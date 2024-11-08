HONOLULU--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc. (NYSE - HE) (HEI) today reported a consolidated net loss for the third quarter of 2024 of $104.4 million, or $0.91 per share. The quarter's results include an additional $203.0 million loss accrued for estimated wildfire liabilities from tort-related legal claims ($150.7 million after tax)1, and a $35.2 million asset impairment recorded at Pacific Current ($26.1 million after tax). Total insurance recoveries and deferrals, net of other wildfire-related expenses, provided a benefit of $27.4 million ($20.3 million after tax). Excluding these items, core net income3 was $52.2 million for the third quarter of 2024 compared to $61.5 million in the third quarter of 2023.

"On Monday, HEI, Hawaiian Electric and other defendants signed definitive settlement agreements with individual and class plaintiffs in the Maui wildfire tort litigation. Our Board and management team are pleased to sign these final settlement agreements just three months after agreeing in principle to key terms. The signed agreements are an important milestone in our efforts to offer those who suffered loss an accelerated path to recovery, and to regain the financial strength of our enterprise. We remain confident that this settlement represents the best outcome for HEI and our community, and we are moving forward with a clearer line of sight toward resolution of the wildfire-related tort litigation," said Scott Seu, HEI president and CEO.

"In the third quarter we took an additional accrual for estimated wildfire liabilities from tort-related legal claims, while also reclassifying a portion of the estimated liabilities as long term. The additional accrual and reclassification, along with the recent capital raise to fund the first settlement payment, allowed us to resolve the going concern matter disclosed in the previous quarter's financials, and take another step toward regaining HEI's financial strength.

"Our core operations performed well in the third quarter. The utility continued making important advancements on key strategic initiatives, such as wildfire mitigation and resilience efforts, and American Savings Bank generated strong net income and profitability, expanding net interest margin for a third consecutive quarter.

"In accordance with our strategy to support a strong, financially healthy enterprise that will empower a thriving future for Hawaii, HEI has been undertaking a comprehensive review of strategic options for Pacific Current, which is what led us to report a non-cash asset impairment for the quarter. We will continue to take prudent and measured actions to ensure our companies are well positioned to serve our customers and community for the long term," said Seu.

There is no set timetable for HEI's comprehensive review of strategic options for Pacific Current, and there can be no assurances that any actions regarding Pacific Current will result from this evaluation. Neither HEI nor Pacific Current expect to disclose or provide an update concerning developments related to this process unless or until HEI's Board of Directors has approved a definitive course of action or otherwise determined that further disclosure is appropriate or necessary.

GOING CONCERN ASSESSMENT UPDATE

On September 25, 2024 HEI announced the successful closing on an offering of newly issued shares of common stock, resulting in $557.7 million in net proceeds. As noted in the prospectus supplement filed with the SEC on September 24, 2024, HEI intends to use the net proceeds to fund its contribution to the expected Maui wildfire tort litigation settlement and for general corporate purposes. HEI expects to pay the total $1.92 billion payment obligation in four equal annual installments of approximately $478.8 million, and the company is now positioned to fund HEI's first settlement payment, which is expected to be required in late 2025. As a result, management has determined that the conditions that led to the substantial doubt regarding HEI's ability to continue as a going concern have been mitigated.

HAWAIIAN ELECTRIC COMPANY (HAWAIIAN ELECTRIC) EARNINGS4

Hawaiian Electric's net loss for the third quarter of 2024 was $82.6 million, compared to net income of $43.5 million in the third quarter of 2023, with the decrease primarily driven by the following after-tax items:

$121 million after-tax loss due to the accrual of additional estimated wildfire liabilities related to tort-related legal claims and cross claims as of September 30, 2024 (net of insurance recovery);

$15 million in higher operations and maintenance (O&M) expenses, including $25 million of higher costs partially offset by $10 million of higher Maui windstorm and wildfire related expenses incurred in 2023. The $25 million in higher costs included higher property and general liability insurance costs, higher costs related to the settlement of indemnification claims asserted by the state, higher wildfire mitigation program expenses, settlement administration fees, the write-off of preliminary engineering costs related to federal grant applications that were not awarded, timing of maintenance outage work and increased station maintenance, among other items.

