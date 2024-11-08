OMAHA, Neb.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--AMCON Distributing Company ("AMCON" or "the Company") (NYSE American: DIT), an Omaha, Nebraska based Convenience and Foodservice Distributor, is pleased to announce fully diluted earnings per share of $7.15 on net income available to common shareholders of $4.3 million for the fiscal year ended September 30, 2024.

" We have seen our strategic plan come to full bloom in fiscal 2024. AMCON has grown its footprint geographically, expanded within our existing footprint, and enhanced our foodservice capability. We are now the third largest Convenience Distributor in the United States measured by territory covered. Our new Springfield, Missouri facility is fully operational and provides the infrastructure necessary to advance our foodservice initiatives. AMCON's long-standing core operating philosophy is providing a superior level of customer service. Our customer-centric approach has guided us through these challenging times and ensured that AMCON's customers received a consistent and timely flow of goods and services," said Christopher H. Atayan, AMCON's Chairman and Chief Executive Officer. He further noted, " We continue to actively seek strategic acquisition opportunities for operators who want to align with our customer focused approach philosophy and further the legacy of their enterprises."

The wholesale distribution segment reported revenues of $2.7 billion and operating income of $31.3 million for fiscal 2024 and the retail health food segment reported revenues of $42.5 million and operating income of $0.1 million for fiscal 2024.

" We continue to drive the growth of our foodservice business through our Henry's Foods ("Henry's") subsidiary. Henry's offers a breadth and depth of proprietary foodservice programs and associated store level merchandising that is unparalleled in the convenience distribution industry. Through Henry's, we now have the capability to offer turn-key solutions that will enable our customer base to compete head-on with the Quick Service Restaurant industry. We are investing heavily in our foodservice and technology platforms and associated staffing for these strategic focus areas as we deploy these capabilities across our entire organization," said Andrew C. Plummer, AMCON's President and Chief Operating Officer. Mr. Plummer continued, " In particular, we now have integrated state of the art advertising, design, print and electronic display programs that we believe provide our customers a competitive edge."

" We continue our relentless daily focus on managing the Company's balance sheet and maximizing our liquidity position. At September 30, 2024, our shareholders' equity was $111.7 million," said Charles J. Schmaderer, AMCON's Chief Financial Officer. Mr. Schmaderer also added, " We are investing capital to develop our recently acquired 250,000 square foot distribution facility in Colorado City, Colorado, which will support our customers' growth initiatives in the Intermountain Region."

AMCON, and its subsidiaries Team Sledd, LLC and Henry's Foods, Inc., is a leading Convenience and Foodservice Distributor of consumer products, including beverages, candy, tobacco, groceries, foodservice, frozen and refrigerated foods, automotive supplies and health and beauty care products with thirteen (13) distribution centers in Colorado, Illinois, Indiana, Minnesota, Missouri, Nebraska, North Dakota, South Dakota, Tennessee and West Virginia. Through its Healthy Edge Retail Group, AMCON operates fifteen (15) health and natural product retail stores in the Midwest and Florida.

This news release contains forward-looking statements that are subject to risks and uncertainties and which reflect management's current beliefs and estimates of future economic circumstances, industry conditions, Company performance and financial results. A number of factors could affect the future results of the Company and could cause those results to differ materially from those expressed in the Company's forward-looking statements including, without limitation, availability of sufficient cash resources to conduct its business and meet its capital expenditures needs and the other factors described under Item 1.A. of the Company's Annual Report on Form 10-K. Moreover, past financial performance should not be considered a reliable indicator of future performance. Accordingly, the Company claims the protection of the safe harbor for forward-looking statements contained in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 with respect to all such forward-looking statements.

