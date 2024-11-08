Anzeige
Leidos Awarded Organ Procurement and Transplantation Network Operations Contract

Finanznachrichten News

RESTON, VA / ACCESSWIRE / November 8, 2024 / Leidos

Leidos (NYSE:LDOS) announced a new contract to modernize the Organ Procurement and Transplant Network (OPTN), a critical system that delivers vital organ transplant information to patients, donors, and healthcare providers. The contract was awarded by the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services through its Health Resources and Services Administration (HRSA). This multiple-award, indefinite delivery/indefinite quantity contract has a total potential value of $235 million, including a base period of performance of one year and four, one-year option periods.

"Every 10 minutes, someone is added to the transplant waiting list," said Liz Porter, Leidos Health & Civil Sector president. "Patients, donors, families, and physicians depend on timely and accurate data from the OPTN to facilitate life-saving transplants. By providing improved access to information and deploying modernized tools, we are dedicated to equipping all involved with the resources they need to make critical decisions."

Under the contract, Leidos will have the opportunity to compete with other vendors to win tasks to modernize key pieces of the organ transplant system to improve transparency, performance, governance, and efficiency across the donation and transplantation process. This effort will benefit more than 100,000 people on the national organ transplant waitlist.

With its deep expertise in technology, health systems, and large-scale electronic health record implementations, Leidos is uniquely positioned to collaborate with HRSA on planning and delivering the OPTN modernization.

This initiative, representing the most significant reforms of the OPTN in nearly four decades, is aimed at improving health outcomes and better serving patients and families.

About Leidos

Leidos is a Fortune 500® innovation company rapidly addressing the world's most vexing challenges in national security and health. The company's global workforce of 48,000 collaborates to create smarter technology solutions for customers in heavily regulated industries. Headquartered in Reston, Virginia, Leidos reported annual revenues of approximately $15.4 billion for the fiscal year ended December 29, 2023. For more information, visit www.leidos.com.

View additional multimedia and more ESG storytelling from Leidos on 3blmedia.com.

Contact Info:
Spokesperson: Leidos
Website: https://www.3blmedia.com/profiles/leidos
Email: info@3blmedia.com

SOURCE: Leidos



View the original press release on accesswire.com

© 2024 ACCESSWIRE