These items were partially offset by the following after-tax items:

$5 million in higher revenues, including $4 million from the annual revenue adjustment mechanism and $1 million from the major project interim recovery mechanism;

$2 million lower interest expense; and

$2 million impact primarily from favorable tax rate adjustments.

Excluding incremental after-tax Maui windstorm and wildfire-related expenses net of insurance recoveries, Hawaiian Electric's core net income5 for the quarter was $43.7 million. Incremental after-tax Maui windstorm and wildfire-related expenses of $126.3 million were composed of $169.5 million of Maui wildfire-related expenses, net of $36.8 million of insurance-related recoveries and $6.4 million of costs deferred pursuant to the Public Utilities Commission's decision allowing Hawaiian Electric to defer these costs.

Utility Dividend Update

The utility dividend to HEI continues to be suspended, as holding company cash needs are limited following HEI's recent equity issuance and last year's suspension of the dividend to HEI's common equity shareholders.

AMERICAN SAVINGS BANK EARNINGS

ASB's third quarter 2024 net income of $18.8 million compared to a net loss of $45.8 million in the second quarter of 2024 and net income of $11.4 million in the third quarter of 2023. Core net income for the third quarter was $19.4 million.6

Total earning assets as of September 30, 2024 were $8.8 billion, down approximately 3.8% from December 31, 2023.

Total loans were $6.1 billion as of September 30, 2024, down 2.3% from December 31, 2023.

Total deposits were $8.0 billion as of September 30, 2024, down 1.8% from December 31, 2023. Core deposits declined 2.1% from December 31, 2023, while certificates of deposit were approximately flat. As of September 30, 2024, 83% of deposits were F.D.I.C. insured or fully collateralized, with approximately 79% of deposits F.D.I.C. insured. For the third quarter of 2024, the average cost of funds was 118 basis points, up from 115 basis points in the linked quarter and 102 basis points in the prior year quarter.

In the third quarter of 2024, ASB did not pay a dividend to HEI, supporting ASB's healthy capital levels. ASB had a Tier 1 leverage ratio of 8.6% as of September 30, 2024.

Please refer to ASB's news release issued on October 30, 2024 for additional information on ASB.

HOLDING AND OTHER COMPANIES

The holding and other companies' net loss was $40.6 million in the third quarter of 2024 compared to $13.7 million in the third quarter of 2023. The quarter's results include a $35.2 million ($26.1 million after tax) asset impairment recorded at Pacific Current in connection with the strategic review process underway, and $4.7 million ($3.5 million after tax) of Maui wildfire related expenses, net of insurance recoveries. Excluding the asset impairment and Maui wildfire-related expenses, core net loss7 for the third quarter of 2024 was $10.9 million.

ABOUT HEI

The HEI family of companies provides the energy and financial services that empower much of the economic and community activity of Hawaii. HEI's electric utility, Hawaiian Electric, supplies power to approximately 95% of Hawaii's population and is undertaking an ambitious effort to decarbonize its operations and the broader state economy, and modernize and harden the grid to ensure resilience and public safety. Its banking subsidiary, ASB, is one of Hawaii's largest financial institutions, providing a wide array of banking and other financial services and working to advance economic growth, affordability and financial fitness. HEI also helps advance Hawaii's sustainability goals through investments by its non-regulated subsidiary, Pacific Current. For more information, visit www.hei.com.

NON-GAAP MEASURES

Measures described as "core" are non-GAAP measures which exclude after-tax Maui wildfire-related costs, the goodwill impairment taken in connection with HEI's ongoing review of strategic options for ASB and the asset impairment taken in connection with HEI's ongoing review of strategic options for Pacific Current. See "Explanation of HEI's Use of Certain Unaudited Non-GAAP Measures" and the related GAAP reconciliations at the end of this release.

