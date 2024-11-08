Anzeige
08.11.2024 21:14 Uhr
Stripped Raw Offers 1,000 Free 'You Matter Boxes' to Virginia Veterans and Their Families for Mental Health and Suicide Prevention

Finanznachrichten News

Virginia Department of Veteran Services Grant Funds Unique Peer Support Resources

ALEXANDRIA, VA / ACCESSWIRE / November 8, 2024 / Stripped Raw, a veteran-founded organization focused on mental health and suicide prevention, is proud to announce the distribution of 1,000 free "You Matter Boxes" to Virginia Veterans and their families in Virginia, made possible by a grant from the Virginia Department of Veteran Services Suicide Prevention and Opioid Addiction Services (SOS).

"You Matter Box"

The "You Matter Box" is a unique, veteran-designed care package intended to provide meaningful support during difficult times. Filled with tools for emotional resilience and connection, the box is available for request by a veteran who is facing hardship or can be sent by a loved one who recognizes signs of struggle and wishes to show support.

"Sometimes, receiving something tangible-a reminder that someone cares-can be a lifeline when you're too overwhelmed to reach out," said David Hendrix, Founder of Stripped Raw. "The You Matter Box provides actionable tools and guidance from peers who've walked the same path, giving veterans and their families a direct connection to support. It's more than a box; it's a pathway to help and hope."

Additional Free Services Supporting Virginia Veterans and Families

Alongside the You Matter Box, Stripped Raw's veteran-led team offers a variety of free services enabled by the SOS grant, including:

  • One-On-One Peer Coaching - Confidential sessions with a fellow veteran who has faced similar challenges, offering practical insights and support.

  • Group Coaching - Monthly group calls with "hot seat" opportunities for individualized guidance in a supportive environment.

  • Self-Paced Online Program - A flexible program tailored to the unique needs of veterans, emphasizing resilience and peer-driven solutions.

  • Stripped Raw Podcast - A community-led platform for veterans to share stories or seek guidance in a safe space.

Helping Local Veterans and Families Find Hope

Each of these services reflects Stripped Raw's dedication to a stigma-free environment where veterans and their families connect with others who understand their journey. The "You Matter Box" serves as an entry point to these resources, helping veterans find strength in shared experiences and build a supportive community.

For more information about Stripped Raw's offerings or to request a "You Matter Box" for a Virginia veteran in need, visit www.StrippedRaw.com/Pages-Veterans.

Contact Information

Jeanette Valencia
info@strippedraw.com
(949) 514-1176

SOURCE: Stripped Raw

View the original press release on newswire.com.

© 2024 ACCESSWIRE