AMCON Distributing Company and Subsidiaries CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS September September 2024 2023 ASSETS Current assets: Cash $ 672,788 $ 790,931 Accounts receivable, less allowance for credit losses of $2.3 million at September 2024 and $2.4 million at September 2023 70,653,907 70,878,420 Inventories, net 144,254,843 158,582,816 Income taxes receivable 718,645 1,854,484 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 12,765,088 13,564,056 Total current assets 229,065,271 245,670,707 Property and equipment, net 106,049,061 80,607,451 Operating lease right-of-use assets, net 25,514,731 23,173,287 Goodwill 5,778,325 5,778,325 Other intangible assets, net 4,747,234 5,284,935 Other assets 2,952,688 2,914,495 Total assets $ 374,107,310 $ 363,429,200 LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY Current liabilities: Accounts payable $ 54,498,225 $ 43,099,326 Accrued expenses 15,802,727 14,922,279 Accrued wages, salaries and bonuses 8,989,355 8,886,529 Current operating lease liabilities 7,036,751 6,063,048 Current maturities of long-term debt 5,202,443 1,955,065 Current mandatorily redeemable non-controlling interest 1,703,604 1,703,604 Total current liabilities 93,233,105 76,629,851 Credit facilities 121,272,004 140,437,989 Deferred income tax liability, net 4,374,316 4,917,960 Long-term operating lease liabilities 18,770,001 17,408,758 Long-term debt, less current maturities 16,562,908 11,675,439 Mandatorily redeemable non-controlling interest, less current portion 6,507,896 7,787,227 Other long-term liabilities 1,657,295 402,882 Shareholders' equity: Preferred stock, $.01 par value, 1,000,000 shares authorized - - Common stock, $.01 par value, 3,000,000 shares authorized, 630,362 shares outstanding at September 2024 and 608,689 shares outstanding at September 2023 9,648 9,431 Additional paid-in capital 34,439,735 30,585,388 Retained earnings 108,552,565 104,846,438 Treasury stock at cost (31,272,163 ) (31,272,163 ) Total shareholders' equity 111,729,785 104,169,094 Total liabilities and shareholders' equity $ 374,107,310 $ 363,429,200

AMCON Distributing Company and Subsidiaries CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS Fiscal Years Ended September 2024 2023 Sales (including excise taxes of $569.5 million and $564.6 million, respectively) $ 2,710,981,108 $ 2,539,994,999 Cost of sales 2,528,626,652 2,369,150,102 Gross profit 182,354,456 170,844,897 Selling, general and administrative expenses 154,878,763 137,301,668 Depreciation and amortization 9,495,179 7,576,646 164,373,942 144,878,314 Operating income 17,980,514 25,966,583 Other expense (income): Interest expense 10,413,228 8,550,431 Change in fair value of mandatorily redeemable non-controlling interest 1,040,968 1,307,599 Other (income), net (936,171 ) (1,193,840 ) 10,518,025 8,664,190 Income from operations before income taxes 7,462,489 17,302,393 Income tax expense 3,126,000 5,706,000 Net income available to common shareholders $ 4,336,489 $ 11,596,393 Basic earnings per share available to common shareholders $ 7.24 $ 19.85 Diluted earnings per share available to common shareholders $ 7.15 $ 19.46 Basic weighted average shares outstanding 599,020 584,148 Diluted weighted average shares outstanding 606,782 595,850 Dividends paid per common share $ 1.00 $ 5.72

AMCON Distributing Company and Subsidiaries CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY Additional Common Stock Treasury Stock Paid-in Retained Shares Amount Shares Amount Capital Earnings Total Balance, October 1, 2022 917,009 $ 9,168 (332,220 ) $ (30,867,287 ) $ 26,903,201 $ 96,784,353 $ 92,829,435 Dividends on common stock, $5.72 per share - - - - - (3,534,308 ) (3,534,308 ) Compensation expense and issuance of stock in connection with equity-based awards 26,263 263 - - 3,682,187 - 3,682,450 Repurchase of common stock - - (2,363 ) (404,876 ) - - (404,876 ) Net income available to common shareholders - - - - - 11,596,393 11,596,393 Balance, September 30, 2023 943,272 $ 9,431 (334,583 ) $ (31,272,163 ) $ 30,585,388 $ 104,846,438 $ 104,169,094 Dividends on common stock, $1.00 per share - - - - - (630,362 ) (630,362 ) Compensation expense and issuance of stock in connection with equity-based awards 21,673 217 - - 3,854,347 - 3,854,564 Net income available to common shareholders - - - - - 4,336,489 4,336,489 Balance, September 30, 2024 964,945 $ 9,648 (334,583 ) $ (31,272,163 ) $ 34,439,735 $ 108,552,565 $ 111,729,785

