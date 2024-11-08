Aeluma, Inc.: Aeluma Provides First Quarter of Fiscal Year 2025 Results

GOLETA, CA / ACCESSWIRE / November 8, 2024 / Aeluma, Inc. (OTCQB:ALMU), a semiconductor company specializing in high performance, scalable technologies for mobile, automotive, AI, defense & aerospace, communication and quantum computing, today provided a corporate update and announced financial results for the first quarter of fiscal 2025, ended September 30, 2024.
Recent Company Highlights
Recognized record high revenue of $481 thousand
Bolstered balance sheet through private offerings
Conducted official Program Kickoff with Department of Defense for major contract that was announced September 18, 2024
Grew backlog from multiple government and commercial contracts that are driving revenue growth
Delivered engineering samples to two major defense & aerospace companies
Became Optica Corporate Member
Approved for membership of the CHIPS and Science Act National Semiconductor Technology Center (NSTC)
Furthered marketing efforts in mobile, quantum computing, AI, 5G/6G wireless, and biomedical
Management Commentary
"We continue to increase revenue through government contracts, small volume orders, sampling, and commercial development programs," said Aeluma Founder and CEO, Jonathan Klamkin, Ph.D. "We have confidence in the outlook and expect a strong fiscal 2025, establishing the financial fundamentals to scale Aeluma to become a trusted semiconductor vendor to mobile phone and consumer electronics manufacturers, defense & aerospace companies, and the automotive industry."
Dr. Klamkin continued, "Our R&D efforts have significantly matured Aeluma's technology and enabled us to broaden the range of market verticals we have the potential to disrupt. We also continue to advance our commercialization efforts by strengthening relationships with strategic supply chain partners, and this will position us to efficiently transition to volume production."
Financial Results
During the quarter ended September 30, 2024, revenue was $481 thousand, compared to $32 thousand in the same quarter last year, and $279 thousand in the prior quarter.
The company incurred a net loss of $730 thousand, or $0.06 per basic and diluted share, for the quarter ended September 30, 2024, compared to a net loss of $1.5 million, or $0.12 per basic and diluted share, for the same quarter last year, and a net loss of $989 thousand, or $0.08 cents per share, in the prior quarter.
The Company had $3.5 million in cash and cash equivalents as of September 30, 2024, compared to $1.3 million as of June 30, 2023.
During the first quarter of 2025, the company closed private offerings for a total of $3.145 million.
The total number of shares outstanding was 12,178,424 as of September 30, 2024.
Note about Non-GAAP Financial Measures
This press release includes and makes reference to certain non-GAAP financial measures. The presentation of this financial information is not intended to be considered in isolation or as a substitute for the financial information prepared and presented in accordance with GAAP. Aeluma believes that the presentation of non-GAAP financial measures provides important supplemental information to management and investors regarding financial and business trends relating to the Company's financial condition and results of operations. Aeluma believes that these non-GAAP financial measures provide additional insight into Aeluma's ongoing performance and core operational activities and has chosen to provide these measures for more consistent and meaningful comparison between periods. These measures should only be used to evaluate Aeluma's results of operations in conjunction with the corresponding GAAP measures. The non-GAAP results exclude the effect of stock-based compensation, depreciation and amortization.
A reconciliation between GAAP and non-GAAP financial results is provided in the financial statements portion of this press release.
About Aeluma, Inc.
Aeluma (www.aeluma.com) develops novel optoelectronics for sensing and communication applications. Aeluma has pioneered a technique to manufacture semiconductor chips using high-performance compound semiconductor materials on large-diameter substrates that are commonly used for mass-market microelectronics. The technology has the potential to enhance performance and scale manufacturing, both of which are critical for emerging applications. Aeluma is developing a streamlined business model from its headquarters in Santa Barbara, California that has a state-of-the-art manufacturing cleanroom. Its transformative semiconductor chip technology may impact a variety of markets including automotive LiDAR, mobile, defense & aerospace, AR/VR, AI, quantum, and communication. Aeluma differentiates itself with unique semiconductor manufacturing capability, proprietary technology, the ability to perform rapid prototyping, and a broad set of product offerings.
Forward-Looking Statements
All statements in this press release that are not historical are forward-looking statements, including, among other things, statements relating to the Company's expectations regarding its market position and market opportunity, expectations and plans as to its product development, manufacturing and sales, and relations with its partners and investors. These statements are not historical facts but rather are based on the Company's current expectations, estimates, and projections regarding its business, operations and other similar or related factors. Words such as "may," "will," "could," "would," "should," "anticipate," "predict," "potential," "continue," "expect," "intend," "plan," "project," "believe," "estimate," and other similar or related expressions are used to identify these forward-looking statements, although not all forward-looking statements contain these words. You should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements because they involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and assumptions that are difficult or impossible to predict and, in some cases, beyond the Company's control. Actual results may differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements as a result of a number of factors, including those described in the Company's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The Company undertakes no obligation to revise or update information in this release to reflect events or circumstances in the future, even if new information becomes available.
Company
Aeluma, Inc.
