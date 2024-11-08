Aeluma, Inc.: Aeluma Provides First Quarter of Fiscal Year 2025 Results

Aeluma, Inc. (OTCQB:ALMU), a semiconductor company specializing in high performance, scalable technologies for mobile, automotive, AI, defense & aerospace, communication and quantum computing, today provided a corporate update and announced financial results for the first quarter of fiscal 2025, ended September 30, 2024.

Recent Company Highlights

Recognized record high revenue of $481 thousand

Bolstered balance sheet through private offerings

Conducted official Program Kickoff with Department of Defense for major contract that was announced September 18, 2024

Grew backlog from multiple government and commercial contracts that are driving revenue growth

Delivered engineering samples to two major defense & aerospace companies

Became Optica Corporate Member

Approved for membership of the CHIPS and Science Act National Semiconductor Technology Center (NSTC)

Furthered marketing efforts in mobile, quantum computing, AI, 5G/6G wireless, and biomedical

Management Commentary

"We continue to increase revenue through government contracts, small volume orders, sampling, and commercial development programs," said Aeluma Founder and CEO, Jonathan Klamkin, Ph.D. "We have confidence in the outlook and expect a strong fiscal 2025, establishing the financial fundamentals to scale Aeluma to become a trusted semiconductor vendor to mobile phone and consumer electronics manufacturers, defense & aerospace companies, and the automotive industry."

Dr. Klamkin continued, "Our R&D efforts have significantly matured Aeluma's technology and enabled us to broaden the range of market verticals we have the potential to disrupt. We also continue to advance our commercialization efforts by strengthening relationships with strategic supply chain partners, and this will position us to efficiently transition to volume production."

Financial Results

During the quarter ended September 30, 2024, revenue was $481 thousand, compared to $32 thousand in the same quarter last year, and $279 thousand in the prior quarter.

The company incurred a net loss of $730 thousand, or $0.06 per basic and diluted share, for the quarter ended September 30, 2024, compared to a net loss of $1.5 million, or $0.12 per basic and diluted share, for the same quarter last year, and a net loss of $989 thousand, or $0.08 cents per share, in the prior quarter.

The Company had $3.5 million in cash and cash equivalents as of September 30, 2024, compared to $1.3 million as of June 30, 2023.

During the first quarter of 2025, the company closed private offerings for a total of $3.145 million.

The total number of shares outstanding was 12,178,424 as of September 30, 2024.

Note about Non-GAAP Financial Measures

This press release includes and makes reference to certain non-GAAP financial measures. The presentation of this financial information is not intended to be considered in isolation or as a substitute for the financial information prepared and presented in accordance with GAAP. Aeluma believes that the presentation of non-GAAP financial measures provides important supplemental information to management and investors regarding financial and business trends relating to the Company's financial condition and results of operations. Aeluma believes that these non-GAAP financial measures provide additional insight into Aeluma's ongoing performance and core operational activities and has chosen to provide these measures for more consistent and meaningful comparison between periods. These measures should only be used to evaluate Aeluma's results of operations in conjunction with the corresponding GAAP measures. The non-GAAP results exclude the effect of stock-based compensation, depreciation and amortization.

A reconciliation between GAAP and non-GAAP financial results is provided in the financial statements portion of this press release.

About Aeluma, Inc.

Aeluma (www.aeluma.com) develops novel optoelectronics for sensing and communication applications. Aeluma has pioneered a technique to manufacture semiconductor chips using high-performance compound semiconductor materials on large-diameter substrates that are commonly used for mass-market microelectronics. The technology has the potential to enhance performance and scale manufacturing, both of which are critical for emerging applications. Aeluma is developing a streamlined business model from its headquarters in Santa Barbara, California that has a state-of-the-art manufacturing cleanroom. Its transformative semiconductor chip technology may impact a variety of markets including automotive LiDAR, mobile, defense & aerospace, AR/VR, AI, quantum, and communication. Aeluma differentiates itself with unique semiconductor manufacturing capability, proprietary technology, the ability to perform rapid prototyping, and a broad set of product offerings.

Forward-Looking Statements

All statements in this press release that are not historical are forward-looking statements, including, among other things, statements relating to the Company's expectations regarding its market position and market opportunity, expectations and plans as to its product development, manufacturing and sales, and relations with its partners and investors. These statements are not historical facts but rather are based on the Company's current expectations, estimates, and projections regarding its business, operations and other similar or related factors. Words such as "may," "will," "could," "would," "should," "anticipate," "predict," "potential," "continue," "expect," "intend," "plan," "project," "believe," "estimate," and other similar or related expressions are used to identify these forward-looking statements, although not all forward-looking statements contain these words. You should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements because they involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and assumptions that are difficult or impossible to predict and, in some cases, beyond the Company's control. Actual results may differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements as a result of a number of factors, including those described in the Company's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The Company undertakes no obligation to revise or update information in this release to reflect events or circumstances in the future, even if new information becomes available.

Company

Aeluma, Inc.

