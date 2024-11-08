Avalon Holdings Corporation Announces Third Quarter Results

WARREN, Ohio, Nov. 8, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Avalon Holdings Corporation (NYSE Amex: AWX) today announced financial results for the third quarter of 2024.
Net operating revenues in the third quarter of 2024 were $24.2 million compared with $24.0 million in the third quarter of 2023. The Company recorded net income attributable to Avalon Holdings Corporation common shareholders of $1.8 million in the third quarter of 2024 compared with net income attributable to Avalon Holdings Corporation common shareholders of $0.9 million in the third quarter of 2023. For the third quarter of 2024, basic net income per share attributable to Avalon Holdings Corporation common shareholders was $0.47 compared with basic net income per share attributable to Avalon Holdings Corporation common shareholders of $0.23 in the third quarter of 2023.
For the first nine months of 2024, net operating revenues were $66.2 million compared with $63.2 million for the first nine months of 2023. The Company recorded a net income attributable to Avalon Holdings Corporation common shareholders of approximately $1.8 million in the first nine months of 2024 compared with net loss attributable to Avalon Holdings Corporation common shareholders of $0.9 million in the first nine months of 2023. For the first nine months of 2024, basic net income per share attributable to Avalon Holdings Corporation common shareholders was $0.47 compared with basic net loss per share attributable to Avalon Holdings Corporation common shareholders of $0.24 in the first nine months of 2023.
Avalon Holdings Corporation provides waste management services to industrial, commercial, municipal and governmental customers in selected northeastern and midwestern U.S. markets, captive landfill management services and salt water injection well operations. Avalon Holdings Corporation also owns Avalon Resorts and Clubs Inc., which includes the operation of a hotel and its associated resort amenities, four golf courses and related country clubs and a multipurpose recreation center.
AVALON HOLDINGS CORPORATION AND SUBSIDIARIES
Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations (Unaudited)
(in thousands, except for per share amounts)
Three Months Ended
Nine Months Ended
September 30,
September 30,
2024
2023
2024
2023
Net operating revenues:
Waste management services
$ 11,461
$ 11,744
$ 36,151
$ 34,694
Food, beverage and merchandise sales
4,615
4,609
10,622
10,577
Other golf and related operations
8,159
7,576
19,377
17,907
Total golf and related operations
12,774
12,185
29,999
28,484
Total net operating revenues
24,235
23,929
66,150
63,178
Costs and expenses:
Waste management services operating costs
8,949
9,262
28,372
27,866
Cost of food, beverage and merchandise
2,010
1,984
4,717
4,818
Golf and related operations operating costs
7,308
7,519
18,925
19,342
Depreciation and amortization expense
975
963
2,957
2,858
Selling, general and administrative expenses
2,719
2,815
7,970
7,846
Operating income
2,274
1,386
3,209
448
Other income (expense):
Interest expense, net
(502)
(519)
(1,531)
(1,530)
Other income, net
-
-
7
-
Income (loss) before income taxes
1,772
867
1,685
(1,082)
Provision for income taxes
42
39
126
93
Net income (loss)
1,730
828
1,559
(1,175)
Less net loss attributable to non-controlling interest in subsidiary
(110)
(57)
(256)
(231)
Net income (loss) attributable to Avalon Holdings Corporation common shareholders
$ 1,840
$ 885
$ 1,815
$ (944)
Income (loss) per share attributable to Avalon Holdings Corporation common shareholders:
Basic and diluted net income (loss) per share
$ 0.47
$ 0.23
$ 0.47
$ (0.24)
Weighted average shares outstanding - basic and diluted
3,899
3,899
3,899
3,899
AVALON HOLDINGS CORPORATION AND SUBSIDIARIES
Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets (Unaudited)
(in thousands)
September 30,
December 31,
2024
2023
Assets
Current Assets:
Cash and cash equivalents
$ 3,946
$ 1,187
Accounts receivable, net
10,003
9,499
Unbilled membership dues receivable
845
567
Inventories
1,713
1,662
Prepaid expenses
680
1,116
Other current assets
15
14
Total current assets
17,202
14,045
Property and equipment, net
55,792
56,630
Property and equipment under finance leases, net
5,523
5,711
Operating lease right-of-use assets
1,418
1,270
Restricted cash
9,141
10,265
Noncurrent deferred tax asset
8
8
Other assets, net
34
36
Total assets
$ 89,118
$ 87,965
Liabilities and Equity
Current liabilities:
Current portion of long term debt
$ 565
$ 538
Current portion of obligations under finance leases
189
198
Current portion of obligations under operating leases
340
432
Accounts payable
7,680
9,657
Accrued payroll and other compensation
1,750
1,277
Accrued taxes
560
539
Deferred membership dues revenue
4,671
3,443
Other liabilities and accrued expenses
1,899
1,825
Total current liabilities
17,654
17,909
Long term debt, net of current portion
28,793
29,220
Line of credit
3,200
3,200
Obligations under finance leases, net of current portion
634
598
Obligations under operating leases, net of current portion
1,078
838
Asset retirement obligation
100
100
Equity:
Total Avalon Holdings Corporation Shareholders' Equity
38,531
36,716
Non-controlling interest in subsidiary
(872)
(616)
Total shareholders' equity
37,659
36,100
Total liabilities and equity
$ 89,118
$ 87,965
