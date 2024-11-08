The European Union will continue advancing hydrogen projects, focusing on infrastructure design and supporting production with European equipment, according to Ursula von der Leyen, president of the European Commission. The European Union will continue its hydrogen initiatives, collaborating with offtakers to design infrastructure and supporting production using European-made equipment, according to Ursula von der Leyen, president of the European Commission. She also said that investment in European hydrogen is expected to rise by 140% in 2024, with Europe contributing nearly one-third of global ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...