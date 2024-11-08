AccreditedEvents.com Presents High Performance Battery for Filming on New to The Street at NYSE, Followed by Investor Event at Hudson Yards, NYC, on 11/11

Groundbreaking Battery Innovator High Performance Battery (HPB) to Debut on National Platforms and Engage Investors in Exclusive NYC Event

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / November 8, 2024 / AccreditedEvents.com is thrilled to announce an exclusive showcase of High Performance Battery (HPB) on New to The Street, filmed from the iconic New York Stock Exchange on November 11th. Following the filming, an investor event will take place at 6 PM in Hudson Yards, NYC, offering attendees a firsthand opportunity to connect with the HPB team and explore their revolutionary advances in sustainable battery technology.

The feature on HPB, a pioneer in solid-state battery technology, will air as sponsored programming on Bloomberg Television and Fox Business. The interview will also be shared across New to The Street's expansive YouTube channel, with over 1.8 million subscribers, and will reach a wide audience through earned media placements on ABC, NBC, and CBS local affiliates. Broadcast dates and times are to be announced.

"We are thrilled to spotlight High Performance Battery at the NYSE and bring their groundbreaking technology to our extensive audience. HPB's commitment to sustainability and innovation in battery technology aligns with the forward-thinking companies we showcase at New to The Street," said Vince Caruso, Managing Partner at AccreditedEvents.com and CEO of New to The Street. "The event at Hudson Yards will provide investors with a unique opportunity to connect directly with HPB's team and gain insights into the future of sustainable energy solutions."

About High Performance Battery (HPB):

High Performance Battery Technology GmbH is a forward-looking company specializing in the development of next-generation solid-state batteries characterized by non-flammability, extreme durability, and enhanced environmental benefits. HPB's innovative production process ensures the product is ready for series production, with collaborations with leading European engineering firms furthering their commitment to sustainable energy solutions. Headquartered in Bonn, Germany, HPB is a wholly owned subsidiary of High Performance Battery Holding AG, based in Teufen, Switzerland. For more information, visit www.highperformancebattery.ch.

About New to The Street:

New to The Street is a top-tier business TV brand dedicated to introducing innovative public and private companies to national and global audiences through sponsored programming on Bloomberg Television, Fox Business, and its influential YouTube channel. With over 1.8 million subscribers, New to The Street has become a trusted platform for financial insights for over 15 years, featuring in-depth interviews, earned media placements, and prime billboard locations like Times Square. The show's signature Opportunities To Consider segment presents high-growth companies and emerging trends, establishing it as a powerful platform for brand visibility and investor interest. Learn more at www.newtothestreet.com.

About AccreditedEvents.com:

AccreditedEvents.com is an elite event platform that connects forward-thinking companies with accredited investors through exclusive in-person and virtual events. Serving a growing community of over 300 accredited investors, AccreditedEvents.com provides a platform for direct engagement with industry-leading companies, presenting unique investment opportunities. The platform is committed to building connections that empower investors with insights into market-defining innovations. Learn more at www.accreditedevents.com.

All AccreditedEvents.com events sponsored and in cooperation with ART New York and PetVivo $PETV SPRYNG https://youtu.be/E3Je85PKvgc?si=IXDwRnc5Q1Hycmtk

Media Contact:

Monica Brennan

New to The Street

Email: Monica@NewtoTheStreet.com

Related Images

SOURCE: New to The Street

View the original press release on accesswire.com