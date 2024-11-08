HONOLULU--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc. (NYSE - HE) (HEI) today reported a consolidated net loss for the third quarter of 2024 of $104.4 million, or $0.91 per share. The quarter's results include an additional $203.0 million loss accrued for estimated wildfire liabilities from tort-related legal claims ($150.7 million after tax)1, and a $35.2 million asset impairment recorded at Pacific Current ($26.1 million after tax). Total insurance recoveries and deferrals, net of other wildfire-related expenses, provided a benefit of $27.4 million ($20.3 million after tax). Excluding these items, core net income3 was $52.2 million for the third quarter of 2024 compared to $61.5 million in the third quarter of 2023.
"On Monday, HEI, Hawaiian Electric and other defendants signed definitive settlement agreements with individual and class plaintiffs in the Maui wildfire tort litigation. Our Board and management team are pleased to sign these final settlement agreements just three months after agreeing in principle to key terms. The signed agreements are an important milestone in our efforts to offer those who suffered loss an accelerated path to recovery, and to regain the financial strength of our enterprise. We remain confident that this settlement represents the best outcome for HEI and our community, and we are moving forward with a clearer line of sight toward resolution of the wildfire-related tort litigation," said Scott Seu, HEI president and CEO.
"In the third quarter we took an additional accrual for estimated wildfire liabilities from tort-related legal claims, while also reclassifying a portion of the estimated liabilities as long term. The additional accrual and reclassification, along with the recent capital raise to fund the first settlement payment, allowed us to resolve the going concern matter disclosed in the previous quarter's financials, and take another step toward regaining HEI's financial strength.
"Our core operations performed well in the third quarter. The utility continued making important advancements on key strategic initiatives, such as wildfire mitigation and resilience efforts, and American Savings Bank generated strong net income and profitability, expanding net interest margin for a third consecutive quarter.
"In accordance with our strategy to support a strong, financially healthy enterprise that will empower a thriving future for Hawaii, HEI has been undertaking a comprehensive review of strategic options for Pacific Current, which is what led us to report a non-cash asset impairment for the quarter. We will continue to take prudent and measured actions to ensure our companies are well positioned to serve our customers and community for the long term," said Seu.
There is no set timetable for HEI's comprehensive review of strategic options for Pacific Current, and there can be no assurances that any actions regarding Pacific Current will result from this evaluation. Neither HEI nor Pacific Current expect to disclose or provide an update concerning developments related to this process unless or until HEI's Board of Directors has approved a definitive course of action or otherwise determined that further disclosure is appropriate or necessary.
GOING CONCERN ASSESSMENT UPDATE
On September 25, 2024 HEI announced the successful closing on an offering of newly issued shares of common stock, resulting in $557.7 million in net proceeds. As noted in the prospectus supplement filed with the SEC on September 24, 2024, HEI intends to use the net proceeds to fund its contribution to the expected Maui wildfire tort litigation settlement and for general corporate purposes. HEI expects to pay the total $1.92 billion payment obligation in four equal annual installments of approximately $478.8 million, and the company is now positioned to fund HEI's first settlement payment, which is expected to be required in late 2025. As a result, management has determined that the conditions that led to the substantial doubt regarding HEI's ability to continue as a going concern have been mitigated.
HAWAIIAN ELECTRIC COMPANY (HAWAIIAN ELECTRIC) EARNINGS4
Hawaiian Electric's net loss for the third quarter of 2024 was $82.6 million, compared to net income of $43.5 million in the third quarter of 2023, with the decrease primarily driven by the following after-tax items:
- $121 million after-tax loss due to the accrual of additional estimated wildfire liabilities related to tort-related legal claims and cross claims as of September 30, 2024 (net of insurance recovery);
- $15 million in higher operations and maintenance (O&M) expenses, including $25 million of higher costs partially offset by $10 million of higher Maui windstorm and wildfire related expenses incurred in 2023. The $25 million in higher costs included higher property and general liability insurance costs, higher costs related to the settlement of indemnification claims asserted by the state, higher wildfire mitigation program expenses, settlement administration fees, the write-off of preliminary engineering costs related to federal grant applications that were not awarded, timing of maintenance outage work and increased station maintenance, among other items.
These items were partially offset by the following after-tax items:
- $5 million in higher revenues, including $4 million from the annual revenue adjustment mechanism and $1 million from the major project interim recovery mechanism;
- $2 million lower interest expense; and
- $2 million impact primarily from favorable tax rate adjustments.
