(Unaudited) Q3 2024 Q3 2023 ($ in thousands) YTD 2024 YTD 2023 $520,423 $492,254 Revenue $1,529,928 $1,438,550 36,873 27,887 Net income 196,620 111,305 36,416 25,572 Net income attributable to common unitholders 186,985 109,568 75,953 44,464 Adjusted EBITDA* 218,320 181,201 14.6% 9.0% Adjusted EBITDA margin* 14.3% 12.6% 37,349 13,116 Purchases of property, plant and equipment 55,712 36,667 34,338 85,536 Adjusted free cash flow* 96,796 148,393

*Non-GAAP financial measure. See reconciliations to the nearest GAAP measure included in the financial tables. See "Note Regarding Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measurements" below for the definition of these non-GAAP measures.

"We are proud to announce continued record revenue this quarter, driven by robust performance across multiple segments," said Executive Chairman Warren Lichtenstein. "Our Financial Services segment delivered increased profits, while our Diversified Industrial segment saw significant growth in net sales. These achievements underscore the strength of our strategic initiatives and our commitment to delivering value for our shareholders as we continue to build momentum across the business."

Results of Operations

Comparison of the Three and Nine Months Ended September 30, 2024 and 2023 (unaudited)

(Dollar amounts in table and commentary in thousands, unless otherwise indicated) Three Months Ended

September 30, Nine Months Ended

September 30, 2024 2023 2024 2023 Revenue $ 520,423 $ 492,254 $ 1,529,928 $ 1,438,550 Cost of goods sold 295,577 283,285 872,929 833,977 Selling, general and administrative expenses 137,310 124,934 412,301 376,252 Asset impairment charge 530 - 530 329 Interest expense 1,993 4,115 5,074 15,934 Realized and unrealized losses (gains) on securities, net 2,060 (8,665 ) (2,994 ) (6,151 ) All other expense, net* 29,856 58,539 77,367 96,667 Total costs and expenses 467,326 462,208 1,365,207 1,317,008 Income from operations before income taxes and equity method investments 53,097 30,046 164,721 121,542 Income tax provision (benefit) 16,224 (981 ) (31,906 ) (1,707 ) Loss of associated companies, net of taxes - 3,140 7 11,944 Net income $ 36,873 $ 27,887 $ 196,620 $ 111,305

* Includes Finance interest expense, Provision for credit losses, and Other expense (income), net from the Consolidated Statements of Operations

Revenue

Revenue for the three months ended September 30, 2024 increased $28,169, or 5.7%, as compared to the same period last year. This increase was due to $19,544 or 6.5%, higher net sales from the Diversified Industrial segment, $8,479, or 21.2% higher revenue from the Supply Chain segment, and $6,622, or 6.2% higher revenue from the Financial Services segment. These increases were partially offset by $6,476 or 13.9%, lower net revenue from the Energy segment.

Revenue for the nine months ended September 30, 2024 increased $91,378, or 6.4%, as compared to the same period last year, as a result of higher revenue of $34,005 or 11.2% from the Financial Services segment and higher net sales of $27,006, or 2.9% from the Diversified Industrial segments, as well as higher revenue of $66,405 or 94.6% from the Supply Chain segment, primarily driven by favorable impact of the consolidation, partially offset by lower net revenue of $36,038, or 24.8% from the Energy segment.

Cost of Goods Sold

Cost of goods sold for the three months ended September 30, 2024 increased $12,292, or 4.3%, as compared to the same period last year, resulting from higher net sales from the Diversified Industrial segment and higher revenue from the Supply Chain segment, partially offset by the impact of lower net revenue from the Energy segment.

Cost of goods sold for the nine months ended September 30, 2024 increased $38,952, or 4.7%, as compared to the same period last year, resulting from consolidation of the Supply Chain segment and higher net sales from the Diversified Industrial segment, partially offset by the impact of lower net revenue from the Energy segment.

