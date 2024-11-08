Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Freitag, 08.11.2024 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 674 internationalen Medien
4.000 Meilen, um herauszufinden, warum der „Warren Buffett des Bergbaus" in diese Kupferaktie investierte
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
ACCESSWIRE
08.11.2024 19:14 Uhr
74 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Aeluma, Inc.: Aeluma Provides First Quarter of Fiscal Year 2025 Results

Finanznachrichten News

GOLETA, CA / ACCESSWIRE / November 8, 2024 / Aeluma, Inc. (OTCQB:ALMU), a semiconductor company specializing in high performance, scalable technologies for mobile, automotive, AI, defense & aerospace, communication and quantum computing, today provided a corporate update and announced financial results for the first quarter of fiscal 2025, ended September 30, 2024.

Recent Company Highlights

  • Recognized record high revenue of $481 thousand

  • Bolstered balance sheet through private offerings

  • Conducted official Program Kickoff with Department of Defense for major contract that was announced September 18, 2024

  • Grew backlog from multiple government and commercial contracts that are driving revenue growth

  • Delivered engineering samples to two major defense & aerospace companies

  • Became Optica Corporate Member

  • Approved for membership of the CHIPS and Science Act National Semiconductor Technology Center (NSTC)

  • Furthered marketing efforts in mobile, quantum computing, AI, 5G/6G wireless, and biomedical

Management Commentary

"We continue to increase revenue through government contracts, small volume orders, sampling, and commercial development programs," said Aeluma Founder and CEO, Jonathan Klamkin, Ph.D. "We have confidence in the outlook and expect a strong fiscal 2025, establishing the financial fundamentals to scale Aeluma to become a trusted semiconductor vendor to mobile phone and consumer electronics manufacturers, defense & aerospace companies, and the automotive industry."

Dr. Klamkin continued, "Our R&D efforts have significantly matured Aeluma's technology and enabled us to broaden the range of market verticals we have the potential to disrupt. We also continue to advance our commercialization efforts by strengthening relationships with strategic supply chain partners, and this will position us to efficiently transition to volume production."

Financial Results

During the quarter ended September 30, 2024, revenue was $481 thousand, compared to $32 thousand in the same quarter last year, and $279 thousand in the prior quarter.

The company incurred a net loss of $730 thousand, or $0.06 per basic and diluted share, for the quarter ended September 30, 2024, compared to a net loss of $1.5 million, or $0.12 per basic and diluted share, for the same quarter last year, and a net loss of $989 thousand, or $0.08 cents per share, in the prior quarter.

The Company had $3.5 million in cash and cash equivalents as of September 30, 2024, compared to $1.3 million as of June 30, 2023.

During the first quarter of 2025, the company closed private offerings for a total of $3.145 million.

The total number of shares outstanding was 12,178,424 as of September 30, 2024.

Note about Non-GAAP Financial Measures

This press release includes and makes reference to certain non-GAAP financial measures. The presentation of this financial information is not intended to be considered in isolation or as a substitute for the financial information prepared and presented in accordance with GAAP. Aeluma believes that the presentation of non-GAAP financial measures provides important supplemental information to management and investors regarding financial and business trends relating to the Company's financial condition and results of operations. Aeluma believes that these non-GAAP financial measures provide additional insight into Aeluma's ongoing performance and core operational activities and has chosen to provide these measures for more consistent and meaningful comparison between periods. These measures should only be used to evaluate Aeluma's results of operations in conjunction with the corresponding GAAP measures. The non-GAAP results exclude the effect of stock-based compensation, depreciation and amortization.

A reconciliation between GAAP and non-GAAP financial results is provided in the financial statements portion of this press release.

About Aeluma, Inc.

Aeluma (www.aeluma.com) develops novel optoelectronics for sensing and communication applications. Aeluma has pioneered a technique to manufacture semiconductor chips using high-performance compound semiconductor materials on large-diameter substrates that are commonly used for mass-market microelectronics. The technology has the potential to enhance performance and scale manufacturing, both of which are critical for emerging applications. Aeluma is developing a streamlined business model from its headquarters in Santa Barbara, California that has a state-of-the-art manufacturing cleanroom. Its transformative semiconductor chip technology may impact a variety of markets including automotive LiDAR, mobile, defense & aerospace, AR/VR, AI, quantum, and communication. Aeluma differentiates itself with unique semiconductor manufacturing capability, proprietary technology, the ability to perform rapid prototyping, and a broad set of product offerings.

