com.