Selling, General and Administrative Expenses

Selling, general and administrative expenses ("SG&A") for the three months ended September 30, 2024 increased $12,376, or 9.9%, as compared to the same period last year. The increase was primarily due to higher expenses from the Financial Services segment of $7,600 and Supply Chain segment of $4,900. The increase for the Financial Services segment was primarily due to higher credit performance fees due to higher credit risk transfer ("CRT") balances and higher personnel expenses related to incremental headcount. The increase for the Supply Chain segment was primarily due to an increase in merger and acquisition related expenses compared to the prior period.

SG&A for the nine months ended September 30, 2024 increased $36,049, or 9.6%, as compared to the same period last year. The increase was primarily driven by higher SG&A expenses from the Financial Services segment of $22,600 as discussed above and Supply Chain segment of $16,400, primarily due to the consolidation impact.

Interest Expense

Interest expense decreased $2,122, or 51.6% and $10,860 or 68.2% for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2024, respectively, as compared to the same period last year. The decrease for the three and nine month periods was primarily due to significantly lower average debt outstanding.

Realized and Unrealized Losses (Gains) on Securities, Net

The Company recorded losses of $2,060 and gains of $2,994 for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2024, as compared to gains of $8,665 and $6,151 for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2023, respectively. These gains and losses were due to unrealized gains and losses related to the mark-to-market adjustments on the Company's portfolio of securities.

All Other Expense, Net

All other expense, net totaled $29,856 for the three months ended September 30, 2024, as compared to $58,539 in the same period of 2023 and $77,367 for the nine months ended September 30, 2024, as compared to $96,667 in the same period of 2023. Lower all other expense, net for the three months ended September 30, 2024 was primarily due to $29,884 lower provisions for credit losses related to the Financial Services segment, as compared to the same period of 2023. Lower all other expense, net for the nine months ended September 30, 2024 was primarily due to $37,820 lower provisions for credit losses, partially offset by $15,203 higher finance interest expense related to the Financial Services segment, as compared to the same period of 2023.

Income Tax Provision (Benefit)

The Company recorded an income tax provision of $16,224 and an income tax benefit of $981 for the three months ended September 30, 2024 and 2023, respectively, and income tax benefits of $31,906 and $1,707 for the nine months ended September 30, 2024 and 2023, respectively. As a limited partnership, the Company is generally not directly subject to federal and state income taxes, and instead its profits and losses are passed directly to its limited partners for inclusion in their respective income tax returns. Provisions have been made for federal, state, local, and foreign income taxes on the results of operations generated by our consolidated subsidiaries that are taxable entities. The Company's effective tax rate was (19.4%) and (1.4%) for the nine months ended September 30, 2024 and 2023, respectively. The lower effective tax rate for the nine months ended September 30, 2024, is primarily due to a non-cash income tax benefit of $73,536 for the reduction in the valuation allowance against Steel Connect's deferred tax assets. Significant differences between the statutory rate and the effective tax rate include the effect of the release of valuation allowances with respect to deferred tax assets, partnership losses for which no tax benefit is recognized, tax expense related to unrealized gains and losses on investment, the effect of tax credits and incentives, and other permanent differences.

Loss of Associated Companies, Net of Taxes

The Company recorded a loss from associated companies, net of taxes, of $7 for the nine months ended September 30, 2024, as compared to losses from associated companies, net of taxes, of $3,140 and $11,944 for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2023, respectively.

Net Income

Net income for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2024 were $36,873 and $196,620, as compared to $27,887 and $111,305, for the same periods in 2023, respectively. The increase in net income for the three month period was primarily driven by higher operating income. The increase in net income for the nine month period was primarily due to higher income tax benefits and higher operating income. See above explanations for further details.

Purchases of Property, Plant and Equipment (Capital Expenditures)

Capital expenditures for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2024 totaled $37,349, or 7.2% of revenue and $55,712, or 3.6% of revenue, respectively, as compared to $13,116, or 2.7% of revenue and $36,667 or 2.5% of revenue in the same periods of 2023, respectively.