Forward-Looking Statements

All statements in this press release that are not historical are forward-looking statements, including, among other things, statements relating to the Company's expectations regarding its market position and market opportunity, expectations and plans as to its product development, manufacturing and sales, and relations with its partners and investors. These statements are not historical facts but rather are based on the Company's current expectations, estimates, and projections regarding its business, operations and other similar or related factors. Words such as "may," "will," "could," "would," "should," "anticipate," "predict," "potential," "continue," "expect," "intend," "plan," "project," "believe," "estimate," and other similar or related expressions are used to identify these forward-looking statements, although not all forward-looking statements contain these words. You should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements because they involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and assumptions that are difficult or impossible to predict and, in some cases, beyond the Company's control. Actual results may differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements as a result of a number of factors, including those described in the Company's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The Company undertakes no obligation to revise or update information in this release to reflect events or circumstances in the future, even if new information becomes available.

Company
Aeluma, Inc.
(805) 351-2707
info@aeluma.com

Investor Contact:
Bishop IR
Mike Bishop
(415) 894-9633
ir@aeluma.com

Aeluma, Inc. and Subsidiary
Consolidated Balance Sheets (unaudited)

September 30, 2024

June 30,
2024

September 30, 2023

Assets

Current assets:

Cash and cash equivalents

$

3,502,520

$

1,291,072

$

3,757,227

Accounts receivable

322,189

60,004

10,900

Deferred compensation, current portion

13,152

20,133

27,925

Prepaids and other current assets

189,129

21,637

224,015

Total current assets

4,026,990

1,392,846

4,020,067

Property and equipment:

Equipment

1,533,131

1,531,494

1,216,253

Leasehold improvements

546,864

546,864

547,367

Accumulated depreciation

(708,005

)

(608,630

)

(369,479

)

Property and equipment, net

1,371,990

1,469,728

1,394,141

Intangible assets

6,083

6,833

9,083

Right of use asset - facility

930,782

961,626

1,052,318

Deferred compensation, long term portion

-

-

13,152

Other assets

13,014

13,014

13,014

Total assets

$

6,348,859

$

3,844,047

$

6,501,775

Liabilities and stockholders' equity

Current liabilities:

Accounts payable

$

238,100

$

317,237

$

319,886

Accrued expenses and other current liabilities

215,288

180,706

156,942

Lease liability, current portion

131,090

128,743

121,893

Derivative liabilities

2,046,695

Total current liabilities

2,631,173

626,686

598,721

Lease liability, long term portion

907,407

941,200

1,038,497

Convertible notes, net

1,096,646

-

-

Total liabilities

4,635,226

1,567,886

1,637,218

Commitments and contingencies

-

-

-

Stockholders' equity:

Preferred stock

-

-

-

Common stock

1,218

1,218

1,217

Additional paid-in capital

16,066,395

15,899,304

15,407,715

Accumulated deficit

(14,353,980

)

(13,624,361

)

(10,544,375

)

Total stockholders' equity

1,713,633

2,276,161

4,864,557

Total liabilities and stockholders' equity

$

6,348,859

$

3,844,047

$

6,501,775

Aeluma, Inc. and Subsidiary
Consolidated Statements of Operations (unaudited)

Three Months Ended

September 30, 2024

June 30,
2024

September 30, 2023

Revenue

$

480,735

$

279,268

$

32,400

Operating expenses:

Cost of revenue

314,575

233,758

15,139

Research and development

401,074

400,254

834,869

General and administrative

496,466

634,286

665,103

Total expenses

1,212,115

1,268,298

1,515,111

Loss from operations

(731,380

)

(989,030

)

(1,482,711

)

Other income (expense):

Interest income

102

215

402

Amortization of discount on convertible notes

(144,776

)