This release may contain "forward-looking statements," which include statements that are predictive in nature, depend upon or refer to future events or conditions, and usually include words such as "will," "expects," "anticipates," "intends," "plans," "believes," "predicts," "estimates" or similar expressions. In addition, any statements concerning future financial performance, ongoing business strategies or prospects or possible future actions are also forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are based on current expectations and projections about future events and are subject to risks, uncertainties and the accuracy of assumptions concerning HEI and its subsidiaries, the performance of the industries in which they do business and economic, political and market factors, among other things. These forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance.

Forward-looking statements in this release should be read in conjunction with the "Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements" and "Risk Factors" discussions (which are incorporated by reference herein) set forth in HEI's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2023 and HEI's other SEC periodic reports and filings that discuss important factors that could cause HEI's results to differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. These forward-looking statements speak only as of the date of the report, presentation or filing in which they are made. Except to the extent required by the federal securities laws, HEI, Hawaiian Electric, ASB and their subsidiaries undertake no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc. (HEI) and Subsidiaries

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME DATA

(Unaudited)

Three months ended September 30 Nine months ended September 30 (in thousands, except per share amounts) 2024 2023 2024 2023 Revenues Electric utility $ 829,617 $ 794,987 $ 2,410,526 $ 2,419,539 Bank 105,144 100,974 312,231 291,716 Other 3,622 5,912 10,144 14,540 Total revenues 938,383 901,873 2,732,901 2,725,795 Expenses Electric utility (includes $163 million and $1,875 million of provision for Wildfire tort-related claims recorded in quarter and nine months ended September 30, 2024) 934,181 723,629 4,096,175 2,198,681 Bank (includes $82 million of goodwill impairment recorded in second quarter of 2024) 81,972 88,415 320,913 230,769 Other (includes $35 million of impairment recorded in third quarter of 2024) 48,778 14,718 84,917 34,737 Total expenses 1,064,931 826,762 4,502,005 2,464,187 Operating income (loss) Electric utility (104,564 ) 71,358 (1,685,649 ) 220,858 Bank 23,172 12,559 (8,682 ) 60,947 Other (45,156 ) (8,806 ) (74,773 ) (20,197 ) Total operating income (loss) (126,548 ) 75,111 (1,769,104 ) 261,608 Retirement defined benefits credit-other than service costs 1,106 1,256 3,669 3,561 Interest expense, net-other than on deposit liabilities and other bank borrowings (32,085 ) (32,629 ) (96,076 ) (91,259 ) Allowance for borrowed funds used during construction 1,331 1,372 4,061 3,798 Allowance for equity funds used during construction 3,300 4,000 10,276 11,073 Interest income 3,662 - 9,929 - Income (loss) before income taxes (149,234 ) 49,110 (1,837,245 ) 188,781 Income tax expense (benefit) (45,303 ) 7,521 (480,898 ) 36,915 Net income (loss) (103,931 ) 41,589 (1,356,347 ) 151,866 Preferred stock dividends of subsidiaries 471 471 1,417 1,417 Net income (loss) for common stock $ (104,402 ) $ 41,118 $ (1,357,764 ) $ 150,449 Basic earnings (loss) per common share $ (0.91 ) $ 0.37 $ (12.16 ) $ 1.37 Diluted earnings (loss) per common share $ (0.91 ) $ 0.37 $ (12.16 ) $ 1.37 Dividends declared per common share $ - $ 0.36 $ - $ 1.08 Weighted-average number of common shares outstanding 114,358 109,728 111,636 109,606 Weighted-average shares assuming dilution 114,358 109,917 111,636 109,932 Net income (loss) for common stock by segment Electric utility $ (82,585 ) $ 43,461 $ (1,272,758 ) $ 135,769 Bank 18,778 11,365 (6,075 ) 50,131 Other (40,595 ) (13,708 ) (78,931 ) (35,451 ) Net income (loss) for common stock $ (104,402 ) $ 41,118 $ (1,357,764 ) $ 150,449 Comprehensive income (loss) attributable to HEI $ (65,042 ) $ 6,243 $ (1,326,611 ) $ 128,453 Return on average common equity (%) (twelve months ended) NM 9.5 NM Not meaningful. This information should be read in conjunction with the consolidated financial statements and the notes thereto in HEI filings with the SEC. Results of operations for interim periods are not necessarily indicative of results to be expected for future interim periods or the full year.

