Evergreen Podcasts and Documentary.TV Launch New YouTube Channel

First-Person Battlefield Accounts Come to Life with Warriors in Their Own Words Video Series

CLEVELAND, OH / ACCESSWIRE / November 8, 2024 / Evergreen Podcasts is proud to announce its expansion into podcast-to-video distribution with the launch of Documentary.TV on YouTube. Developed by the creators of the popular Warriors in Their Own Words podcast, Documentary.TV brings compelling documentary filmmaking to audiences through authentic, first-person war stories. This channel transforms the venerated podcast into powerful video documentaries, combining gripping battlefield accounts with rare, authentic historical footage. A must-watch for history enthusiasts and documentary fans alike, Documentary.TV deepens the collaboration between its creators and Evergreen Podcasts, delivering an immersive new way to experience these impactful stories.

Documentary.TV was founded and is led by an Emmy Award-winning team of filmmakers and media experts who, over four decades, have amassed thousands of hours of footage from some of the most significant military engagements in modern history. Their extensive library spans from the early 20th century to the present day, providing unmatched visual context to the powerful stories recounted in Warriors in Their Own Words, among others.

With new episodes released every Friday, Documentary.tv features original content, showcasing first-hand accounts like those of the "Tunnel Rats" who carried out harrowing underground missions during the Vietnam War. In part 1 of this series, CW Bowman shared his experience navigating booby-trapped tunnels under unimaginable conditions. Another episode profiled Lieutenant Colonel James Wirth, a WWII togglier on a B-17 Flying Fortress bomber, who recounted a mission where his plane was struck, injuring him and disabling one of their engines in mid-flight.

Beyond the Warriors series, Documentary.tv offers a wide range of historical content. From the intriguing documentary Mount Nemrud: The Throne of the Gods to archival newsreels from around the world, the channel continues to expand its collection of documentaries and non-fiction programming.

"We are in the business of reporting history," said Marc Hononof, "Right now, these incredibly candid stories from a passing generation are what America wants to hear. We didn't just sit these men down with a list of questions and ask them to reel off facts. We let them speak from the heart and captured all the emotion of their experiences."

This launch marks a major step for Evergreen as it expands into video production and distribution, leveraging new platforms to showcase the visual dimension of storytelling. If you would like to interview members of Documentary.TV, Warriors in Their Own Words, or Evergreen Podcasts, please contact Samantha Morganti at Evergreen Podcasts.

About Documentary.tv

DOCUMENTARY.TV, is a groundbreaking new YouTube channel delivering original high-quality documentary programming and other non-fiction content. We are an Emmy Award-Winning team of filmmakers and media experts who, over the last four decades, have produced thousands of hours of premium documentary programming for the major TV networks and streamers. EVERY DAY, we will be uploading a wide variety of content, and on Fridays we'll feature new DOCUMENTARY.TV Original Productions. Topics will include Military, Ancient History, Aviation, Space, Adventure, American West, Music, True Crime, Independent Docs, and much more. So stay tuned for the quality content you love and please Subscribe for updates and surprises. Subscribe to DOCUMENTARY.TV at: https://gotodoc.tv/youtube_subscribe

About Evergreen Podcasts

Evergreen Podcasts is one of the world's largest independent podcast networks with a premier catalog of over 300 entertaining and thought-provoking shows. A full-service podcast production, brand marketing, and sales organization, Evergreen is rooted in high production values and artistic integrity. With a diverse roster of storytellers from true crime, pop culture, comedy, and beyond, Evergreen Podcasts connects listeners with content that informs, entertains, and inspires. For more information, visit evergreenpodcasts.com.