(805) 351-2707

info@aeluma.com

Investor Contact:

Bishop IR

Mike Bishop

(415) 894-9633

ir@aeluma.com

Aeluma, Inc. and Subsidiary

Consolidated Balance Sheets (unaudited)

September 30, 2024 June 30,

2024 September 30, 2023 Assets Current assets: Cash and cash equivalents $ 3,502,520 $ 1,291,072 $ 3,757,227 Accounts receivable 322,189 60,004 10,900 Deferred compensation, current portion 13,152 20,133 27,925 Prepaids and other current assets 189,129 21,637 224,015 Total current assets 4,026,990 1,392,846 4,020,067 Property and equipment: Equipment 1,533,131 1,531,494 1,216,253 Leasehold improvements 546,864 546,864 547,367 Accumulated depreciation (708,005 ) (608,630 ) (369,479 ) Property and equipment, net 1,371,990 1,469,728 1,394,141 Intangible assets 6,083 6,833 9,083 Right of use asset - facility 930,782 961,626 1,052,318 Deferred compensation, long term portion - - 13,152 Other assets 13,014 13,014 13,014 Total assets $ 6,348,859 $ 3,844,047 $ 6,501,775 Liabilities and stockholders' equity Current liabilities: Accounts payable $ 238,100 $ 317,237 $ 319,886 Accrued expenses and other current liabilities 215,288 180,706 156,942 Lease liability, current portion 131,090 128,743 121,893 Derivative liabilities 2,046,695 Total current liabilities 2,631,173 626,686 598,721 Lease liability, long term portion 907,407 941,200 1,038,497 Convertible notes, net 1,096,646 - - Total liabilities 4,635,226 1,567,886 1,637,218 Commitments and contingencies - - - Stockholders' equity: Preferred stock - - - Common stock 1,218 1,218 1,217 Additional paid-in capital 16,066,395 15,899,304 15,407,715 Accumulated deficit (14,353,980 ) (13,624,361 ) (10,544,375 ) Total stockholders' equity 1,713,633 2,276,161 4,864,557 Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $ 6,348,859 $ 3,844,047 $ 6,501,775

Aeluma, Inc. and Subsidiary

Consolidated Statements of Operations (unaudited)

Three Months Ended September 30, 2024 June 30,

2024 September 30, 2023 Revenue $ 480,735 $ 279,268 $ 32,400 Operating expenses: Cost of revenue 314,575 233,758 15,139 Research and development 401,074 400,254 834,869 General and administrative 496,466 634,286 665,103 Total expenses 1,212,115 1,268,298 1,515,111 Loss from operations (731,380 ) (989,030 ) (1,482,711 ) Other income (expense): Interest income 102 215 402 Amortization of discount on convertible notes (144,776 ) - - Changes in fair value of derivative liabilities 146,435 - - Total other income, net 1,761 215 402 Loss before income tax expense (729,619 ) (988,815 ) (1,482,309 ) Income tax expense - - - Net loss $ (729,619 ) $ (988,815 ) $ (1,482,309 ) Loss per share - basic and diluted $ (0.06 ) $ (0.08 ) $ (0.12 ) Book value per share $ 0.14 $ 0.19 $ 0.40

Aeluma, Inc. and Subsidiary

Reconciliation of GAAP and Non-GAAP Net Loss (unaudited)

Three Months Ended September 30, 2024 June 30,

2024 September 30, 2023 GAAP net loss $ (729,619 ) $ (988,815 ) $ (1,482,309 ) Adjustments: Stock-based compensation - stock option 167,091 163,827 240,577 Consulting and advisory - restricted stock award 6,981 6,981 11,957 Depreciation & amortization 100,125 99,989 69,784 Amortization of discount on convertible notes 144,776 - - Changes in fair value of derivative liabilities (146,435 ) - - Total adjustments to GAAP net loss 272,538 270,797 322,318 Non-GAAP net loss $ (457,081 ) $ (718,018 ) $ (1,159,991 ) GAAP net loss per share - basic and diluted $ (0.06 ) $ (0.08 ) $ (0.12 ) Adjustment 0.02 0.02 0.03 Non-GAAP net loss per share - basic and diluted $ (0.04 ) $ (0.06 ) $ (0.09 )

Aeluma, Inc. and Subsidiary

Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows (unaudited)

Three Months Ended September 30, 2024 2023 Operating activities: Net loss $ (729,619 ) $ (1,482,309 ) Adjustments to reconcile net loss to net cash used in operating activities: Amortization of deferred compensation 6,981 11,957 Stock-based compensation expense 167,091 240,577 Depreciation and amortization expense 100,125 69,784 Amortization of discount on convertible notes 144,776 - Changes in fair value of derivative liabilities (146,435 ) - Change in accounts receivable (262,185 ) 178,339 Change in prepaids and other current assets (167,492 ) (204,072 ) Change in accounts payable (79,137 ) (141,911 ) Change in accrued expenses and other current liabilities 33,980 24,273 Net cash used in operating activities (931,915 ) (1,303,362 ) Investing activities: Purchase of equipment (1,637 ) (6,597 ) Payment for leasehold improvements - (503 ) Net cash used in investing activities (1,637 ) (7,100 ) Financing activities: Repurchase of common stock - (4,001 ) Proceeds from note issuance 3,145,000 - Net cash (used in) provided by financing activities 3,145,000 (4,001 ) Net change in cash 2,211,448 (1,314,463 ) Cash, beginning of period 1,291,072 5,071,690 Cash, end of period $ 3,502,520 $ 3,757,227

