The Hershey Company: Hershey Expands Sweets Portfolio with Acquisition of Sour Strips

HERSHEY, Pa., Nov. 8, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The Hershey Company (NYSE: HSY) today announced it has acquired Sour Strips, a fast-growing sour candy brand with a powerful social media presence. Sour Strips' "sour candy that doesn't suck" enhances Hershey's presence in the category and expands its reach to new consumers for more snacking occasions.

Founded in 2019 by social media personality Maxx Chewning, Sour Strips set out to invigorate the sour candy category with a distinctive product that combines shockingly sour flavors with innovative branding to elevate the candy experience. Chewning will continue to lead marketing and innovation efforts for the brand.

"The acquisition of Sour Strips expands Hershey's offerings within our growing sweets portfolio with a product that is beloved by consumers," said Mike Del Pozzo, President, U.S. Confection, The Hershey Company. "We're energized to welcome Maxx and the Sour Strips team to Hershey as we relentlessly accelerate our growth in sweets."

"Our partnership with The Hershey Company represents a significant step in our mission to innovate and set new standards within the Confection category," said Maxx Chewning, Founder of Sour Strips. " Hershey's exceptional track record making iconic brands worldwide aligns perfectly with our vision for Sour Strips. Together with Hershey, our team is excited to continue delivering extraordinary experiences to candy enthusiasts around the globe."

About The Hershey Company

The Hershey Company (NYSE: HSY) is an industry-leading snacks company known for making more moments of goodness through its iconic brands, remarkable people and enduring commitment to doing the right thing for its people, planet, and communities. Hershey has more than 20,000 employees in the U.S. and worldwide who work daily to deliver delicious, high-quality products. The company has more than 90 brand names in approximately 80 countries that drive more than $11.2 billion in annual revenues, including? Hershey's ,?Reese's, Kisses, Kit Kat®,?Jolly Rancher, Twizzlers?and?Ice Breakers, and salty snacks including?SkinnyPop,?Pirate's Booty?and?Dot's Homestyle Pretzels.

For over 130 years, Hershey has been committed to operating fairly, ethically and sustainably. The candy and snack maker's founder, Milton Hershey, created Milton Hershey School in 1909, and since then, the company has focused on helping children succeed through equitable access to education.

To learn more visit?www.thehersheycompany.com.