Common Units Repurchase Program

The Company repurchased, under the Repurchase Program, 13,813 and 991,157 common units for an aggregate purchase price of $547 and $41,680 during the three and nine months ended September 30, 2024, respectively. As of September 30, 2024, there were approximately 720,463 common units that may yet be purchased under the repurchase program.

On September 1, 2024, the Company entered into a purchase agreement with Hale Partnership Fund, L.P. and related parties (the "Hale Entities") pursuant to which the Company purchased an aggregate of 1,267,803 Common Units from the Hale Entities for an aggregate purchase price of $63,390. This agreement was approved by the Company's Board of Directors outside of the Repurchase Program.

Preferred Units Repurchase Program

On February 2, 2024, the Board of SPH GP approved the repurchase of up to 400,000 of the SPLP Preferred Units. For the nine months ended September 30, 2024, the Company repurchased 76,146, SPLP Preferred Units for $1,830. The Company did not repurchase any SPLP Preferred Units during the three months ended September 30, 2024.

Additional Non-GAAP Financial Measures

Adjusted EBITDA was $75,953 for the three months ended September 30, 2024, as compared to $44,464 for the same period of 2023. Adjusted EBITDA increased by $31,489 for the three months ended September 30, 2024. The increase for the three month period was primarily due to 1) higher profit at the Financial Service segment, resulting from higher revenue impact and lower credit loss provisions, partially offset by higher finance interest and higher personnel costs; and 2) higher operating income at the Diversified Industrial segment, primarily driven by higher net sales. These increases were partially offset by lower operating income impact at the Energy segment primarily resulting from lower rig hours. For the three months ended September 30, 2024, adjusted free cash flow was $34,338, as compared to $85,536 for the same period in 2023. Lower adjusted free cash flow from the 2024 period was primarily driven by higher working capital usage and capital expenditures, partially offset by higher Adjusted EBITDA.

Adjusted EBITDA was $218,320 for the nine months ended September 30, 2024, as compared to $181,201 for the same period of 2023. Adjusted EBITDA increased by $37,119 for the nine months ended September 30, 2024. The increase for the nine month period was primarily due to: 1) higher profit at the Financial Service segment, resulting from higher revenue impact and lower credit loss provisions, partially offset by higher finance interest and higher personnel costs; 2) favorable impact of the consolidated Supply Chain segment; and 3) higher operating income at the Diversified Industrial segment, resulting from higher net sales. These increases were partially offset by lower operating income impact at the Energy segment primarily resulting from lower rig hours. For the nine months ended September 30, 2024, adjusted free cash flow was $96,796, as compared to $148,393 for the same period in 2023. Lower adjusted free cash flow from the 2024 period was primarily driven by higher usage of working capital and capital expenditures, partially offset by higher Adjusted EBITDA.

Liquidity and Capital Resources

As of September 30, 2024, the Company had approximately $470,000 in availability under its senior credit agreement, as well as $246,014 in cash and cash equivalents, excluding WebBank cash, and approximately $78,329 in long-term investments.

As of September 30, 2024, total debt was $120,171, a decrease of approximately $71,200, as compared to December 31, 2023. As of September 30, 2024, net cash totaled $5,909, a decrease of approximately $50,467, as compared to December 31, 2023, primarily due to treasury stock purchase and higher capital expenditures in Q3 2024. Total leverage (as defined in the Company's senior credit agreement) was approximately 1.0x as of September 30, 2024 versus 1.5x as of December 31, 2023.

About Steel Partners Holdings L.P.

Steel Partners Holdings L.P. (www.steelpartners.com) is a diversified global holding company that owns and operates businesses and has significant interests in various companies, including diversified industrial products, energy, defense, supply chain management and logistics, banking and youth sports. At Steel Partners, our culture and core values of Teamwork, Respect, Integrity, and Commitment guide our Kids First purpose, which is to forge a path of success for the next generation by instilling values, building character, and teaching life lessons through sports.