Excluding incremental after-tax Maui windstorm and wildfire-related expenses net of insurance recoveries, Hawaiian Electric's core net income5 for the quarter was $43.7 million. Incremental after-tax Maui windstorm and wildfire-related expenses of $126.3 million were composed of $169.5 million of Maui wildfire-related expenses, net of $36.8 million of insurance-related recoveries and $6.4 million of costs deferred pursuant to the Public Utilities Commission's decision allowing Hawaiian Electric to defer these costs.
Utility Dividend Update
The utility dividend to HEI continues to be suspended, as holding company cash needs are limited following HEI's recent equity issuance and last year's suspension of the dividend to HEI's common equity shareholders.
AMERICAN SAVINGS BANK EARNINGS
ASB's third quarter 2024 net income of $18.8 million compared to a net loss of $45.8 million in the second quarter of 2024 and net income of $11.4 million in the third quarter of 2023. Core net income for the third quarter was $19.4 million.6
Total earning assets as of September 30, 2024 were $8.8 billion, down approximately 3.8% from December 31, 2023.
Total loans were $6.1 billion as of September 30, 2024, down 2.3% from December 31, 2023.
Total deposits were $8.0 billion as of September 30, 2024, down 1.8% from December 31, 2023. Core deposits declined 2.1% from December 31, 2023, while certificates of deposit were approximately flat. As of September 30, 2024, 83% of deposits were F.D.I.C. insured or fully collateralized, with approximately 79% of deposits F.D.I.C. insured. For the third quarter of 2024, the average cost of funds was 118 basis points, up from 115 basis points in the linked quarter and 102 basis points in the prior year quarter.
In the third quarter of 2024, ASB did not pay a dividend to HEI, supporting ASB's healthy capital levels. ASB had a Tier 1 leverage ratio of 8.6% as of September 30, 2024.
Please refer to ASB's news release issued on October 30, 2024 for additional information on ASB.
HOLDING AND OTHER COMPANIES
The holding and other companies' net loss was $40.6 million in the third quarter of 2024 compared to $13.7 million in the third quarter of 2023. The quarter's results include a $35.2 million ($26.1 million after tax) asset impairment recorded at Pacific Current in connection with the strategic review process underway, and $4.7 million ($3.5 million after tax) of Maui wildfire related expenses, net of insurance recoveries. Excluding the asset impairment and Maui wildfire-related expenses, core net loss7 for the third quarter of 2024 was $10.9 million.
NON-GAAP MEASURES
Measures described as "core" are non-GAAP measures which exclude after-tax Maui wildfire-related costs, the goodwill impairment taken in connection with HEI's ongoing review of strategic options for ASB and the asset impairment taken in connection with HEI's ongoing review of strategic options for Pacific Current. See "Explanation of HEI's Use of Certain Unaudited Non-GAAP Measures" and the related GAAP reconciliations at the end of this release.
This release may contain "forward-looking statements," which include statements that are predictive in nature, depend upon or refer to future events or conditions, and usually include words such as "will," "expects," "anticipates," "intends," "plans," "believes," "predicts," "estimates" or similar expressions. In addition, any statements concerning future financial performance, ongoing business strategies or prospects or possible future actions are also forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are based on current expectations and projections about future events and are subject to risks, uncertainties and the accuracy of assumptions concerning HEI and its subsidiaries, the performance of the industries in which they do business and economic, political and market factors, among other things. These forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance.
Forward-looking statements in this release should be read in conjunction with the "Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements" and "Risk Factors" discussions (which are incorporated by reference herein) set forth in HEI's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2023 and HEI's other SEC periodic reports and filings that discuss important factors that could cause HEI's results to differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. These forward-looking statements speak only as of the date of the report, presentation or filing in which they are made. Except to the extent required by the federal securities laws, HEI, Hawaiian Electric, ASB and their subsidiaries undertake no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.
Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc. (HEI) and Subsidiaries
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME DATA
(Unaudited)
Three months ended September 30
Nine months ended September 30
(in thousands, except per share amounts)
2024
2023
2024
2023
Revenues
Electric utility
$
829,617
$
794,987
$
2,410,526
$
2,419,539
Bank
105,144
100,974
312,231
291,716
Other
3,622
5,912
10,144
14,540
Total revenues
938,383
901,873
2,732,901
2,725,795
Expenses
Electric utility (includes $163 million and $1,875 million of provision for Wildfire tort-related claims recorded in quarter and nine months ended September 30, 2024)
934,181
723,629
4,096,175
2,198,681
Bank (includes $82 million of goodwill impairment recorded in second quarter of 2024)
81,972
88,415
320,913
230,769
Other (includes $35 million of impairment recorded in third quarter of 2024)
48,778
14,718
84,917
34,737
Total expenses
1,064,931
826,762
4,502,005
2,464,187
Operating income (loss)
Electric utility
(104,564
)
71,358
(1,685,649
)
220,858
Bank
23,172
12,559
(8,682
)
60,947
Other
(45,156
)
(8,806
)
(74,773
)
(20,197
)
Total operating income (loss)
(126,548
)
75,111
(1,769,104
)
261,608
Retirement defined benefits credit-other than service costs
1,106
1,256
3,669
3,561
Interest expense, net-other than on deposit liabilities and other bank borrowings
(32,085
)
(32,629
)
(96,076
)
(91,259
)
Allowance for borrowed funds used during construction
1,331
1,372
4,061
3,798
Allowance for equity funds used during construction
3,300
4,000
10,276
11,073
Interest income
3,662
-
9,929
-
Income (loss) before income taxes
(149,234
)
49,110
(1,837,245
)
188,781
Income tax expense (benefit)
(45,303
)
7,521
(480,898
)
36,915
Net income (loss)
(103,931
)
41,589
(1,356,347
)
151,866
Preferred stock dividends of subsidiaries
471
471
1,417
1,417
Net income (loss) for common stock
$
(104,402
)
$
41,118
$
(1,357,764
)
$
150,449
Basic earnings (loss) per common share
$
(0.91
)
$
0.37
$
(12.16
)
$
1.37
Diluted earnings (loss) per common share
$
(0.91
)
$
0.37
$
(12.16
)
$
1.37
Dividends declared per common share
$
-
$
0.36
$
-
$
1.08
Weighted-average number of common shares outstanding
114,358
109,728
111,636
109,606
Weighted-average shares assuming dilution
114,358
109,917
111,636
109,932
Net income (loss) for common stock by segment
Electric utility
$
(82,585
)
$
43,461
$
(1,272,758
)
$
135,769
Bank
18,778
11,365
(6,075
)
50,131
Other
(40,595
)
(13,708
)
(78,931
)
(35,451
)
Net income (loss) for common stock
$
(104,402
)
$
41,118
$
(1,357,764
)
$
150,449
Comprehensive income (loss) attributable to HEI
$
(65,042
)
$
6,243
$
(1,326,611
)
$
128,453
Return on average common equity (%) (twelve months ended)
NM
9.5
NM Not meaningful.
This information should be read in conjunction with the consolidated financial statements and the notes thereto in HEI filings with the SEC. Results of operations for interim periods are not necessarily indicative of results to be expected for future interim periods or the full year.
Hawaiian Electric Company, Inc. (Hawaiian Electric) and Subsidiaries
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME DATA
(Unaudited)
Three months ended
Nine months ended
($ in thousands, except per barrel amounts)
2024
2023
2024
2023
Revenues
$
829,617
$
794,987
$
2,410,526
$
2,419,539
Expenses
Fuel oil
279,038
267,438
821,986
881,692
Purchased power
189,165
177,795
530,310
498,990
Other operation and maintenance
162,197
142,508
453,648
407,184
Wildfire tort-related claims
163,000
-
1,875,000
-
Depreciation
62,812
61,165
188,436
182,781
Taxes, other than income taxes
77,969
74,723
226,795
228,034
Total expenses
934,181
723,629
4,096,175
2,198,681
Operating income (loss)
(104,564
)
71,358
(1,685,649
)
220,858
Allowance for equity funds used during construction
3,300
4,000
10,276
11,073
Retirement defined benefits credit-other than service costs
959
1,132
3,103
3,227
Interest expense and other charges, net
(20,223
)
(22,447
)
(61,625
)
(63,565
)
Allowance for borrowed funds used during construction
1,331
1,372
4,061
3,798
Interest income
1,671
-
4,555
-
Income (loss) before income taxes
(117,526
)
55,415
(1,725,279
)
175,391
Income tax expense (benefit)
(35,439
)
11,456
(454,017
)
38,126
Net income (loss)
(82,087
)
43,959
(1,271,262
)
137,265
Preferred stock dividends of subsidiaries
228
228
686
686
Net income (loss) attributable to Hawaiian Electric
(82,315
)
43,731
(1,271,948
)
136,579
Preferred stock dividends of Hawaiian Electric
270
270
810
810
Net income (loss) for common stock
$
(82,585
)
$
43,461
$
(1,272,758
)
$
135,769
Comprehensive income (loss) attributable to Hawaiian Electric
$
(82,583
)
$
43,384
$
(1,272,851
)
$
135,603
OTHER ELECTRIC UTILITY INFORMATION
Kilowatthour sales (millions)
