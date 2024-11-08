Anzeige
Freitag, 08.11.2024

WKN: 889712 | ISIN: US4195961010 | Ticker-Symbol: 25F
Frankfurt
08.11.24
08:20 Uhr
20,800 Euro
-1,400
-6,31 %
Branche
Bau/Infrastruktur
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
ACCESSWIRE
08.11.2024 22:26 Uhr
71 Leser
Haverty Furniture Companies, Inc.: Havertys Announces Fourth Quarter Cash Dividend

Finanznachrichten News

ATLANTA, GA / ACCESSWIRE / November 8, 2024 / HAVERTYS (NYSE:HVT, HVT.A) announced today that its board of directors declared a cash dividend to be paid on the outstanding shares of the two classes of $1 par value common stock of the company at a rate of $0.32 per share on the common stock and $0.30 per share on the Class A common stock. The dividend is payable on December 12, 2024, to stockholders of record at the close of business on November 26, 2024. Havertys has paid a cash dividend in each year since 1935.

About Havertys

Havertys (NYSE: HVT and HVT.A), established in 1885, is a full-service home furnishings retailer with 127 showrooms in 17 states in the Southern and Midwestern regions providing its customers with a wide selection of quality merchandise in middle to upper-middle price ranges. Additional information is available on the Company's website at www.havertys.com.

Contact:

Havertys 404-443-2900
Richard Hare
EVP and CFO

SOURCE: Haverty Furniture Companies, Inc.



View the original press release on accesswire.com

© 2024 ACCESSWIRE
