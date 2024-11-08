Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - November 8, 2024) - Volta Metals Ltd. (CSE: VLTA) (FSE: D0W) ("Volta" or the "Company") announces that it has completed the acquisition of a 100% interest in the strategic ZigZag Lithium property (the "ZigZag Project") contiguous to its Falcon West Lithium Project in northwestern Ontario. The 2,710-hectare ZigZag Project hosts the high-grade Dempster East Lithium showing, which returned values up to 3.67% Li2O, along with high grade Tantalum and Gallium, and has excellent potential to host lithium, cesium, tantalum, gallium and niobium mineralization.

Additional details on the ZigZag Project are provided in the Company's press release dated November 7, 2024, which is available on the Company's website at www.voltametals.ca or under the Company's issuer profile on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca.

The Company paid $350,000 to acquire the ZigZag Project and agreed to release all claims against Integral with respect to litigation regarding Integral's acquisition of the ZigZag Project (see the Company's news release dated March 22, 2024, for details on the claims against Integral).

Qualified Person

The technical content of this news release has been reviewed and approved by Andrew Tims, P.Geo., who is an independent Qualified Person (QP) as defined in National Instrument 43-101, Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects.

ABOUT VOLTA METALS LTD.

Volta Metals Ltd. (CSE: VLTA) (FSE: D0W) is a mineral exploration company based in Toronto, Ontario, focused on lithium, cesium, and tantalum. It has optioned and is currently exploring a critical minerals portfolio of lithium, cesium, and tantalum projects in northwestern Ontario, considered one of the world's most prolific, emerging hard-rock lithium districts. To learn more about Volta and its flagship Falcon West Lithium Project, please visit www.voltametals.ca.

ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD

Neither the CSE nor the Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

This news release contains forward-looking statements relating to product development, plans, strategies, and other statements that are not historical facts. Forward-looking statements are often identified by terms such as "will", "may", "should", "anticipate", "expects" and similar expressions. All statements other than statements of historical fact included in this news release are forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Forward-looking information in this news release includes but is not limited to, statements with respect to the ZigZag Project and its potential and prospective nature. There can be no assurance that such statements will prove to be accurate, and actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from the Company's expectations include: the risks detailed from time to time in the filings made by the Company with securities regulators; the fact that Volta's interests in the certain of its properties are options only and there is no guarantee that such interest if earned, will be certain; the future prices and demand for lithium; inability to fulfill the duty to accommodate First Nations and other Indigenous peoples, and delays or the inability of the Company to obtain any necessary approvals, permits and authorizations required to carry out its business plans. The reader is cautioned that assumptions used in the preparation of any forward-looking statements may prove to be incorrect. Events or circumstances may cause actual results to differ materially from those predicted as a result of numerous known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors, many of which are beyond the control of the Company. The reader is cautioned not to place undue reliance on any forward-looking statements. Such information, although considered reasonable by management at the time of preparation, may prove to be incorrect and actual results may differ materially from those anticipated. Forward-looking statements contained in this news release are expressly qualified by this cautionary statement. The forward-looking statements contained in this news release are made as of the date of this news release, and the Company disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise, other than as required by law.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/229381

SOURCE: Volta Metals Ltd.