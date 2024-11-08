Anzeige
Samstag, 09.11.2024
WKN: A2N6WD | ISIN: GB00BG0TPX62
Frankfurt
08.11.24
15:29 Uhr
1,570 Euro
-0,010
-0,63 %
Branche
Finanzdienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
Dow Jones News
08.11.2024 18:34 Uhr
Funding Circle Plc: POS-Transaction in Own Shares

Finanznachrichten News

DJ Funding Circle Plc: POS-Transaction in Own Shares 

Funding Circle Plc (FCH) 
Funding Circle Plc: POS-Transaction in Own Shares 
08-Nov-2024 / 17:02 GMT/BST 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
LEI: 2138003EK6UAINBBUS19 
 
8 November 2024 
 
Funding Circle Holdings plc 
Transaction in own shares 
The Company has today purchased for cancellation the following number of Ordinary Shares on the London Stock Exchange 
from Investec Bank plc ("Investec") as part of its buy-back announced on 16 October 2024: 
Date of purchase:               8 November 2024 
Number of ordinary shares purchased:      125,000 
Highest price paid per share:         135.00p 
Lowest price paid per share:          131.50p 
Volume weighted average price paid per share: 133.6858p

The Company intends to cancel all of the purchased Ordinary Shares.

Following the cancellation of the repurchased shares, the Company's issued share capital will consist of 332,036,151 Ordinary Shares with voting rights.

There are no ordinary shares held in Treasury.

The above figure (332,036,151) may be used by shareholders (and others with notification obligations) as the denominator for the calculation by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, the Company under the FCA's Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules.

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation), as it forms part of Retained EU Law as defined in the European Union (Withdrawal) Act 2018, the table below contains detailed information of the individual trades made by Investec as part of the Share Buyback Programme.

Aggregate information: 

Venue     Volume-weighted average price (pence per share) Aggregated volume 
LSE      133.6858p                    125,000

Individual information: 