-

-

Changes in fair value of derivative liabilities

146,435

-

-

Total other income, net

1,761

215

402

Loss before income tax expense

(729,619

)

(988,815

)

(1,482,309

)

Income tax expense

-

-

-

Net loss

$

(729,619

)

$

(988,815

)

$

(1,482,309

)

Loss per share - basic and diluted

$

(0.06

)

$

(0.08

)

$

(0.12

)

Book value per share

$

0.14

$

0.19

$

0.40

Aeluma, Inc. and Subsidiary
Reconciliation of GAAP and Non-GAAP Net Loss (unaudited)

Three Months Ended

September 30, 2024

June 30,
2024

September 30, 2023

GAAP net loss

$

(729,619

)

$

(988,815

)

$

(1,482,309

)

Adjustments:

Stock-based compensation - stock option

167,091

163,827

240,577

Consulting and advisory - restricted stock award

6,981

6,981

11,957

Depreciation & amortization

100,125

99,989

69,784

Amortization of discount on convertible notes

144,776

-

-

Changes in fair value of derivative liabilities

(146,435

)

-

-

Total adjustments to GAAP net loss

272,538

270,797

322,318

Non-GAAP net loss

$

(457,081

)

$

(718,018

)

$

(1,159,991

)

GAAP net loss per share - basic and diluted

$

(0.06

)

$

(0.08

)

$

(0.12

)

Adjustment

0.02

0.02

0.03

Non-GAAP net loss per share - basic and diluted

$

(0.04

)

$

(0.06

)

$

(0.09

)

Aeluma, Inc. and Subsidiary
Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows (unaudited)

Three Months Ended September 30,

2024

2023

Operating activities:

Net loss

$

(729,619

)

$

(1,482,309

)

Adjustments to reconcile net loss to net cash used in operating activities:

Amortization of deferred compensation

6,981

11,957

Stock-based compensation expense

167,091

240,577

Depreciation and amortization expense

100,125

69,784

Amortization of discount on convertible notes

144,776

-

Changes in fair value of derivative liabilities

(146,435

)

-

Change in accounts receivable

(262,185

)

178,339

Change in prepaids and other current assets

(167,492

)

(204,072

)

Change in accounts payable

(79,137

)

(141,911

)

Change in accrued expenses and other current liabilities

33,980

24,273

Net cash used in operating activities

(931,915

)

(1,303,362

)

Investing activities:

Purchase of equipment

(1,637

)

(6,597

)

Payment for leasehold improvements

-

(503

)

Net cash used in investing activities

(1,637

)

(7,100

)

Financing activities:

Repurchase of common stock

-

(4,001

)

Proceeds from note issuance

3,145,000

-

Net cash (used in) provided by financing activities

3,145,000

(4,001

)

Net change in cash

2,211,448

(1,314,463

)

Cash, beginning of period

1,291,072

5,071,690

Cash, end of period

$

3,502,520

$

3,757,227

SOURCE: Aeluma, Inc.



View the original press release on accesswire.com

© 2024 ACCESSWIRE
Treibt Nvidias KI-Boom den Uranpreis?
In einer Welt, in der künstliche Intelligenz zunehmend zum Treiber technologischer Fortschritte wird, rückt auch der Energiebedarf, der für den Betrieb und die Weiterentwicklung von KI-Systemen erforderlich ist, in den Fokus.

Nvidia, ein Vorreiter auf dem Gebiet der KI, steht im Zentrum dieser Entwicklung. Mit steigender Nachfrage nach leistungsfähigeren KI-Anwendungen steigt auch der Bedarf an Energie. Uran, als Schlüsselkomponente für die Energiegewinnung in Kernkraftwerken, könnte dadurch einen neuen Stellenwert erhalten.

Dieser kostenlose Report beleuchtet, wie der KI-Boom potenziell den Uranmarkt beeinflusst und stellt drei aussichtsreiche Unternehmen vor, die von diesen Entwicklungen profitieren könnten und echtes Rallyepotenzial besitzen

Handeln Sie Jetzt!

Fordern Sie jetzt den brandneuen Spezialreport an und profitieren Sie von der steigenden Nachfrage, der den Uranpreis auf neue Höchststände treiben könnte.
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.