(Financial Tables Follow)

Consolidated Balance Sheets

(Unaudited) (in thousands, except common units) September 30, 2024 December 31, 2023 ASSETS Current assets: Cash and cash equivalents $ 388,124 $ 577,928 Trade and other receivables - net of allowance for doubtful accounts of $1,348 and $2,481, respectively 240,473 216,429 Loans receivable, including loans held for sale of $653,219 and $868,884, respectively, net 1,430,323 1,582,536 Inventories, net 210,714 202,294 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 48,311 48,169 Total current assets 2,317,945 2,627,356 Long-term loans receivable, net 236,603 386,072 Goodwill 145,958 148,838 Other intangible assets, net 101,555 114,177 Deferred tax assets 81,397 581 Other non-current assets 328,423 341,465 Property, plant and equipment, net 278,882 253,980 Operating lease right-of-use assets 64,983 76,746 Long-term investments 78,329 41,225 Total Assets $ 3,634,075 $ 3,990,440 LIABILITIES AND CAPITAL Current liabilities: Accounts payable $ 154,643 $ 131,922 Accrued liabilities 98,868 117,943 Deposits 1,475,481 1,711,585 Other current liabilities 91,589 103,682 Total current liabilities 1,820,581 2,065,132 Long-term deposits 258,780 370,107 Long-term debt 120,104 191,304 Other borrowings 2,068 15,065 Preferred unit liability 155,065 154,925 Accrued pension liabilities 43,198 46,195 Deferred tax liabilities 35,073 18,353 Long-term operating lease liabilities 52,094 61,790 Other non-current liabilities 63,439 62,161 Total Liabilities 2,550,402 2,985,032 Commitments and Contingencies Capital: Partners' capital common units: 19,183,332 and 21,296,067 issued and outstanding (after deducting 20,626,267 and 18,367,307 units held in treasury, at cost of $434,367 and $329,297), respectively 1,164,004 1,079,853 Accumulated other comprehensive loss (121,147 ) (121,223 ) Total Partners' Capital 1,042,857 958,630 Noncontrolling interests in consolidated entities 40,816 46,778 Total Capital 1,083,673 1,005,408 Total Liabilities and Capital $ 3,634,075 $ 3,990,440

Consolidated Statements of Operations (unaudited)

(in thousands, except common units and per common unit data) Three Months Ended

September 30, Nine Months Ended

September 30, 2024 2023 2024 2023 Revenue: Diversified Industrial net sales $ 318,642 $ 299,098 $ 945,576 $ 918,570 Energy net revenue 40,266 46,742 109,182 145,220 Financial Services revenue 113,027 106,405 338,575 304,570 Supply Chain revenue 48,488 40,009 136,595 70,190 Total revenue 520,423 492,254 1,529,928 1,438,550 Costs and expenses: Cost of goods sold 295,577 283,285 872,929 833,977 Selling, general and administrative expenses 137,310 124,934 412,301 376,252 Asset impairment charge 530 - 530 329 Finance interest expense 22,648 22,371 69,697 54,494 Provision for credit losses 7,085 36,969 10,159 47,979 Interest expense 1,993 4,115 5,074 15,934 Realized and unrealized losses (gains) on securities, net 2,060 (8,665 ) (2,994 ) (6,151 ) Other expense (income), net 123 (801 ) (2,489 ) (5,806 ) Total costs and expenses 467,326 462,208 1,365,207 1,317,008 Income from operations before income taxes and equity method investments 53,097 30,046 164,721 121,542 Income tax provision (benefit) 16,224 (981 ) (31,906 ) (1,707 ) Loss of associated companies, net of taxes - 3,140 7 11,944 Net income 36,873 27,887 196,620 111,305 Net income attributable to noncontrolling interests in consolidated entities (457 ) (2,315 ) (9,635 ) (1,737 ) Net income attributable to common unitholders $ 36,416 $ 25,572 $ 186,985 $ 109,568 Net income per common unit - basic Net income attributable to common unitholders $ 1.83 $ 1.20 $ 9.19 $ 5.10 Net income per common unit - diluted Net income attributable to common unitholders $ 1.65 $ 1.14 $ 8.02 $ 4.68 Weighted-average number of common units outstanding - basic 19,929,713 21,298,871 20,338,033 21,495,689 Weighted-average number of common units outstanding - diluted 23,985,875 25,081,210 24,470,418 25,360,324

Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows (unaudited)

(in thousands) Nine Months Ended September 30, 2024 2023 Cash flows from operating activities: Net income $ 196,620 $ 111,305 Adjustments to reconcile net income from operations to net cash (used in) provided by operating activities: Provision for credit losses 10,159 47,979 Loss of associated companies, net of taxes 7 11,944 Realized and unrealized gains on securities, net (2,994 ) (6,151 ) Derivative gains on economic interests in loans (4,187 ) (3,762 ) Non-cash pension expense 4,199 8,948 Deferred income taxes (65,224 ) (30,390 ) Depreciation and amortization 43,839 41,433 Non-cash lease expense 17,342 12,710 Equity-based compensation 1,668 1,007 Asset impairment charges 530 329 Other 1,317 2,193 Net change in operating assets and liabilities: Trade and other receivables (24,479 ) (12,999 ) Inventories (8,243 ) 6,241 Prepaid expenses and other assets 2,544 (1,038 ) Accounts payable, accrued and other liabilities (20,590 ) (4,689 ) Net decrease (increase) in loans held for sale 215,665 (173,385 ) Net cash provided by operating activities $ 368,173 $ 11,675 Cash flows from investing activities: Purchases of investments (50,706 ) (204,611 ) Proceeds from sales of investments 13,788 207,893 Proceeds from maturities of investments 16,832 41,058 Principal repayment on Steel Connect Convertible Note - 1,000 Loan originations, net of collections 76,790 (242,667 ) Purchases of property, plant and equipment (55,712 ) (36,667 ) Proceeds from sale of property, plant and equipment 1,501 490 Increase in cash upon consolidation of Steel Connect - 65,896 Other (181 ) (1,084 ) Net cash provided by (used in) investing activities $ 2,312 $ (168,692 ) Cash flows from financing activities: Net revolver (repayments) borrowings (71,149 ) 6,910 Repayments of term loans (51 ) (51 ) Purchases of the Company's common units (105,070 ) (19,727 ) Purchases of the Company's preferred units (1,830 ) - Net decrease in other borrowings (10,528 ) (21,277 ) Distribution to preferred unitholders (7,139 ) (7,225 ) Purchase of subsidiary shares from noncontrolling interests (16,181 ) (2,784 ) Tax withholding related to vesting of restricted units (1,059 ) (433 ) Net (decrease) increase in deposits (347,430 ) 531,006 Net cash (used in) provided by financing activities $ (560,437 ) $ 486,419 Net change for the period (189,952 ) 329,402 Effect of exchange rate changes on cash and cash equivalents 148 (1,701 ) Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash at beginning of period 577,928 234,448 Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash at end of period $ 388,124 $ 562,149

Supplemental Balance Sheet Data (September 30, 2024 unaudited)

(in thousands, except common and preferred units) September 30, December 31, 2024 2023 Cash and cash equivalents $ 388,124 $ 577,928 WebBank cash and cash equivalents 142,110 170,286 Cash and cash equivalents, excluding WebBank $ 246,014 $ 407,642 Common units outstanding 19,183,332 21,296,067 Preferred units outstanding 6,345,982 6,422,128

