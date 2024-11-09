Anzeige
Samstag, 09.11.2024
Der vergessene Kupferriese: Wie die 4,6-Milliarden-Pfund-Entdeckung dieses Unternehmens die KI-Revolution retten könnte!!
PR Newswire
09.11.2024 17:14 Uhr
Shanghai Municipal Administration of Culture and Tourism: Global Art in Shanghai: The 6th Shanghai International Artwork Trade Week

SHANGHAI, Nov. 9, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Art Shanghai 2024 has opened on November 7th at Hall A of the West Bund. The prestigious event, orchestrated by the Publicity Department of the CPC Shanghai Committee and co-hosted by the Shanghai Municipal Administration of Culture and Tourism and several district governments, runs through November 11th, with the support of several local organizations including the West Bund Group.


Themed "Global Art in Shanghai", Art Shanghai aims to fuse culture with tourism to spur economic growth and enhance visitor experiences, positioning Shanghai as a quintessential international art nexus. The schedule features over 100 events, including major art fairs, auctions, the Enjoy Shanghai Art Season, and the Shanghai Dialogue-establishing a global, professional, and multifaceted platform for the arts.

Global Art Meets Local Culture

Art Shanghai 2024 is a testament to the city's growing importance in the international art scene, displaying nearly 10,000 artworks at various fairs, including West Bund Art & Design, ART021 Shanghai Contemporary Art Fair, 2024 Shanghai Young Art Fair & National Youth Art Invitation Exhibition, The third YIT Online Arts and Design Fair, and Shanghai International Art Book Fair. These gatherings attract a global audience of collectors and institutions, emphasizing Shanghai's role in the art market.

Merging Artistic and Economic Frontiers

The event's innovative blend of art, fashion, commerce, and tourism aims to invigorate the local economy. The program includes the 2024 T&ARTCON × FISE World Series - Shanghai at Art West Bund, and the Art on the Bund series, featuring the 57 exhibitions of the 2024 Shanghai Bund International Art Festival spread across 34 venues. Art Ripples 2024 captures the historical charm of Jing'an Suhe with a variety of artistic displays, while Art Pudong revitalizes the business districts of Qiantan and Lujiazui with engaging artistic installations. Furthermore, eight areas have been identified as 2024 Art Business Districts, enhancing the interaction between culture and tourism and promoting economic activity through cultural engagement.

Digital Innovation Transforms Shanghai's Cultural Tourism Landscape

A notable aspect is the seamless integration of culture and tourism. In partnership with Xiaohongshu, the newly updated Shanghai Art Map, titled "In Shanghai, Art is a Way of Life," combines exhibitions, performances, fashion, culinary scenes, and shopping with tourism offerings. It serves both local residents and international visitors, transforming tourist engagement into a driver of significant economic activity. By utilizing digital platforms, the event enhances the city's artistic appeal, creating a vibrant interplay between digital art and cultural participation.

Art Shanghai 2024 will feature digital art prominently by hosting events like the Shanghai International Digital Music Week and Voices of Art on the Bund, along with AI-enhanced experiences such as the Art on the Bund - 2024 International Art Festival. Interactive initiatives such as The AR Art Map and AR Art Installations add depth to the offerings. The integration of digital art and cultural innovation revitalizes Shanghai's art market and offers a unique virtual-real experience, advancing the digital transformation of the cultural tourism industry. This initiative underscores Shanghai's role as a leader in the global art market, supported by cutting-edge technology.

Premium Content and Services Foster City-Wide Artistic Ambiance

The 2024 Enjoy Shanghai Art Season caters to a spectrum of cultural appetites, presenting fresh artistic education and public art encounters via initiatives like "How Night Out" and the Museum Development Conference. Coupled with endeavors such as the "Most Beautiful Poster" contest and the "Young Curator Growth Plan", it fosters a lively, city-wide artistic ambiance that encourages public engagement and enriches Shanghai's cultural landscape.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2553326/art_shanghai.jpg
Video - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2553337/Art_Shanghai_video.mp4

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/global-art-in-shanghai-the-6th-shanghai-international-artwork-trade-week-302300550.html