Hawaiian Electric
1,644
1,624
4,526
4,534
Hawaii Electric Light
272
268
780
771
Maui Electric
275
265
762
782
2,191
2,157
6,068
6,087
Average fuel oil cost per barrel
$
114.61
$
111.51
$
118.76
$
124.70
Return on average common equity (%) (twelve months ended)1
NM
7.9
1 Simple average.
This information should be read in conjunction with the consolidated financial statements and the notes thereto in Hawaiian Electric filings with the SEC. Results of operations for interim periods are not necessarily indicative of results to be expected for future interim periods or the full year.
American Savings Bank, F.S.B.
STATEMENTS OF INCOME DATA
(Unaudited)
Three months ended
Nine months ended September 30
(in thousands)
September 30,
June 30,
September 30,
2024
2023
Interest and dividend income
Interest and fees on loans
$
73,654
$
72,960
$
71,540
$
219,585
$
204,348
Interest and dividends on investment securities
14,001
13,218
14,096
42,183
42,508
Total interest and dividend income
87,655
86,178
85,636
261,768
246,856
Interest expense
Interest on deposit liabilities
19,018
18,015
14,446
54,465
30,944
Interest on other borrowings
6,403
6,479
8,598
21,036
25,171
Total interest expense
25,421
24,494
23,044
75,501
56,115
Net interest income
62,234
61,684
62,592
186,267
190,741
Provision for credit losses
248
(1,910
)
8,835
(3,821
)
10,053
Net interest income after provision for credit losses
61,986
63,594
53,757
190,088
180,688
Noninterest income
Fees from other financial services
5,188
5,133
4,703
15,195
14,391
Fee income on deposit liabilities
5,156
4,630
4,924
14,684
14,027
Fee income on other financial products
3,131
2,960
2,440
8,834
7,952
Bank-owned life insurance
2,993
2,255
2,303
8,832
5,683
Mortgage banking income
363
364
341
1,151
701
Gain on sale of real estate
-
-
-
-
495
Other income, net
658
423
627
1,767
2,106
Total noninterest income
17,489
15,765
15,338
50,463
45,355
Noninterest expense
Compensation and employee benefits
31,485
29,802
29,902
93,746
89,500
Occupancy
5,630
5,220
5,154
15,913
16,281
Data processing
4,974
4,960
5,133
14,780
15,240
Services
3,816
4,250
3,627
12,217
8,911
Equipment
2,436
2,477
3,125
7,562
8,728
Office supplies, printing and postage
1,014
1,006
1,022
3,038
3,296
Marketing
885
747
984
2,408
2,834
Goodwill impairment
-
82,190
-
82,190
-
Other expense
5,806
5,813
7,399
16,561
19,742
Total noninterest expense
56,046
136,465
56,346
248,415
164,532
Income (loss) before income taxes
23,429
(57,106
)
12,749
(7,864
)
61,511
Income tax expense (benefit)
4,651
(11,319
)
1,384
(1,789
)
11,380
Net income (loss)
$
18,778
$
(45,787
)
$
11,365
$
(6,075
)
$
50,131
Comprehensive income (loss)
$
58,982
$
(44,154
)
$
(22,866
)
$
25,994
$
27,120
OTHER BANK INFORMATION (annualized %, except as of period end)
Return on average assets
0.81
(1.97
)
0.47
(0.09
)
0.70
Return on average equity
14.28
(33.97
)
9.19
(1.52
)
13.62
Return on average tangible common equity
14.28
(39.84
)
11.02
(1.69
)
16.36
Net interest margin
2.82
2.79
2.70
2.78
2.77
Efficiency ratio
70.30
176.20
72.30
104.94
69.69
Net charge-offs to average loans outstanding
0.15
0.15
0.07
0.15
0.11
As of period end
Nonaccrual loans to loans receivable held for investment
0.42
0.53
0.16
Allowance for credit losses to loans outstanding
1.07
1.11
1.23
Tangible common equity to tangible assets
6.0
5.4
3.9
Tier-1 leverage ratio
8.6
8.4
7.7
Dividend paid to HEI (via ASB Hawaii, Inc.) ($ in millions)
$
-
$
-
$
14.0
$
-
$
39.0
This information should be read in conjunction with the consolidated financial statements and the notes thereto in HEI filings with the SEC. Results of operations for interim periods are not necessarily indicative of results to be expected for future interim periods or the full year.