Supplemental Non-GAAP Disclosures

Adjusted EBITDA Reconciliation: (Unaudited) (in thousands) Three Months Ended

September 30, Nine Months Ended

September 30, 2024 2023 2024 2023 Net income $ 36,873 $ 27,887 $ 196,620 $ 111,305 Income tax provision (benefit) 16,224 (981 ) (31,906 ) (1,707 ) Income before income taxes 53,097 26,906 164,714 109,598 Add (Deduct): Loss of associated companies, net of taxes - 3,140 7 11,944 Realized and unrealized losses (gains) on securities, net 2,060 (8,665 ) (2,994 ) (6,151 ) Interest expense 1,993 4,115 5,074 15,934 Depreciation 10,728 10,255 31,000 29,222 Amortization 4,268 4,438 12,839 12,211 Asset impairment charge 530 - 530 329 Non-cash pension expense 1,399 2,979 4,199 8,948 Non-cash equity-based compensation 743 599 1,612 1,007 Other items, net 1,135 697 1,339 (1,841 ) Adjusted EBITDA $ 75,953 $ 44,464 $ 218,320 $ 181,201 Total revenue $ 520,423 $ 492,254 $ 1,529,928 $ 1,438,550 Adjusted EBITDA margin 14.6 % 9.0 % 14.3 % 12.6 %

Net Cash Reconciliation: (Unaudited) (in thousands) September 30, December 31, 2024 2023 Total debt $ (120,171 ) $ (191,371 ) Accrued pension liabilities (43,198 ) (46,195 ) Preferred unit liability (155,065 ) (154,925 ) Cash and cash equivalents, excluding WebBank 246,014 407,642 Long-term investments 78,329 41,225 Net cash $ 5,909 $ 56,376

Adjusted Free Cash Flow Reconciliation: (Unaudited) (in thousands) Three Months Ended

September 30, Nine Months Ended

September 30, 2024 2023 2024 2023 Net cash provided by operating activities $ 101,758 $ 66,186 $ 368,173 $ 11,675 Purchases of property, plant and equipment (37,349 ) (13,116 ) (55,712 ) (36,667 ) Net (decrease) increase in loans held for sale (30,071 ) 32,466 (215,665 ) 173,385 Adjusted free cash flow $ 34,338 $ 85,536 $ 96,796 $ 148,393

Segment Results (unaudited)

(in thousands) Three Months Ended

September 30, Nine Months Ended

September 30, 2024 2023 2024 2023 Revenue: Diversified Industrial $ 318,642 $ 299,098 $ 945,576 $ 918,570 Energy 40,266 46,742 109,182 145,220 Financial Services 113,027 106,405 338,575 304,570 Supply Chain $ 48,488 $ 40,009 $ 136,595 $ 70,190 Total revenue $ 520,423 $ 492,254 $ 1,529,928 $ 1,438,550 Income (loss) before interest expense and income taxes: Diversified Industrial $ 26,346 $ 14,756 $ 66,175 $ 61,015 Energy 3,466 5,968 8,149 15,239 Financial Services 23,945 (2,588 ) 80,846 48,246 Supply Chain 2,637 4,011 8,870 5,846 Corporate and other (1,304 ) 8,874 5,748 (4,814 ) Income before interest expense and income taxes: 55,090 31,021 169,788 125,532 Interest expense 1,993 4,115 5,074 15,934 Income tax provision (benefit) 16,224 (981 ) (31,906 ) (1,707 ) Net income $ 36,873 $ 27,887 $ 196,620 $ 111,305 Loss of associated companies, net of taxes: Corporate and other $ - $ 3,140 $ 7 $ 11,944 Total $ - $ 3,140 $ 7 $ 11,944 Segment depreciation and amortization: Diversified Industrial $ 10,604 $ 10,257 $ 31,743 $ 30,333 Energy 2,161 2,740 6,482 7,732 Financial Services 233 205 620 630 Supply Chain 1,450 1,324 4,145 2,234 Corporate and other 548 167 849 504 Total depreciation and amortization $ 14,996 $ 14,693 $ 43,839 $ 41,433 Segment Adjusted EBITDA: Diversified Industrial $ 39,988 $ 33,581 $ 105,222 $ 100,370 Energy 5,965 7,971 14,035 22,517 Financial Services 24,218 (4,412 ) 81,526 47,573 Supply Chain 4,266 5,935 13,594 8,806 Corporate and other 1,516 1,389 3,943 1,935 Total Adjusted EBITDA $ 75,953 $ 44,464 $ 218,320 $ 181,201

