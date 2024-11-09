London, United Kingdom--(Newsfile Corp. - November 9, 2024) - This year, the Global Recognition Awards have spotlighted Sariki Abungwo, an entrepreneur whose passion for empowering others and commitment to ethical leadership set him apart. Winning the 2024 Global Recognition Award is no small feat-it's an acknowledgement reserved for leaders who make waves in their industries while championing integrity, purpose, and a drive to leave the world better than they found it. For Abungwo, this award is a culmination of years of determination, innovation, and the unyielding desire to help others find success.





A Resilient Journey Shaped by Determination and Vision

From the beginning, Sariki's path was anything but easy. Like so many driven entrepreneurs, he encountered his fair share of setbacks. The business world can be harsh, and even the most promising ventures don't always succeed immediately. But Sariki's resilience became his defining trait. After launching his first marketing program without the immediate success he hoped for, he almost threw in the towel. But instead of walking away, he dug deeper, determined to understand what separates successful ventures from those that fade away. This quest led him to discover a unique blend of marketing systems that transformed his approach to business, laying the groundwork for what would become his life's work: Blesatech Consultancy Services.

Today, Blesatech is a thriving consultancy that helps small businesses, coaches, and consultants scale up using systems Sariki himself developed. These aren't your typical, cookie-cutter strategies. They're built on real experience and real results, tailored to help others avoid the pitfalls he once faced and to reach consistent, predictable success.

Teaching and Inspiring the Next Generation of Digital Leaders

But Sariki's influence doesn't stop at his consultancy. As a university lecturer and a Fellow of the British Computer Society, he's also making waves in the educational sphere. Students look to him not just as a teacher but as a mentor who brings a wealth of real-world experience to the classroom. His background in digital marketing and his deep understanding of business systems equip his students with a competitive edge in the fast-evolving digital landscape. Sariki isn't just teaching theory; he's sharing hard-won insights that students can immediately apply to build careers and ventures of their own.

A Standout in Ethical Leadership





One of the most remarkable aspects of Sariki Abungwo's career-and a significant reason for his Global Recognition Award-is his dedication to ethical business. In a world where quick wins and shortcuts are often celebrated, Sariki holds himself and his business to a higher standard. His consultancy emphasises sustainable, transparent business growth that respects both clients and communities. With consumer trust more critical than ever, this commitment to ethics has become a core component of his brand, resonating with a generation that values authenticity and integrity over mere profit.

His consultancy's Wall of Success page is a testament to this approach. It doesn't just feature reviews; it tells the stories of clients whose lives and businesses have been transformed through his guidance. Sariki's work encourages other entrepreneurs to consider long-term, responsible growth instead of chasing short-term gains-a perspective that has earned him high praise from peers and clients alike.

Building a Legacy of Meaningful Impact

Receiving the 2024 Global Recognition Award cements Sariki Abungwo's place among global leaders who don't just excel-they make a meaningful difference. Whether he's guiding students in a lecture hall, supporting clients through Blesatech, or collaborating with industry leaders, Sariki's work is marked by an unwavering dedication to lifting others as he rises. He is not only building his legacy but helping others create theirs, one ethical, thoughtful decision at a time.

As we look toward the future, it's clear that recognising leaders like Sariki Abungwo isn't just about celebrating past achievements. It's about lighting a path forward, showing us all what it means to be truly impactful in business and beyond. For Sariki, this award is more than a title-it's a reminder of the powerful work yet to come and an affirmation that when you lead with heart and integrity, success follows.

