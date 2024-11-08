Anzeige
Freitag, 08.11.2024
4.000 Meilen, um herauszufinden, warum der „Warren Buffett des Bergbaus" in diese Kupferaktie investierte
ACCESSWIRE
08.11.2024 22:50 Uhr
More Than 50 Women From Agriculture Meet in Córdoba with "Women in Campaign"

Finanznachrichten News

NORTHAMPTON, MA / ACCESSWIRE / November 8, 2024 / CNH

Women in Campaign, a program promoted by New Holland, a CNH brand, celebrated Rural Women's Day in the province of Córdoba.

The event brought together more than 50 women, including customers, producers, office and plant collaborators, as well as dealership personnel from various regions of the country, in a special field day.

The meeting took place at the Santa Julia Establishment, belonging to the Catholic University of Cordoba, where students and teachers offered a space for debate on "the livestock experience" and presented the initiatives of the faculty related to the agricultural industry. The participants took a guided tour of the institution's facilities.

Professionals from Banco Santander also participated, offering talks on topics such as emotional intelligence, personal finance management and technology applied to agriculture.

"We are very pleased to have organized this meeting of Women in Campaign, a project that was born three years ago and that continues to gain strength in the region,"said Natalia Álvarez, Marketing Specialist of New Holland.

Attendees also had the opportunity to carry out dynamic tests with New Holland tractors. "Women in Campaign is not just a project; It is an opportunity for rural women to empower themselves, share experiences and weave networks. Together, we are driving growth and innovation in our communities," said Stephanie Cipriani, also a Marketing Specialist for the brand.

Mujeres en Campaña is a program of New Holland Argentina that seeks to reach women of all ages and geographical areas. It is a project built with the collaboration of people from all over the country. From north to south, and east to west, there are stories that inspire, empower, and deserve to be told.

Women in Campaign

View additional multimedia and more ESG storytelling from CNH on 3blmedia.com.

Contact Info:
Spokesperson: CNH
Website: https://www.3blmedia.com/profiles/cnh
Email: info@3blmedia.com

SOURCE: CNH



View the original press release on accesswire.com

© 2024 ACCESSWIRE
