MCV Law: NY Workers' Comp Lawyers Recognized by Super Lawyers

SYRACUSE, NY / ACCESSWIRE / November 8, 2024 / MCV Law is eager to announce that Super Lawyers has recognized three MCV Law attorneys.

NY Workers' Comp Lawyers Recognized by Super Lawyers

NY Workers' Compensation Lawyers and Social Security Disability Lawyers Bethany Nicoletti and Christopher Stringham along with Estate Planning Lawyer Gary J. Valerino were recognized by Super Lawyers.

Bethany Nicoletti has been selected to Rising Stars. Bethany provides legal representation to clients who need a Workers' Compensation lawyer, Social Security Disability lawyer and/or Personal Injury Lawyer.

Additionally, Christopher Stringham has been selected to Super Lawyers. Christopher joined MCV Law in 2010 and has provided legal representation for clients as a Workers' Comp lawyer.

Gary Valerino was also selected to Super Lawyers. Gary provides a subscription service to landlord clients, as well as lending his experience and legal knowledge to the firm's Workers' Compensation lawyers, Personal Injury Lawyers, Social Security Disability lawyers and Estate Planning and Administration.

"To be recognized by Super Lawyers, our attorneys must be nominated for their practice areas by their peers in the Central New York region," said Eric Huba, Marketing Coordinator at MCV Law. "This is truly a testament to our team's legal knowledge and record of results."

About MCV Law: MCV Law is a law firm with office locations in Syracuse, NY, Auburn, NY and Chittenango, NY. MCV Law has been representing clients since 1983. The firm concentrates its practice areas in Workers' Compensation, Social Security Disability, Personal Injury, Landlord Services and Estate Planning.

Contact Information

Eric Huba

Marketing Coordinator

marketing@mcvlaw.com

(315) 471-1664

SOURCE: MCV Law

View the original press release on newswire.com.