Hawaiian Electric Company, Inc. (Hawaiian Electric) and Subsidiaries

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME DATA

(Unaudited)

Three months ended

September 30 Nine months ended

September 30 ($ in thousands, except per barrel amounts) 2024 2023 2024 2023 Revenues $ 829,617 $ 794,987 $ 2,410,526 $ 2,419,539 Expenses Fuel oil 279,038 267,438 821,986 881,692 Purchased power 189,165 177,795 530,310 498,990 Other operation and maintenance 162,197 142,508 453,648 407,184 Wildfire tort-related claims 163,000 - 1,875,000 - Depreciation 62,812 61,165 188,436 182,781 Taxes, other than income taxes 77,969 74,723 226,795 228,034 Total expenses 934,181 723,629 4,096,175 2,198,681 Operating income (loss) (104,564 ) 71,358 (1,685,649 ) 220,858 Allowance for equity funds used during construction 3,300 4,000 10,276 11,073 Retirement defined benefits credit-other than service costs 959 1,132 3,103 3,227 Interest expense and other charges, net (20,223 ) (22,447 ) (61,625 ) (63,565 ) Allowance for borrowed funds used during construction 1,331 1,372 4,061 3,798 Interest income 1,671 - 4,555 - Income (loss) before income taxes (117,526 ) 55,415 (1,725,279 ) 175,391 Income tax expense (benefit) (35,439 ) 11,456 (454,017 ) 38,126 Net income (loss) (82,087 ) 43,959 (1,271,262 ) 137,265 Preferred stock dividends of subsidiaries 228 228 686 686 Net income (loss) attributable to Hawaiian Electric (82,315 ) 43,731 (1,271,948 ) 136,579 Preferred stock dividends of Hawaiian Electric 270 270 810 810 Net income (loss) for common stock $ (82,585 ) $ 43,461 $ (1,272,758 ) $ 135,769 Comprehensive income (loss) attributable to Hawaiian Electric $ (82,583 ) $ 43,384 $ (1,272,851 ) $ 135,603 OTHER ELECTRIC UTILITY INFORMATION Kilowatthour sales (millions) Hawaiian Electric 1,644 1,624 4,526 4,534 Hawaii Electric Light 272 268 780 771 Maui Electric 275 265 762 782 2,191 2,157 6,068 6,087 Average fuel oil cost per barrel $ 114.61 $ 111.51 $ 118.76 $ 124.70 Return on average common equity (%) (twelve months ended)1 NM 7.9 1 Simple average.

NM Not meaningful. This information should be read in conjunction with the consolidated financial statements and the notes thereto in Hawaiian Electric filings with the SEC. Results of operations for interim periods are not necessarily indicative of results to be expected for future interim periods or the full year.

American Savings Bank, F.S.B.

STATEMENTS OF INCOME DATA

(Unaudited)

