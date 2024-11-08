Anzeige
ACCESSWIRE
08.11.2024 18:26 Uhr
96 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

KBKG Named a World's Leading Transfer Pricing Practice for the Fourth Consecutive Year

Finanznachrichten News

KBKG Remains Among the Leading Transfer Pricing Firms in the World

PASADENA, CA / ACCESSWIRE / November 8, 2024 / KBKG, a leading provider of specialty tax services, is proud to announce that its Transfer Pricing practice has been named one of the world's leading consultancies by International Tax Review (ITR) for the fourth consecutive year. Both clients and professional service firm partners rely on KBKG to deliver expert transfer pricing solutions.

ITR's "World Transfer Pricing" publication is the most comprehensive guide to the world's leading transfer pricing firms globally. KBKG's transfer pricing practice is highly regarded for helping multinational companies navigate the evolving landscape of transfer pricing regulations, with a focus on optimizing cashflow and global tax compliance strategies.

A Proven Leader in Transfer Pricing
KBKG's Transfer Pricing practice specializes in assisting companies to optimize global operations through time-tested intercompany pricing strategies. These services include transfer pricing documentation, economic benchmarking, and global compliance strategies. KBKG's experts provide customized solutions tailored to meet specific client needs based on a comprehensive knowledge of U.S. and global transfer pricing rules.

"We are honored to be recognized by International Tax Review for the fourth consecutive year. This award is indicative of all of the world-class services KBKG provides to clients on a daily basis," said Alex Martin, Principal of KBKG's Transfer Pricing practice. "We appreciate our clients and professional service firm partners' confidence in us to provide best-in-class service. Our team treasures our longstanding relationships in this area."

"We are extremely proud of what Alex and his team have accomplished," said Gian Pazzia, CEO at KBKG. "Their hard work and dedication have continued to elevate our transfer pricing practice to one of the best in the world. This recognition is a testament to the excellence they deliver to our clients every day."

KBKG's comprehensive transfer pricing services include:

  • Transfer Pricing Documentation

  • Transfer Pricing Planning & Strategy

  • Advance Pricing Agreements (APAs)

  • Transfer Pricing Dispute Resolution

  • Global Compliance Services

About KBKG
Established in 1999 with offices across the U.S., KBKG has helped businesses, and their CPAs unlock over $9 billion of tax credits and incentives. Comprised of engineers, attorneys, and tax experts, KBKG is not owned by or affiliated with any CPA firm. Focusing exclusively on value-added services that complement traditional tax and accounting capabilities, such as R&D Credits, Energy Tax Incentives, and Cost Segregation, KBKG always delivers quantifiable benefits. The ability to work seamlessly with various teams is why thousands of tax professionals and businesses across the nation trust KBKG.

For more information about KBKG's Transfer Pricing services, please visit www.kbkg.com. Details on the KBKG team's transfer pricing profile on ITR can be found here.

Contact Information
Cristian Kreckler
Marketing Manager
cristian.kreckler@kbkg.com

SOURCE: KBKG

.

View the original press release on newswire.com.

© 2024 ACCESSWIRE
