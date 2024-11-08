Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Freitag, 08.11.2024 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 674 internationalen Medien
4.000 Meilen, um herauszufinden, warum der „Warren Buffett des Bergbaus" in diese Kupferaktie investierte
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
PR Newswire
08.11.2024 18:00 Uhr
122 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Nakheel: Palm Jebel Ali Project Surges Ahead in 2024: Milestones Achieved in Record Time for Dubai's Most Anticipated Development

Finanznachrichten News

DUBAI, UAE, Nov. 8, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Nakheel, a member of Dubai Holding's pioneering real estate arm Dubai Holding Real Estate, has marked significant progress in the development of Palm Jebel Ali in 2024, with the project progressing at pace to meet 2025 milestones.

Palm Jebel Ali Aerial Render

The development masterplan was approved by His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai in May 2023, who said at the time; "Palm Jebel Ali will further strengthen our urban infrastructure and consolidate the city's emergence as one of the world's leading metropolises. This new groundbreaking project reflects our strategic development plan centred on raising the quality of life and happiness of residents."

The Palm Jebel Ali area received further recognition this year when His Highness Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai, Deputy Prime Minister, Minister of Defence, and Chairman of The Executive Council of Dubai, approved the master plan for the 6.6 kilometre development of Jebel Ali Beach. The project includes a five-kilometre sandy beach, to be developed by Nakheel, as well as a 1.6-kilometre-long Mangrove Beach, to be developed by Dubai Municipality.

Khalid Al Malik, Chief Executive Officer of Dubai Holding Real Estate, said; "At Nakheel we believe in developing dreams, inspired by the vision of our leaders and the hopes of our people. The rapid progress we are currently witnessing on ground at Palm Jebel Ali is testimony to the grand success of our key partnerships and our joint endeavours to ensure we deliver on our commitments."

Several key contracts for the project were awarded throughout 2024, including the construction of a new 6-kilometre road, the contracts for the island's marine works, dredging, land reclamation, beach profiling and sand placement, directly supporting the construction of villas. The first eight fronds of the project are expected to be site-ready for villa infrastructure and civil works by the first quarter of 2025.

Crucially, the contract for the construction of exclusive ultra-luxury villas on the first six fronds of the project has also been awarded and are scheduled for completion by late 2026. Nakheel recently announced their partnership with Dubai Electricity and Water Authority for the development of two substations on Palm Jebel Ali.

Video: Palm Jebel Ali

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2552884/Nakheel_1.jpg
Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2552885/Nakheel_2.jpg
Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2552886/Nakheel_3.jpg

Palm Jebel Ali three major contracts signing ceremony

Groundbreaking ceremony of marine works on Palm Jebel Ali with Jan De Nul Dredging LTD

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/palm-jebel-ali-project-surges-ahead-in-2024-milestones-achieved-in-record-time-for-dubais-most-anticipated-development-302300134.html

© 2024 PR Newswire
Treibt Nvidias KI-Boom den Uranpreis?
In einer Welt, in der künstliche Intelligenz zunehmend zum Treiber technologischer Fortschritte wird, rückt auch der Energiebedarf, der für den Betrieb und die Weiterentwicklung von KI-Systemen erforderlich ist, in den Fokus.

Nvidia, ein Vorreiter auf dem Gebiet der KI, steht im Zentrum dieser Entwicklung. Mit steigender Nachfrage nach leistungsfähigeren KI-Anwendungen steigt auch der Bedarf an Energie. Uran, als Schlüsselkomponente für die Energiegewinnung in Kernkraftwerken, könnte dadurch einen neuen Stellenwert erhalten.

Dieser kostenlose Report beleuchtet, wie der KI-Boom potenziell den Uranmarkt beeinflusst und stellt drei aussichtsreiche Unternehmen vor, die von diesen Entwicklungen profitieren könnten und echtes Rallyepotenzial besitzen

Handeln Sie Jetzt!

Fordern Sie jetzt den brandneuen Spezialreport an und profitieren Sie von der steigenden Nachfrage, der den Uranpreis auf neue Höchststände treiben könnte.
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.