Three months ended Nine months ended September 30 (in thousands) September 30,

2024 June 30,

2024 September 30,

2023 2024 2023 Interest and dividend income Interest and fees on loans $ 73,654 $ 72,960 $ 71,540 $ 219,585 $ 204,348 Interest and dividends on investment securities 14,001 13,218 14,096 42,183 42,508 Total interest and dividend income 87,655 86,178 85,636 261,768 246,856 Interest expense Interest on deposit liabilities 19,018 18,015 14,446 54,465 30,944 Interest on other borrowings 6,403 6,479 8,598 21,036 25,171 Total interest expense 25,421 24,494 23,044 75,501 56,115 Net interest income 62,234 61,684 62,592 186,267 190,741 Provision for credit losses 248 (1,910 ) 8,835 (3,821 ) 10,053 Net interest income after provision for credit losses 61,986 63,594 53,757 190,088 180,688 Noninterest income Fees from other financial services 5,188 5,133 4,703 15,195 14,391 Fee income on deposit liabilities 5,156 4,630 4,924 14,684 14,027 Fee income on other financial products 3,131 2,960 2,440 8,834 7,952 Bank-owned life insurance 2,993 2,255 2,303 8,832 5,683 Mortgage banking income 363 364 341 1,151 701 Gain on sale of real estate - - - - 495 Other income, net 658 423 627 1,767 2,106 Total noninterest income 17,489 15,765 15,338 50,463 45,355 Noninterest expense Compensation and employee benefits 31,485 29,802 29,902 93,746 89,500 Occupancy 5,630 5,220 5,154 15,913 16,281 Data processing 4,974 4,960 5,133 14,780 15,240 Services 3,816 4,250 3,627 12,217 8,911 Equipment 2,436 2,477 3,125 7,562 8,728 Office supplies, printing and postage 1,014 1,006 1,022 3,038 3,296 Marketing 885 747 984 2,408 2,834 Goodwill impairment - 82,190 - 82,190 - Other expense 5,806 5,813 7,399 16,561 19,742 Total noninterest expense 56,046 136,465 56,346 248,415 164,532 Income (loss) before income taxes 23,429 (57,106 ) 12,749 (7,864 ) 61,511 Income tax expense (benefit) 4,651 (11,319 ) 1,384 (1,789 ) 11,380 Net income (loss) $ 18,778 $ (45,787 ) $ 11,365 $ (6,075 ) $ 50,131 Comprehensive income (loss) $ 58,982 $ (44,154 ) $ (22,866 ) $ 25,994 $ 27,120 OTHER BANK INFORMATION (annualized %, except as of period end) Return on average assets 0.81 (1.97 ) 0.47 (0.09 ) 0.70 Return on average equity 14.28 (33.97 ) 9.19 (1.52 ) 13.62 Return on average tangible common equity 14.28 (39.84 ) 11.02 (1.69 ) 16.36 Net interest margin 2.82 2.79 2.70 2.78 2.77 Efficiency ratio 70.30 176.20 72.30 104.94 69.69 Net charge-offs to average loans outstanding 0.15 0.15 0.07 0.15 0.11 As of period end Nonaccrual loans to loans receivable held for investment 0.42 0.53 0.16 Allowance for credit losses to loans outstanding 1.07 1.11 1.23 Tangible common equity to tangible assets 6.0 5.4 3.9 Tier-1 leverage ratio 8.6 8.4 7.7 Dividend paid to HEI (via ASB Hawaii, Inc.) ($ in millions) $ - $ - $ 14.0 $ - $ 39.0 This information should be read in conjunction with the consolidated financial statements and the notes thereto in HEI filings with the SEC. Results of operations for interim periods are not necessarily indicative of results to be expected for future interim periods or the full year.

Explanation of HEI's Use of Certain Unaudited Non-GAAP Measures

HEI and ASB management use certain non-GAAP measures to evaluate the performance of HEI and the bank. Management believes these non-GAAP measures provide useful information and are a better indicator of the companies' core operating activities. Core earnings and other financial measures as presented here may not be comparable to similarly titled measures used by other companies. The accompanying tables provide a reconciliation of reported GAAP1 earnings to non-GAAP core earnings and returns on average equity and average assets for the bank.

The reconciling adjustments from GAAP earnings to core earnings are limited to the costs related to the Maui wildfires, the goodwill impairment taken in connection with HEI's ongoing review of strategic options for ASB and the asset impairment taken in connection with HEI's ongoing review of strategic options for Pacific Current. Management does not consider these items to be representative of the company's fundamental core earnings.