Explanation of HEI's Use of Certain Unaudited Non-GAAP Measures
HEI and ASB management use certain non-GAAP measures to evaluate the performance of HEI and the bank. Management believes these non-GAAP measures provide useful information and are a better indicator of the companies' core operating activities. Core earnings and other financial measures as presented here may not be comparable to similarly titled measures used by other companies. The accompanying tables provide a reconciliation of reported GAAP1 earnings to non-GAAP core earnings and returns on average equity and average assets for the bank.
The reconciling adjustments from GAAP earnings to core earnings are limited to the costs related to the Maui wildfires, the goodwill impairment taken in connection with HEI's ongoing review of strategic options for ASB and the asset impairment taken in connection with HEI's ongoing review of strategic options for Pacific Current. Management does not consider these items to be representative of the company's fundamental core earnings.
Reconciliation of GAAP to non-GAAP Measures
Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc. (HEI) and Subsidiaries
Unaudited
Three months ended
Nine months ended
(in thousands)
2024
2023
2024
2023
Maui wildfire-related costs
Pretax expenses:
Legal expenses
$
17,963
$
10,751
$
57,990
$
10,751
Outside services expenses
1,331
6,134
5,856
6,134
Provision for credit losses
(200
)
5,900
(2,500
)
5,900
Wildfire tort-related claims
203,000
75,000
1,915,000
75,000
Other expenses
10,864
3,842
26,814
3,842
Interest expenses
3,438
955
11,649
955
Pretax expenses
236,396
102,582
2,014,809
102,582
Insurance recoveries
(52,158
)
(75,000
)
(83,610
)
(75,000
)
Deferral of cost
(8,589
)
-
(24,143
)
-
Wildfire-related expenses, excluding insurance recovery and deferral
175,649
27,582
1,907,056
27,582
Pretax goodwill impairment
-
-
82,190
-
Pretax asset impairment
35,216
-
35,216
-
Income tax benefits2
(54,308
)
(7,192
)
(516,209
)
(7,192
)
After-tax adjustments
$
156,557
$
20,390
$
1,508,253
$
20,390
1 Accounting principles generally accepted in the United States of America.
Three months ended
Nine months ended
(in thousands)
2024
2023
2024
2023
HEI consolidated net income (loss)
GAAP net income (loss) (as reported)
$
(104,402
)
$
41,118
$
(1,357,764
)
$
150,449
Excluding special items related to the Maui wildfire (after tax):
Legal expenses
13,329
7,977
43,040
7,977
Outside services expenses
985
4,546
4,323
4,546
Provision for credit losses
(146
)
4,319
(1,830
)
4,319
Wildfire tort-related claims
150,727
55,688
1,421,887
55,688
Other expenses
8,067
2,839
19,913
2,839
Interest expenses
2,552
709
8,649
709
After tax expenses
175,514
76,078
1,495,982
76,078
Insurance recoveries
(38,727
)
(55,688
)
(62,080
)
(55,688
)
Deferral of cost
(6,377
)
-
(17,926
)
-
Maui wildfire-related expenses, net of insurance recoveries and approved deferral treatment (after tax)
130,410
20,390
1,415,976
20,390
Goodwill impairment (after-tax)
-
-
66,130
-
Asset impairment (after-tax)
26,147
-
26,147
-
Non-GAAP (core) net income
$
52,155
$
61,508
$
150,489
$
170,839
GAAP Diluted earnings (loss) per share (as reported)
$
(0.91
)
$
0.37
$
(12.16
)
$
1.37
Non-GAAP (core) Diluted earnings per share
$
0.46
$
0.56
$
1.35
$
1.55
Reconciliation of GAAP to non-GAAP Measures
Hawaiian Electric Company, Inc. and Subsidiaries
Unaudited
Three months ended
Nine months ended
(in thousands)
2024
2023
2024
2023
Maui windstorm and wildfires related costs
Pretax expenses:
Legal expenses1
$
11,821
$
6,251
$
40,169
$
6,251
Outside services expenses1
639
4,706
2,420
4,706
Wildfire tort-related claims
203,000
75,000
1,915,000
75,000
Other expenses1
10,257
2,482
25,139
