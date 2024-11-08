Austria installed 1. 4 GW of new PV capacity from January to September 2024, including around 400 MW added in the third quarter alone. From pv magazine Germany Austria installed 399 MW of new solar capacity in the third quarter of 2024, according to data from E-Control, the national energy regulator. This data, collected from 16 major grid operators covering about 85% of Austria's grid, shows a strong deployment but a slight decrease from the growth rate seen in the first half of 2024. E-Control said that 20,929 new PV systems were installed in the third quarter, pushing the year-to-date capacity ...