Reconciliation of GAAP to non-GAAP Measures

Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc. (HEI) and Subsidiaries

Unaudited

Three months ended

September 30 Nine months ended

September 30 (in thousands) 2024 2023 2024 2023 Maui wildfire-related costs Pretax expenses: Legal expenses $ 17,963 $ 10,751 $ 57,990 $ 10,751 Outside services expenses 1,331 6,134 5,856 6,134 Provision for credit losses (200 ) 5,900 (2,500 ) 5,900 Wildfire tort-related claims 203,000 75,000 1,915,000 75,000 Other expenses 10,864 3,842 26,814 3,842 Interest expenses 3,438 955 11,649 955 Pretax expenses 236,396 102,582 2,014,809 102,582 Insurance recoveries (52,158 ) (75,000 ) (83,610 ) (75,000 ) Deferral of cost (8,589 ) - (24,143 ) - Wildfire-related expenses, excluding insurance recovery and deferral 175,649 27,582 1,907,056 27,582 Pretax goodwill impairment - - 82,190 - Pretax asset impairment 35,216 - 35,216 - Income tax benefits2 (54,308 ) (7,192 ) (516,209 ) (7,192 ) After-tax adjustments $ 156,557 $ 20,390 $ 1,508,253 $ 20,390 1 Accounting principles generally accepted in the United States of America.

2 Current year composite statutory tax rate of 25.75% is used for Utility and Other amounts and current year composite statutory tax rate of 26.80% is used for ASB amounts.

Note: Other segment (Holding and Other Companies) wildfire-related expenses (legal, outside services and other) are included in "Expenses-Other" and interest expense is included in "Interest expense, net-other than on deposit liabilities and other bank borrowings" on the HEI and subsidiaries' Consolidated Statements of Income Data. See Electric Utilities and Bank tables below for more detail.

Three months ended

September 30 Nine months ended

September 30 (in thousands) 2024 2023 2024 2023 HEI consolidated net income (loss) GAAP net income (loss) (as reported) $ (104,402 ) $ 41,118 $ (1,357,764 ) $ 150,449 Excluding special items related to the Maui wildfire (after tax): Legal expenses 13,329 7,977 43,040 7,977 Outside services expenses 985 4,546 4,323 4,546 Provision for credit losses (146 ) 4,319 (1,830 ) 4,319 Wildfire tort-related claims 150,727 55,688 1,421,887 55,688 Other expenses 8,067 2,839 19,913 2,839 Interest expenses 2,552 709 8,649 709 After tax expenses 175,514 76,078 1,495,982 76,078 Insurance recoveries (38,727 ) (55,688 ) (62,080 ) (55,688 ) Deferral of cost (6,377 ) - (17,926 ) - Maui wildfire-related expenses, net of insurance recoveries and approved deferral treatment (after tax) 130,410 20,390 1,415,976 20,390 Goodwill impairment (after-tax) - - 66,130 - Asset impairment (after-tax) 26,147 - 26,147 - Non-GAAP (core) net income $ 52,155 $ 61,508 $ 150,489 $ 170,839 GAAP Diluted earnings (loss) per share (as reported) $ (0.91 ) $ 0.37 $ (12.16 ) $ 1.37 Non-GAAP (core) Diluted earnings per share $ 0.46 $ 0.56 $ 1.35 $ 1.55