Note Regarding Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measurements

The financial data contained in this press release includes certain non-GAAP financial measurements as defined by the SEC, including "Adjusted EBITDA," "Adjusted EBITDA Margin," "Net Cash" and "Adjusted Free Cash Flow." The Company is presenting these non-GAAP financial measurements because it believes that these measures provide useful information to investors about the Company's business and its financial condition. The Company defines Adjusted EBITDA as net income or loss from continuing operations before the effects of income or loss from investments in associated companies and other investments held at fair value, interest expense, taxes, depreciation and amortization, non-cash pension expense or income, and realized and unrealized gains or losses on securities, and excludes certain non-recurring and non-cash items. The Company defines Adjusted EBITDA margin as Adjusted EBITDA as a percentage of revenue. The Company defines Net Cash as the sum of total debt, accrued pension liabilities and preferred unit liability, less the sum of cash and cash equivalents (excluding those used in WebBank's banking operations), and long-term investments. The Company defines Adjusted Free Cash Flow as net cash provided by or used in operating activities of continuing operations less the sum of purchases of property, plant and equipment, and net increases or decreases in loans held for sale. The Company believes these measures are useful to investors because they are measures used by the Company's Board of Directors and management to evaluate its ongoing business, including in internal management reporting, budgeting and forecasting processes, in comparing operating results across the business, as internal profitability measures, as components in assessing liquidity and evaluating the ability and the desirability of making capital expenditures and significant acquisitions, and as elements in determining executive compensation.

However, the measures are not measures of financial performance under generally accepted accounting principles in the U.S. ("U.S. GAAP"), and the items excluded from these measures are significant components in understanding and assessing financial performance. Therefore, these non-GAAP financial measurements should not be considered substitutes for net income or loss, total debt, or cash flows from operating, investing or financing activities. Because Adjusted EBITDA is calculated before recurring cash charges, including realized losses on investments, interest expense, and taxes, and is not adjusted for capital expenditures or other recurring cash requirements of the business, it should not be considered as a measure of discretionary cash available to invest in the growth of the business. There are a number of material limitations to the use of Adjusted EBITDA as an analytical tool, including the following:

Adjusted EBITDA does not reflect the Company's tax provision or the cash requirements to pay its taxes;

Adjusted EBITDA does not reflect income or loss from the Company's investments in associated companies and other investments held at fair value;

Adjusted EBITDA does not reflect the Company's interest expense;

Although depreciation and amortization are non-cash expenses in the period recorded, the assets being depreciated and amortized may have to be replaced in the future, and Adjusted EBITDA does not reflect the cash requirements for such replacement;

Adjusted EBITDA does not reflect the Company's net realized and unrealized gains and losses on its investments;

Adjusted EBITDA does not include non-cash charges for pension expense and equity-based compensation;

Adjusted EBITDA does not include amounts related to noncontrolling interests in consolidated entities;

Adjusted EBITDA does not include certain other non-recurring and non-cash items; and

Adjusted EBITDA does not include the Company's discontinued operations.

In addition, Net Cash assumes the Company's cash and cash equivalents (excluding those used in WebBank's banking operations), marketable securities and long-term investments are immediately convertible in cash and can be used to reduce outstanding debt without restriction at their recorded fair value, while Adjusted Free Cash Flow excludes net increases or decreases in loans held for sale, which can vary significantly from period-to-period since these loans are typically sold after origination and thus represent a significant component in WebBank's operating cash flow requirements.