Number of ordinary shares   Transaction price (GBp  Time of transaction (UK  Transaction reference  Trading 
purchased           share)          Time)           number          venue 
148              133.50          08:13:22         00309466798TRLO1     XLON 
1484              133.50          08:13:22         00309466799TRLO1     XLON 
822              133.00          08:14:08         00309467309TRLO1     XLON 
421              133.00          08:43:16         00309484087TRLO1     XLON 
1645              134.00          09:15:27         00309506763TRLO1     XLON 
1619              133.50          09:15:28         00309506767TRLO1     XLON 
175              133.50          09:15:28         00309506768TRLO1     XLON 
2870              134.00          09:15:28         00309506769TRLO1     XLON 
1750              135.00          09:21:34         00309511424TRLO1     XLON 
2576              135.00          09:25:55         00309514284TRLO1     XLON 
832              134.50          09:59:43         00309550215TRLO1     XLON 
831              134.50          09:59:43         00309550216TRLO1     XLON 
831              134.50          09:59:43         00309550217TRLO1     XLON 
831              134.50          09:59:43         00309550218TRLO1     XLON 
831              134.50          09:59:43         00309550219TRLO1     XLON 
832              134.50          09:59:43         00309550220TRLO1     XLON 
2573              134.00          10:02:12         00309550353TRLO1     XLON 
969              134.00          10:51:19         00309553046TRLO1     XLON 
3357              134.00          10:51:19         00309553047TRLO1     XLON 
952              134.50          12:09:15         00309555104TRLO1     XLON 
877              134.50          12:21:44         00309555383TRLO1     XLON 
357              134.00          12:22:16         00309555395TRLO1     XLON 
3095              134.50          12:55:24         00309556132TRLO1     XLON 
3021              134.50          12:55:24         00309556133TRLO1     XLON 
714              134.50          12:55:24         00309556134TRLO1     XLON 
261              134.50          12:55:24         00309556135TRLO1     XLON 
908              134.50          12:55:52         00309556159TRLO1     XLON 
1387              134.00          12:58:01         00309556206TRLO1     XLON 
357              134.00          12:58:01         00309556207TRLO1     XLON 
872              134.00          12:58:01         00309556208TRLO1     XLON 
871              134.00          12:58:01         00309556209TRLO1     XLON 
2588              134.00          12:58:01         00309556210TRLO1     XLON 
876              134.00          12:58:07         00309556215TRLO1     XLON 
209              134.00          13:43:58         00309557162TRLO1     XLON 
838              134.00          13:50:23         00309557302TRLO1     XLON 
844              134.00          14:01:02         00309557524TRLO1     XLON 
841              134.00          14:02:03         00309557533TRLO1     XLON 
693              134.00          14:03:05         00309557544TRLO1     XLON 
152              134.00          14:03:05         00309557545TRLO1     XLON 
862              134.00          14:04:00         00309557554TRLO1     XLON 
840              134.00          14:05:44         00309557585TRLO1     XLON 
138              134.00          14:07:33         00309557614TRLO1     XLON 
699              134.00          14:07:33         00309557615TRLO1     XLON 
841              134.00          14:10:10         00309557709TRLO1     XLON 
841              134.00          14:13:48         00309557774TRLO1     XLON 
839              134.00          14:16:26         00309557932TRLO1     XLON 
837              134.00          14:19:00         00309558052TRLO1     XLON 
191              134.00          14:21:26         00309558113TRLO1     XLON 
200              134.00          14:21:26         00309558114TRLO1     XLON 
451              134.00          14:21:26         00309558115TRLO1     XLON 
837              134.00          14:24:43         00309558166TRLO1     XLON 
838              134.00          14:27:39         00309558302TRLO1     XLON 
838              134.00          14:30:18         00309558528TRLO1     XLON 
868              134.00          14:30:46         00309558544TRLO1     XLON 
840              134.00          14:31:22         00309558569TRLO1     XLON 
531              134.00          14:34:52         00309558649TRLO1     XLON 
315              134.00          14:34:52         00309558650TRLO1     XLON 
838              134.00          14:36:21         00309558731TRLO1     XLON 
837              134.00          14:37:51         00309558782TRLO1     XLON 
838              134.00          14:39:21         00309558915TRLO1     XLON 
837              134.00          14:41:00         00309558966TRLO1     XLON 
117              134.00          14:42:54         00309559075TRLO1     XLON 
720              134.00          14:42:54         00309559076TRLO1     XLON 
841              134.00          14:44:41         00309559170TRLO1     XLON 
839              134.00          14:46:13         00309559219TRLO1     XLON 
148              134.00          14:47:30         00309559272TRLO1     XLON 
651              134.00          14:47:30         00309559273TRLO1     XLON 
43               134.00          14:47:30         00309559274TRLO1     XLON 
838              133.50          14:48:04         00309559299TRLO1     XLON 
838              133.50          14:48:04         00309559300TRLO1     XLON 