(805) 351-2707
info@aeluma.com
Investor Contact:
Bishop IR
Mike Bishop
(415) 894-9633
ir@aeluma.com
Aeluma, Inc. and Subsidiary
Consolidated Balance Sheets (unaudited)
September 30, 2024
June 30,
September 30, 2023
Assets
Current assets:
Cash and cash equivalents
$
3,502,520
$
1,291,072
$
3,757,227
Accounts receivable
322,189
60,004
10,900
Deferred compensation, current portion
13,152
20,133
27,925
Prepaids and other current assets
189,129
21,637
224,015
Total current assets
4,026,990
1,392,846
4,020,067
Property and equipment:
Equipment
1,533,131
1,531,494
1,216,253
Leasehold improvements
546,864
546,864
547,367
Accumulated depreciation
(708,005
)
(608,630
)
(369,479
)
Property and equipment, net
1,371,990
1,469,728
1,394,141
Intangible assets
6,083
6,833
9,083
Right of use asset - facility
930,782
961,626
1,052,318
Deferred compensation, long term portion
-
-
13,152
Other assets
13,014
13,014
13,014
Total assets
$
6,348,859
$
3,844,047
$
6,501,775
Liabilities and stockholders' equity
Current liabilities:
Accounts payable
$
238,100
$
317,237
$
319,886
Accrued expenses and other current liabilities
215,288
180,706
156,942
Lease liability, current portion
131,090
128,743
121,893
Derivative liabilities
2,046,695
Total current liabilities
2,631,173
626,686
598,721
Lease liability, long term portion
907,407
941,200
1,038,497
Convertible notes, net
1,096,646
-
-
Total liabilities
4,635,226
1,567,886
1,637,218
Commitments and contingencies
-
-
-
Stockholders' equity:
Preferred stock
-
-
-
Common stock
1,218
1,218
1,217
Additional paid-in capital
16,066,395
15,899,304
15,407,715
Accumulated deficit
(14,353,980
)
(13,624,361
)
(10,544,375
)
Total stockholders' equity
1,713,633
2,276,161
4,864,557
Total liabilities and stockholders' equity
$
6,348,859
$
3,844,047
$
6,501,775
Aeluma, Inc. and Subsidiary
Consolidated Statements of Operations (unaudited)
Three Months Ended
September 30, 2024
June 30,
September 30, 2023
Revenue
$
480,735
$
279,268
$
32,400
Operating expenses:
Cost of revenue
314,575
233,758
15,139
Research and development
401,074
400,254
834,869
General and administrative
496,466
634,286
665,103
Total expenses
1,212,115
1,268,298
1,515,111
Loss from operations
(731,380
)
(989,030
)
(1,482,711
)
Other income (expense):
Interest income
102
215
402
Amortization of discount on convertible notes
(144,776
)
-
-
Changes in fair value of derivative liabilities
146,435
-
-
Total other income, net
1,761
215
402
Loss before income tax expense
(729,619
)
(988,815
)
(1,482,309
)
Income tax expense
-
-
-
Net loss
$
(729,619
)
$
(988,815
)
$
(1,482,309
)
Loss per share - basic and diluted
$
(0.06
)
$
(0.08
)
$
(0.12
)
Book value per share
$
0.14
$
0.19
$
0.40
Aeluma, Inc. and Subsidiary
Reconciliation of GAAP and Non-GAAP Net Loss (unaudited)
Three Months Ended
September 30, 2024
June 30,
September 30, 2023
GAAP net loss
$
(729,619
)
$
(988,815
)
$
(1,482,309
)
Adjustments:
Stock-based compensation - stock option
167,091
163,827
240,577
Consulting and advisory - restricted stock award
6,981
6,981
11,957
Depreciation & amortization
100,125
99,989
69,784
Amortization of discount on convertible notes
144,776
-
-
Changes in fair value of derivative liabilities
(146,435
)
-
-
Total adjustments to GAAP net loss
272,538
270,797
322,318
Non-GAAP net loss
$
(457,081
)
$
(718,018
)
$
(1,159,991
)
GAAP net loss per share - basic and diluted
$
(0.06
)
$
(0.08
)
$
(0.12
)
Adjustment
0.02
0.02
0.03
Non-GAAP net loss per share - basic and diluted
$
(0.04
)
$
(0.06
)
$
(0.09
)
Aeluma, Inc. and Subsidiary
Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows (unaudited)
Three Months Ended September 30,
2024
2023
Operating activities:
Net loss
$
(729,619
)
$
(1,482,309
)
Adjustments to reconcile net loss to net cash used in operating activities:
Amortization of deferred compensation
6,981
11,957
Stock-based compensation expense
167,091
240,577
Depreciation and amortization expense
100,125
69,784
Amortization of discount on convertible notes
144,776
-
Changes in fair value of derivative liabilities
(146,435
)
-
Change in accounts receivable
(262,185
)
178,339
Change in prepaids and other current assets
(167,492
)
(204,072
)
Change in accounts payable
(79,137
)
(141,911
)
Change in accrued expenses and other current liabilities
33,980
24,273
Net cash used in operating activities
(931,915
)
(1,303,362
)
Investing activities:
Purchase of equipment
(1,637
)
(6,597
)
Payment for leasehold improvements
-
(503
)
Net cash used in investing activities
(1,637
)
(7,100
)
Financing activities:
Repurchase of common stock
-
(4,001
)
Proceeds from note issuance
3,145,000
-
Net cash (used in) provided by financing activities
3,145,000
(4,001
)
Net change in cash
2,211,448
(1,314,463
)
Cash, beginning of period
1,291,072
5,071,690
Cash, end of period
$
3,502,520
$
3,757,227
SOURCE: Aeluma, Inc.
