Press release 8 November 2024

On this day, the shareholders of Pernod Ricard (Paris:RI) have held their Annual Shareholders' Meeting chaired by Mr Alexandre Ricard, Chairman CEO, in order to approve, in particular, the consolidated and parent company financial statements of Pernod Ricard SA for the year ended 30 June 2024. All the resolutions have been adopted, in particular:

Annual dividend: €4.70 per share: an interim dividend payment of €2.35 per share having been paid on July 19, 2024, the balance, i.e . €2.35 per share, will be detached on November 25, 2024 (with a record date of November 26, 2024) and paid on November 27, 2024;

(their respective biographies are attached to this press release); Appointment of Virginie Fauvel as member of the Strategic Committee, appointment of César Giron as member of the Nominations and Governance Committee, and appointment of Alexandre Ricard as Chair of the Strategic Committee

Approval, on the one hand, of the components of the compensation paid or granted to Mr Alexandre Ricard, Chairman CEO, for the FY2023/24 and, on the other hand, of the compensation policy items applicable to him for the FY2024/25;

Appointment of Deloitte Associés and KPMG S.A. as Statutory Auditors in charge of certifying sustainability information for a term of three years.

A summary table of the Board Committees, as composed after today's General Meeting, is attached hereto.

Biographies

Virginie Fauvel

Virginie Fauvel is a graduate of engineering from the École des Mines de Nancy. She started her career in 1997 working for Cetelem as Group CRM and Risks analytics Director prior to becoming Group Digital Officer in 2004 and then heading up the e-business France BU. She joined BNP Paribas' French retail bank in 2009 to manage and develop online banking, before becoming head of BNP Paribas' Online Banking Europe BU in 2012. In this role, in 2013, she launched "HelloBank!", the first 100% mobile European bank, in Italy, France, Belgium and Germany. In July 2013, she joined Allianz France as a member of the French Executive Committee in charge of Digital Transformation, Big Data, Communication and Market Management. She largely contributed to the company's transformation by placing digital innovation at the heart of its strategy. In January 2018, she then became a member of the Management Board of Allianz Trade (formerly known as Euler Hermes), in charge of the Americas region and of the group's transformation.

In September 2020, she became Chief Executive Officer of Harvest SAS, a software publisher specialising in financial and wealth management consulting. She has co-chaired the MEDEF's Digital and Innovation Commission since 2023.

Virginie Fauvel has been a Director of Pernod Ricard since 2020.

Alexandre Ricard

Alexandre Ricard is a graduate of ESCP Europe, the Wharton School of Business (MBA majoring in finance and entrepreneurship) and the University of Pennsylvania (MA in International Studies). After working for seven years for Accenture (strategy consulting) and Morgan Stanley (mergers and acquisitions consulting), he joined the Pernod Ricard Group in 2003 in the Headquarters Audit and Development Department. At the end of 2004, he became the Chief Financial and Administration Officer of Irish Distillers Group, and then Chief Executive Officer of Pernod Ricard Asia Duty Free in September 2006. In July 2008, he was appointed Chairman and CEO of Irish Distillers Group and became a member of Pernod Ricard's Executive Committee. In September 2011, he joined the Group General Management team as Managing Director, in charge of the Distribution Network and became a member of the Executive Board. Alexandre Ricard was the permanent representative of Société Paul Ricard (a Director of Pernod Ricard) from 2 November 2009 until 29 August 2012, when he was co-opted as a Director of Pernod Ricard himself and appointed Deputy Chief Executive Officer. On 11 February 2015, he was appointed Chairman CEO of the Group by the Board of Directors.

Alexandre Ricard is a grandson of Paul Ricard, the founder of Société Ricard.

César Giron

After graduating from the Emlyon Business School (formerly called École Supérieure de Commerce de Lyon), César Giron joined the Pernod Ricard Group in 1987, where he has spent his entire career. In 2000, he was appointed Chief Executive Officer of Pernod Ricard Swiss SA before becoming Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Wyborowa SA in Poland in December 2003.

From July 2009, César Giron acted as Chairman CEO of Pernod until his appointment, on 1 July 2015, as Chairman and CEO of Martell Mumm Perrier-Jouët.

César Giron is Chairman of the Management Board of Société Paul Ricard.

César Giron is a grandson of Paul Ricard, the founder of Société Ricard.

César Giron has been a Director of Pernod Ricard since 2008.

The Annual Shareholders' Meeting was broadcasted live and can now be viewed in both French and English on the http://pernod-ricard.com website.

Next Meeting: FY24 half-year results Thursday 16 February 2025

Appendix

Composition of the Board Committees as of 8 November 2024 Names Function Independence Audit Committee Philippe PETITCOLIN Chair Independent Kory SORENSON Member Independent Max KOEUNE Member Independent Independence: 100 % Compensation Committee Kory SORENSON Chair Independent Patricia BARBIZET Member Independent Ian GALLIENNE Member Non-Independent Brice THOMMEN Member (Employee Director) N/A Independence: 67 % Nominations and Governance Committee Patricia BARBIZET Chair Independent César GIRON Member Non-Independent Anne LANGE Member Independent Independence: 67 % Strategic Committee Alexandre RICARD Chair Non-Independent Virginie FAUVEL Member Independent Ian GALLIENNE Member Non-Independent Anne LANGE Member Independent Philippe PETITCOLIN Member Independent SA Paul Ricard Member Non-Independent Independence: 50 % CSR Committee Patricia BARBIZET Chair Independent Namita SHAH Member Independent Veronica VARGAS Member Non-Independent Independence: 67 %

