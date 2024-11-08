Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - November 8, 2024) - Governance Professionals of Canada (GPC) announced the winners of the 2024 Excellence in Governance Awards (EGAs)/Prix d'excellence en gouvernance, at its 11th annual awards ceremony on November 7th at the Carlu in Toronto.





To learn more about the EGAs: http://www.gpcanada.org/EGA

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/8226/229304_8df27f09c4b038de_001full.jpg

This prestigious annual gala brings together the governance community to celebrate exemplary governance practices across various sectors and industries in Canada. The EGAs recognize the trailblazers who are making significant strides in Canadian corporate governance, for their innovative approaches and their capacity to create a lasting impact.

GPC congratulates the 2024 EGA winners, organized by category, as presented below:

1. Engagement

BC Lottery Corporation

2. Sustainability, ESG (Environmental, Social, Governance)/ Purpose

TransAlta Corporation

3. Board/Director Effectiveness

Stabilization Central Credit Union of B.C.

4. Strategy / Risk Management

Algoma Steel Inc.

5. Equity, Diversity and Inclusion (EDI)

Royal Roads University

6. Organizational Governance

ATB Financial

7.Governance Professional of the Year

John Bieker, Chief Governance Officer, Métis Nation British Columbia

8. Peter Dey Governance Achievement Award

Helle Bank Jorgensen, CEO & Founder, Competent Boards

Each year, GPC receives nominations that range in both breadth and diversity from Canadian organizations large and small, across all sectors and industries. The award recipients are chosen by two judging panels of seasoned and well-respected governance experts. GPC would like to thank the EGA Judges for their time, dedication, and contribution in making the annual awards possible.

For more on the panel: https://gpcanada.org/Public/Public/EG-Awards/Judging_Process.aspx?hkey=d4cb699b-08e8-4cdc-8823-e2d9e9a539b0.





In the photo: EGA 2024 winners with sponsors, partners, Lynn Beauregard, President, and Christine Thomas, Chair of the Board, Governance Professionals of Canada

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/8226/229304_8df27f09c4b038de_002full.jpg

Lynn Beauregard, President, Governance Professionals of Canada said, "As we celebrate the winners of the 2024 Excellence in Governance Awards, we give recognition to the dedication and innovation that these outstanding organizations and individuals have contributed to the Canadian corporate governance community. I would like to congratulate all the winners for their commitment to excellence that sets a benchmark for others to follow and that shape the future of governance in Canada."

Sign up to GPC's official mailing list to be the first to receive details on the call for nominations for the 2025 EGAs, which will open in early 2025, and the latest information on upcoming and relevant governance events: https://visitor.r20.constantcontact.com/manage/optin?v=001nkQbX5l1Qs-av832mqzme4Hj1V9z4sLY-rqyRupbR2uKrntokmIne5F4p-VB47RcLy0j47BzMOeiIsjDz6B0GcL1ux0ITlnBdOnxEQij_djKF8HheR9eYSjM-0RHX1yXPrvPgMmafuugfOnpJs6_UoEVx915OmCy.

2024 EGA JUDGES REPORT

The 2024 EGA Report of the Judges is intended to provide insight into some of the accomplishments that have set the winners apart, and to impart the judges' rationale behind selecting this year's winning organizations.

Read the report here!

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/229304

SOURCE: Governance Professionals of Canada