The Company compensates for these limitations by relying primarily on its U.S. GAAP financial measures and using these measures only as supplemental information. The Company believes that consideration of Adjusted EBITDA, Adjusted EBITDA Margin, Net Cash and Adjusted Free Cash Flow, together with a careful review of its U.S. GAAP financial measures, is a well-informed method of analyzing SPLP. Because Adjusted EBITDA, Adjusted EBITDA Margin, Net Cash and Adjusted Free Cash Flow are not measurements determined in accordance with U.S. GAAP and are susceptible to varying calculations, Adjusted EBITDA, Adjusted EBITDA Margin, Net Cash and Adjusted Free Cash Flow, as presented, may not be comparable to other similarly titled measures of other companies.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains certain "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, that reflect SPLP's current expectations and projections about its future results, performance, prospects and opportunities. SPLP identifies these forward-looking statements by using words such as "expect," "anticipate," "intend," "plan," "believe," "seek," "estimate," and similar expressions, including but not limited to, the Company's expectations regarding its ability to deliver shareholder value and build momentum across the business. These forward-looking statements are only predictions based upon the Company's current expectations and projections about future events, and are based on information currently available to the Company and are subject to risks, uncertainties, and other factors that could cause its actual results, performance, prospects, or opportunities in 2024 and beyond to differ materially from those expressed in, or implied by, these forward-looking statements. These factors include, without limitation: disruptions to the Company's business as a result of economic downturns; the negative impact of inflation and supply chain disruptions; the significant volatility of crude oil and commodity prices, including from the ongoing Russia-Ukraine war or the disruptions caused by the ongoing conflict between Israel and Hamas; the effects of rising interest rates; the Company's subsidiaries' sponsor defined pension plans, which could subject the Company to future cash flow requirements; the ability to comply with legal and regulatory requirements, including environmental, health and safety laws and regulations, banking regulations and other extensive requirements to which the Company and its businesses are subject; risks associated with the Company's wholly-owned subsidiary, WebBank, as a result of its Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation ("FDIC") status, highly-regulated lending programs, and capital requirements; the ability to meet obligations under the Company's senior credit facility through future cash flows or financings; the risk of recent events affecting the financial services industry, including the closures or other failures of several large banks; the risk of management diversion, increased costs and expenses, and impact on profitability in connection with the Company's business strategy to make acquisitions, including in connection with the Company's recent majority investment in the Supply Chain segment; the impact of losses in the Company's investment portfolio; the Company's ability to protect its intellectual property rights and obtain or retain licenses to use others' intellectual property on which the Company relies; the Company's exposure to risks inherent to conducting business outside of the U.S.; the impact of any changes in U.S. trade policies; the adverse impact of litigation or compliance failures on the Company's profitability; a significant disruption in, or breach in security of, the Company's technology systems or protection of personal data; the loss of any significant customer contracts; the Company's ability to maintain effective internal control over financial reporting; the rights of unitholders with respect to voting and maintaining actions against the Company or its affiliates; potential conflicts of interest arising from certain interlocking relationships amount us and affiliates of the Company's Executive Chairman; the Company's dependence on the Manager and impact of the management fee on the Company's total partners' capital; the impact to the development of an active market for the Company's units due to transfer restrictions and other factors; the Company's tax treatment and its subsidiaries' ability to fully utilize their tax benefits; the potential negative impact on our operations of changes in tax rates, laws or regulations, including U.S. government tax reform; the loss of essential employees; and other risks detailed from time to time in filings we make with the SEC. These statements involve significant risks and uncertainties, and no assurance can be given that the actual results will be consistent with these forward-looking statements. Investors should read carefully the factors described in the "Risk Factors" section of the Company's filings with the SEC, including the Company's Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2023 and subsequent quarterly reports on Form 10-Q and annual reports on Form 10-K, for information regarding risk factors that could affect the Company's results. Any forward-looking statement made in this press release speaks only as of the date hereof, and investors should not rely upon forward-looking statements as predictions of future events. Except as otherwise required by law, the Company undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events, changed circumstances, or any other reason.

