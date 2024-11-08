China's solar module exports fell to 16. 53 GW in September, down 12% from August and 16% year on year, according to PV InfoLink. Third-quarter exports reached 54. 9 GW, a 15% drop from the second quarter, but a 6% increase from the third quarter of 2023. PV InfoLink said China's solar module exports totaled 16. 53 GW in September, a 12% drop from August and a 16% decline from the previous year. For the third quarter of 2024, exports reached 54. 9 GW, down 15% from the second quarter but up 6% from the third quarter of 2023. Cumulative exports for the first nine months of 2024 reached 186. 77 ...

