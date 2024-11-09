Rheinmetall's stock experienced a slight downturn on Thursday, despite impressive third-quarter results. The defense giant's shares dipped by 0.4% to €539.40 on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange, with over 315,000 shares changing hands. This minor setback follows a recent surge to a monthly high, highlighting the stock's volatility. Despite the day's decline, analysts remain bullish, projecting an average target price of €614.63, signaling substantial growth potential for investors.
Robust Financial Growth Fuels Optimism
The company's third-quarter performance showcased remarkable strength, with revenue soaring by 49.13% to €2.23 billion. Earnings per share also saw a healthy increase from €1.29 to €1.43 year-over-year, reflecting the booming demand in the defense sector. This stellar growth trajectory has positioned Rheinmetall as a top performer in the DAX, boasting a year-to-date gain exceeding 80%. Looking ahead, market experts anticipate earnings per share to reach €21.54 for the full year 2024, underscoring the firm's solid business development and its pivotal role in the thriving defense industry.
AdRheinmetall Stock: New Analysis - 09 November
Fresh Rheinmetall information released. What's the impact for investors? Our latest independent report examines recent figures and market trends.Read our updated Rheinmetall analysis...