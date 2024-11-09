London, United Kingdom--(Newsfile Corp. - November 9, 2024) - Mr Aatif Malik CEO of Tax Accountant, a leading UK tax advisory firm, today announced the expansion of their services to include specialist support for the HMRC Worldwide Disclosure Facility (WDF) for residents and non domiciled taxpayers. This service is designed to help taxpayers with declaring offshore taxable income and gains and become compliant with UK tax law.





The WDF enables taxpayers to voluntarily disclose any previously undeclared offshore income or assets to HMRC. Tax Accountant's team of expert advisors can guide individuals through the entire disclosure process, ensuring they meet all the necessary requirements and minimise potential penalties.

"With the HMRC Worldwide Disclosure nudge letters in full effect, it is crucial for taxpayers with offshore assets to ensure they are fully compliant with UK tax law," said Mr Malik. "Our team is dedicated to providing comprehensive support and guidance to help clients navigate the WDF and achieve peace of mind."

Taxpayers who fail to disclose their offshore tax liabilities and are subsequently investigated by HMRC may face significant financial penalties which can be up to 200% of tax payable. Tax Accountant's WDF services aim to mitigate these risks by ensuring complete and accurate disclosures.

About Tax Accountant:

Tax Accountant is a UK-based firm specialising in providing comprehensive tax advisory services to individuals and businesses. With a team of experienced professionals, Tax Accountant offers a wide range of services, including tax planning, compliance, and dispute resolution.