2202              133.50          14:48:16         00309559302TRLO1     XLON 
479              133.50          14:48:16         00309559303TRLO1     XLON 
1061              133.50          14:55:37         00309559565TRLO1     XLON 
3411              133.00          14:58:22         00309559607TRLO1     XLON 
1642              132.50          15:05:26         00309559845TRLO1     XLON 
1679              132.00          15:05:26         00309559846TRLO1     XLON 
1679              131.50          15:05:38         00309559862TRLO1     XLON 
1600              132.50          15:11:21         00309560148TRLO1     XLON 
591              132.50          15:11:21         00309560149TRLO1     XLON 
725              132.50          15:11:21         00309560150TRLO1     XLON 
1333              133.00          15:11:30         00309560158TRLO1     XLON 
1281              133.00          15:11:30         00309560159TRLO1     XLON 
216              133.50          15:12:09         00309560192TRLO1     XLON 
708              133.50          15:12:09         00309560193TRLO1     XLON 
105              133.50          15:12:22         00309560196TRLO1     XLON 
115              133.50          15:12:29         00309560197TRLO1     XLON 
1780              133.00          15:21:33         00309560500TRLO1     XLON 
845              133.00          15:42:06         00309561767TRLO1     XLON 
892              132.50          15:43:43         00309561832TRLO1     XLON 
892              132.50          15:43:43         00309561833TRLO1     XLON 
1477              132.50          15:43:43         00309561834TRLO1     XLON 
1751              132.00          15:43:46         00309561836TRLO1     XLON 
1195              133.50          15:55:44         00309562278TRLO1     XLON 
90               134.00          16:05:32         00309562815TRLO1     XLON 
643              134.00          16:05:32         00309562816TRLO1     XLON 
669              134.00          16:05:32         00309562817TRLO1     XLON 
1008              134.00          16:05:32         00309562818TRLO1     XLON 
903              134.00          16:05:32         00309562819TRLO1     XLON 
3527              134.00          16:05:32         00309562820TRLO1     XLON 
837              134.00          16:05:32         00309562821TRLO1     XLON 
5614              134.00          16:05:32         00309562822TRLO1     XLON 
1765              133.50          16:05:32         00309562823TRLO1     XLON 
80               133.50          16:06:18         00309562855TRLO1     XLON 
682              133.50          16:06:28         00309562860TRLO1     XLON 
13               133.50          16:06:30         00309562861TRLO1     XLON 
598              133.50          16:06:48         00309562874TRLO1     XLON 
634              133.50          16:08:18         00309562969TRLO1     XLON 
210              133.50          16:08:18         00309562970TRLO1     XLON 
35               133.50          16:12:44         00309563328TRLO1     XLON 
598              133.50          16:12:44         00309563329TRLO1     XLON 
211              133.50          16:12:44         00309563330TRLO1     XLON 
668              133.50          16:13:24         00309563385TRLO1     XLON 
197              133.50          16:13:24         00309563386TRLO1     XLON 
487              133.50          16:14:03         00309563418TRLO1     XLON 
367              133.50          16:14:03         00309563419TRLO1     XLON 
867              133.50          16:14:43         00309563462TRLO1     XLON 
490              133.50          16:15:24         00309563520TRLO1     XLON 
636              133.50          16:15:51         00309563537TRLO1     XLON 
211              133.50          16:15:51         00309563538TRLO1     XLON 
2               133.50          16:16:38         00309563568TRLO1     XLON 
596              133.50          16:17:08         00309563591TRLO1     XLON 
683              133.50          16:17:08         00309563592TRLO1     XLON 
422              133.00          16:20:04         00309563732TRLO1     XLON 
423              133.00          16:20:04         00309563733TRLO1     XLON 
845              133.00          16:20:04         00309563734TRLO1     XLON 
2584              133.00          16:20:32         00309563759TRLO1     XLON 
893              133.00          16:20:49         00309563769TRLO1     XLON 
880              133.00          16:21:01         00309563779TRLO1     XLON 
824              133.00          16:21:29         00309563826TRLO1     XLON 
29               133.00          16:24:50         00309563995TRLO1     XLON 
159              133.00          16:24:50         00309563996TRLO1     XLON 
660              133.00          16:24:50         00309563997TRLO1     XLON

- ENDS -

Enquiries:

Funding Circle:

Investor Relations ir@fundingcircle.com Tony Nicol

Media Relations press@fundingcircle.com Angeli Everitt

Headland Consultancy +44 (0) 20 3805 4822 Mike Smith / Stephen Malthouse

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 

ISIN:      GB00BG0TPX62 
Category Code: POS 
TIDM:      FCH 
LEI Code:    2138003EK6UAINBBUS19 
OAM Categories: 2.4. Acquisition or disposal of the issuer's own shares 
Sequence No.:  358111 
EQS News ID:  2026267 
 
End of Announcement EQS News Service 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=2026267&application_name=news&site_id=dow_jones%7e%7e%7ef1066a31-ca00-4e1a-b0a4-374bd7d0face

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

November 08, 2024 12:03 ET (17:03 GMT)

© 2024 Dow Jones News
