LA FRANCAISE DE L'ENERGIE: Availability of the FY24 Annual Financial Report

Availability of the FY24 Annual Financial Report

Pontpierre, France, November 8th, 2024 - FDE (Euronext: FDE - ISIN: FR0013030152), a carbon negative energy producer, has made available to the public and filed with the Financial Markets Authority on November 8th, 2024, its annual financial report for the year ended on June 30th, 2024.

The annual financial report can be accessed on the company's website at the following address: https://www.francaisedelenergie.fr/en in the section "Shareholders >> Regulated Information >> Financial Reports".

Next announcements:

General Assembly for FY24 Annual Results: December 18th, 2024

About La Française de l'Énergie (FDE)

FDE is an independent multi-energy producer dedicated to making Net Zero happen. As a specialist in local energy systems and the circular economy, FDE capitalizes on its industrial know-how ranging from engineering, energy production to CO 2 storage to provide energy solutions that combine carbon footprint reduction with better resilience of the associated eco-systems.

More information available on www.francaisedelenergie.fr

Disclaimer

This press release contains certain forward - looking statements and estimates concerning LFDE's financial condition, operating results, strategy, projects and future performance and the markets in which it operates. Such forward-looking statements and estimates may be identified by words such as "anticipate," "believe," "can," "could," "estimate," "expect," "intend," "is designed to," "may," "might," "plan," "potential," "predict," "objective," "should," or the negative of these and similar expressions. They incorporate all topics that are not historical facts. Forward looking statements, forecasts and estimates are based on management's current assumptions and assessment of risks, uncertainties and other factors, known and unknown, which were deemed to be reasonable at the time they were made but which may turn out to be incorrect. Events and outcomes are difficult to predict and depend on factors beyond the company's control. Consequently, the actual results, financial condition, performances and/or achievements of LFDE or of the industry may turn out to differ materially from the future results, performances or achievements expressed or implied by these statements, forecasts and estimates. Owing to these uncertainties, no representation is made as to the correctness or fairness of these forward-looking statements, forecasts and estimates. Furthermore, forward-looking statements, forecasts and estimates speak only as of the date on which they are made, and LFDE undertakes no obligation to update or revise any of them, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by law.

