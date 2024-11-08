Fusion Listens to Healthcare Professionals, Launching Mobile App in Response to Expressed Needs

As the country is in the midst of a clinician shortage, Fusion has launched an app that will help connect travel healthcare professionals to facilities across the country needing help.

OMAHA, NE / ACCESSWIRE / November 8, 2024 / Traveling healthcare professionals working with Fusion Medical Staffing are now able to navigate their careers with the help of a mobile app. The Omaha-based healthcare company launched the app after listening to traveling healthcare professionals' thoughts on what could further support them as they aid the nursing shortage and provide quality patient care.

Travel healthcare professionals are now able to search for their next job via mobile app.

"There are several steps throughout the journey of being a traveling healthcare professional," said Dan DeVeney, Vice President of Customer Experience. "The Fusion Medical Staffing app is going to be a key companion along that journey for the traveler to help them have a clear understanding of what's next in the process while giving them true transparency."

The FMS app was designed to ease the stress that comes with searching for their next travel healthcare position, whether they're new to travel or in the middle of an assignment. Most travel contracts last 13 weeks, so interested healthcare professionals have to keep a constant pulse on what positions are available. Fusion's mobile app is also like their sidekick while they are on assignment, always ready to support them.

"I like how user-friendly the whole app is," said an anonymous traveler invited to participate in beta testing. "I had no trouble finding any of the features while searching for new assignments."

Created for travelers with their direct feedback and requests, the FMS app holds important documents and certifications, saves the user's favorite jobs, and has a saved search feature that gives travelers the power to apply custom filters, save their searches, and easily revisit them to find new job opportunities.

You can learn more about the Fusion Medical Staffing App by visiting Fusion's YouTube channel or by downloading the app on the App Store or Google Play Store.

About Fusion:

Fusion is an Omaha-based healthcare company that exists to create meaningful connections between healthcare travelers and facilities that lead to better patient care and better outcomes for all. The company consists of two business units: Fusion Medical Staffing and Fusion Workforce Solutions, which simplify processes for healthcare travelers and facilities at every turn. Fusion employees strive to stay humble, driven, and positive.

