DLC Welcomes Macy's Small Format Store at Iconic Randhurst Village in Chicago MSA

MOUNT PROSPECT, ILL. / ACCESSWIRE / November 9, 2024 / DLC, one of the nation's preeminent owners and operators of open-air shopping centers, welcomes the addition of Macy's small format store to Randhurst Village in Mount Prospect, IL, in the Chicago MSA. This new Macy's will provide both convenience and discovery in an easy-to-shop environment.

Macy's will occupy 37,649 SF of the remaining portion of the former Carson Pirie Scott first floor level. The other 24,000 square feet of retail space has been occupied by popular home décor brand, HomeGoods since 2022. Randhurst Village is a vibrant mixed-use shopping center that is a heartbeat for Mount Prospect and the surrounding communities, and Macy's joins an impressive array of national retailers including high performing anchor tenants such as Costco, AMC Theaters, and Home Depot. Other notable tenants include Bath & Body Works, Michaels, Old Navy, DSW, and TJMaxx, along with popular dining destinations such as Chipotle, Panera Bread, and Buffalo Wild Wings.

Offering a convenient and distinct shopping experience in an open environment, Macy's new small-format store will help meet customer demand and focus on convenience. Customers can expect a highly curated selection of merchandise from both Macy's private brands and sought-after market brands. Departments include clothing for women, men, children, accessories, beauty, shoes, and more.

"DLC has been hyper-focused on the remerchandising of Randhurst Village in a post-covid world," said DLC COO and EVP, Chris Ressa. "Macy's selection of Randhurst Village speaks to the quality of the real estate and the success of our efforts. We are thrilled to welcome Macy's to one of the premier retail assets in the Chicago area."

The addition of Macy's is part of a much bigger story of growth at Randhurst. This year alone DLC has filled over 100,000 SF of space at the center, adding Planet Fitness, Hong Dae Korean Bar & Grill, Meat Moot, Altea Vietnamese Coffee & Boba, and Waxing the City. These additions highlight DLC's continued efforts to offer convenience to the communities their retail centers serve.

Located in Mount Prospect, Illinois, Randhurst Village provides regional access to the northwest suburbs of Chicago and boasts more than 40 retailers. Set in an inviting streetscape, shoppers have access to national, regional, and family-owned businesses, a 12-screen state-of-the-art cinema, and a 140 room hotel.

DLC is one of the nation's preeminent private retail real estate companies, with expertise in acquisitions, development, leasing, management, and architecture. Headquartered in Metro New York, DLC has regional operations in Chicago, Dallas, and Washington, DC. For additional information about DLC and its portfolio, please visit?www.dlcmgmt.com.