Reconciliation of GAAP to non-GAAP Measures

Hawaiian Electric Company, Inc. and Subsidiaries

Unaudited

Three months ended

September 30 Nine months ended

September 30 (in thousands) 2024 2023 2024 2023 Maui windstorm and wildfires related costs Pretax expenses: Legal expenses1 $ 11,821 $ 6,251 $ 40,169 $ 6,251 Outside services expenses1 639 4,706 2,420 4,706 Wildfire tort-related claims 203,000 75,000 1,915,000 75,000 Other expenses1 10,257 2,482 25,139 2,482 Interest expenses2 2,533 503 8,964 503 Pretax expenses 228,250 88,942 1,991,692 88,942 Insurance recoveries (49,625 ) (75,000 ) (75,973 ) (75,000 ) Deferral of cost (8,589 ) - (24,143 ) - Total Maui windstorm and wildfires related expenses, net of insurance recoveries and approved deferral treatment 170,036 13,942 1,891,576 13,942 Income tax benefits3 (43,784 ) (3,590 ) (487,081 ) (3,590 ) After-tax expenses $ 126,252 $ 10,352 $ 1,404,495 $ 10,352 Hawaiian Electric consolidated net income (loss) GAAP net income (loss) (as reported) $ (82,585 ) $ 43,461 $ (1,272,758 ) $ 135,769 Excluding special items related to the Maui windstorm and wildfires (after tax): Legal expenses 8,776 4,641 29,825 4,641 Outside services expenses 475 3,495 1,797 3,495 Wildfire tort-related claims 150,727 55,688 1,421,887 55,688 Other expenses 7,616 1,843 18,666 1,843 Interest expenses 1,881 373 6,656 373 Maui windstorm and wildfires related expenses (after tax) 169,475 66,040 1,478,831 66,040 Insurance recoveries (after tax) (36,846 ) (55,688 ) (56,410 ) (55,688 ) Deferral of cost (after tax) (6,377 ) - (17,926 ) - Total Maui windstorm and wildfires related expenses, net of insurance recoveries and approved deferral treatment (after tax) 126,252 10,352 1,404,495 10,352 Non-GAAP (core) net income $ 43,667 $ 53,813 $ 131,737 $ 146,121 1 Legal, outside services and other are included in "Other operation and maintenance" on the Hawaiian Electric and subsidiaries Consolidated Statements of Income Data.

2 Interest expense is included in "Interest expense and other charges, net" on the Hawaiian Electric and subsidiaries Consolidated Statements of Income Data.

3 Current year composite statutory tax rate of 25.75% is used for Utility amounts.

Reconciliation of GAAP to non-GAAP Measures

American Savings Bank F.S.B.

Unaudited

Three months ended

September 30 Nine months ended

September 30 (in thousands) 2024 2023 2024 2023 Maui wildfire related costs and goodwill impairment Pretax expenses: Provision for credit losses $ (200 ) $ 5,900 $ (2,500 ) $ 5,900 Professional services expense 1,134 1,300 4,043 1,300 Other expenses, net (42 ) 1,357 (308 ) 1,357 Pretax Maui wildfire related costs, net 892 8,557 1,235 8,557 Pretax goodwill impairment - - 82,190 - Income tax benefit1 (239 ) (2,293 ) (16,391 ) (2,293 ) After-tax expenses $ 653 $ 6,264 $ 67,034 $ 6,264 ASB net income (loss) GAAP (as reported) $ 18,778 $ 11,365 $ (6,075 ) $ 50,131 Excluding expense relating to Maui wildfire costs and goodwill impairment (after tax): Provision for credit losses (146 ) 4,319 (1,830 ) 4,319 Professional services expense 830 952 2,960 952 Other expenses, net (31 ) 993 (226 ) 993 Goodwill impairment - - 66,130 - Maui wildfire related cost, net and goodwill impairment (after tax) 653 6,264 67,034 6,264 Non-GAAP (core) net income $ 19,431 $ 17,629 $ 60,959 $ 56,395

Three months ended

September 30 Nine months ended

September 30 2024 2023 2024 2023 Ratios (annualized %) Based on GAAP Return on average assets 0.81 0.47 (0.09) 0.70 Return on average equity 14.28 9.19 (1.52) 13.62 Return on average tangible common equity 14.28 11.02 (1.69) 16.36 Efficiency ratio 70.30 72.30 104.94 69.69 Based on Non-GAAP (core) Return on average assets 0.84 0.73 0.87 0.78 Return on average equity 14.78 14.25 15.24 15.32 Return on average tangible common equity 14.78 17.09 16.94 18.40 Efficiency ratio 68.93 68.89 68.64 68.56 1 Current year composite statutory tax rate of 26.80% is used for ASB amounts.