AMCON Distributing Company and Subsidiaries CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS September September 2024 2023 CASH FLOWS FROM OPERATING ACTIVITIES: Net income available to common shareholders $ 4,336,489 $ 11,596,393 Adjustments to reconcile net income available to common shareholders to net cash flows from (used in) operating activities: Depreciation 8,957,478 7,161,468 Amortization 537,701 415,178 (Gain) loss on sales of property and equipment (177,467 ) (133,659 ) Equity-based compensation 2,489,781 2,717,370 Deferred income taxes (543,644 ) 2,589,372 Provision for credit losses (64,705 ) (133,924 ) Inventory allowance 62,349 (138,820 ) Change in fair value of contingent consideration (124,992 ) - Change in fair value of mandatorily redeemable non-controlling interest 1,040,968 1,307,599 Changes in assets and liabilities, net of effects of business combinations: Accounts receivable 5,900,380 (138,956 ) Inventories 29,003,285 (7,728,394 ) Prepaid and other current assets 2,227,044 (679,229 ) Other assets (38,193 ) (163,340 ) Accounts payable 11,397,485 2,213,085 Accrued expenses and accrued wages, salaries and bonuses 1,221,322 1,574,050 Other long-term liabilities 511,231 298,914 Income taxes payable and receivable 1,135,839 (1,034,889 ) Net cash flows from (used in) operating activities 67,872,351 19,722,218 CASH FLOWS FROM INVESTING ACTIVITIES: Purchase of property and equipment (20,429,805 ) (11,561,347 ) Proceeds from sales of property and equipment 416,546 151,808 Acquisition of Burklund (15,464,397 ) - Acquisition of Richmond Master (6,631,039 ) - Acquisition of Henry's - (54,865,303 ) Net cash flows from (used in) investing activities (42,108,695 ) (66,274,842 ) CASH FLOWS FROM FINANCING ACTIVITIES: Borrowings under revolving credit facilities 2,517,192,464 2,512,309,723 Repayments under revolving credit facilities (2,536,358,449 ) (2,463,134,172 ) Proceeds from borrowings on long-term debt - 7,000,000 Principal payments on long-term debt (3,765,153 ) (2,349,065 ) Repurchase of common stock - (404,876 ) Dividends on common stock (630,362 ) (3,534,308 ) Redemption and distributions to non-controlling interest (2,320,299 ) (2,975,323 ) Net cash flows from (used in) financing activities (25,881,799 ) 46,911,979 Net change in cash (118,143 ) 359,355 Cash, beginning of period 790,931 431,576 Cash, end of period $ 672,788 $ 790,931 Supplemental disclosure of cash flow information: Cash paid during the period for interest, net of amounts capitalized $ 9,985,313 $ 8,311,375 Cash paid during the period for income taxes, net of refunds 2,520,127 4,141,370 Supplemental disclosure of non-cash information: Equipment acquisitions classified in accounts payable $ 1,016,948 $ 1,015,534 Purchase of property financed with promissory note 8,000,000 - Portion of Burklund acquisition financed with promissory note 3,900,000 - Portion of Burklund acquisition financed with contingent consideration 1,578,444 - Issuance of common stock in connection with the vesting of equity-based awards 1,296,372 2,044,805