2,482
Interest expenses2
2,533
503
8,964
503
Pretax expenses
228,250
88,942
1,991,692
88,942
Insurance recoveries
(49,625
)
(75,000
)
(75,973
)
(75,000
)
Deferral of cost
(8,589
)
-
(24,143
)
-
Total Maui windstorm and wildfires related expenses, net of insurance recoveries and approved deferral treatment
170,036
13,942
1,891,576
13,942
Income tax benefits3
(43,784
)
(3,590
)
(487,081
)
(3,590
)
After-tax expenses
$
126,252
$
10,352
$
1,404,495
$
10,352
Hawaiian Electric consolidated net income (loss)
GAAP net income (loss) (as reported)
$
(82,585
)
$
43,461
$
(1,272,758
)
$
135,769
Excluding special items related to the Maui windstorm and wildfires (after tax):
Legal expenses
8,776
4,641
29,825
4,641
Outside services expenses
475
3,495
1,797
3,495
Wildfire tort-related claims
150,727
55,688
1,421,887
55,688
Other expenses
7,616
1,843
18,666
1,843
Interest expenses
1,881
373
6,656
373
Maui windstorm and wildfires related expenses (after tax)
169,475
66,040
1,478,831
66,040
Insurance recoveries (after tax)
(36,846
)
(55,688
)
(56,410
)
(55,688
)
Deferral of cost (after tax)
(6,377
)
-
(17,926
)
-
Total Maui windstorm and wildfires related expenses, net of insurance recoveries and approved deferral treatment (after tax)
126,252
10,352
1,404,495
10,352
Non-GAAP (core) net income
$
43,667
$
53,813
$
131,737
$
146,121
1 Legal, outside services and other are included in "Other operation and maintenance" on the Hawaiian Electric and subsidiaries Consolidated Statements of Income Data.
Reconciliation of GAAP to non-GAAP Measures
American Savings Bank F.S.B.
Unaudited
Three months ended
Nine months ended
(in thousands)
2024
2023
2024
2023
Maui wildfire related costs and goodwill impairment
Pretax expenses:
Provision for credit losses
$
(200
)
$
5,900
$
(2,500
)
$
5,900
Professional services expense
1,134
1,300
4,043
1,300
Other expenses, net
(42
)
1,357
(308
)
1,357
Pretax Maui wildfire related costs, net
892
8,557
1,235
8,557
Pretax goodwill impairment
-
-
82,190
-
Income tax benefit1
(239
)
(2,293
)
(16,391
)
(2,293
)
After-tax expenses
$
653
$
6,264
$
67,034
$
6,264
ASB net income (loss)
GAAP (as reported)
$
18,778
$
11,365
$
(6,075
)
$
50,131
Excluding expense relating to Maui wildfire costs and goodwill impairment (after tax):
Provision for credit losses
(146
)
4,319
(1,830
)
4,319
Professional services expense
830
952
2,960
952
Other expenses, net
(31
)
993
(226
)
993
Goodwill impairment
-
-
66,130
-
Maui wildfire related cost, net and goodwill impairment (after tax)
653
6,264
67,034
6,264
Non-GAAP (core) net income
$
19,431
$
17,629
$
60,959
$
56,395
Three months ended
Nine months ended
2024
2023
2024
2023
Ratios (annualized %)
Based on GAAP
Return on average assets
0.81
0.47
(0.09)
0.70
Return on average equity
14.28
9.19
(1.52)
13.62
Return on average tangible common equity
14.28
11.02
(1.69)
16.36
Efficiency ratio
70.30
72.30
104.94
69.69
Based on Non-GAAP (core)
Return on average assets
0.84
0.73
0.87
0.78
Return on average equity
14.78
14.25
15.24
15.32
Return on average tangible common equity
14.78
17.09
16.94
18.40
Efficiency ratio
68.93
68.89
68.64
68.56
1 Current year composite statutory tax rate of 26.80% is used for ASB amounts.
1 The $203.0 million accrual was partially offset by a $40.0 million insurance receivable ($29.7 million after tax).
2 See the "Explanation of HEI's Use of Certain Unaudited Non-GAAP Measures" and the related GAAP reconciliation at the end of this release.
3 Refer to footnote 2.
4 Utility amounts indicated as after-tax in this earnings release are based upon adjusting items using a current year composite statutory tax rate of 25.75%.
5 Refer to footnote 2.
6 Refer to footnote 2.
7 Refer to footnote 2.
