Bear Grill LLC: Travis & Stephanie Barr of All Up in My Grill BBQ Advance at the World Food Championships

INDIANAPOLIS, IN / ACCESSWIRE / November 10, 2024 / Travis and Stephanie Barr, the dynamic husband-and-wife team behind All Up In My Grill BBQ, have advanced to the next round of the World Food Championships in Indianapolis after an impressive showing. Competing against top-tier talent, the Las Vegas-based team earned 10th place in the Brisket Category, 2nd in the Ribs Category, and 5th overall in the BBQ Category, demonstrating their mastery of flavor and technique.









Their journey to Indianapolis was fueled by a love of barbecue and an unexpected opportunity. At the Southwest Showdown Bear Grill Challenge during the Barrett-Jackson show in Scottsdale, Arizona, Travis served as the sous chef for his friend, expertly grilling filets and lobster tails using Bear Grill's top-of-the-line grill. Bear Grill's precision heat control and reliable performance helped Travis achieve perfect results, making a lasting impression. When his friend, the head chef, was unable to attend the World Food Championships, Travis stepped up to lead the team. He and his wife Stephanie quickly packed their BBQ supplies, smokers, and their signature, in-house-made sauces and rubs, embarking on a road trip from Las Vegas to Indianapolis.

Starting their day at 4 a.m., the Barrs faced fierce competition with determination and skill. Their efforts paid off as they secured top rankings, earning their spot in the next round and further establishing their reputation in the BBQ world.

About Bear Grill

Bear Grill is a leader in premium outdoor cooking equipment, specializing in high-performance natural gas and propane grills. Trusted by backyard enthusiasts and professional chefs alike, Bear Grill products are known for their precision, durability, and innovative technology. By supporting major events like the Southwest Showdown, Bear Grill demonstrates a commitment to advancing the art of grilling and empowering chefs to achieve perfection. For more information, visit www.BearGrill.io.

About All Up In My Grill BBQ - www.GrillVegas.com

Founded by Travis and Stephanie Barr, All Up In My Grill BBQ is a family-owned catering and competition team based in Las Vegas. The Barrs discovered their passion for competitive barbecue in 2017 and have been active members of the Nevada Barbecue Association ever since. Known for their delicious, homemade sauces and rubs, the Barrs are dedicated to the BBQ community and love sharing their craft with others. Follow them on social media for updates and tips on all things BBQ

Congratulations to Travis and Stephanie Barr on their phenomenal first-round success at the World Food Championships, and best of luck as they continue their BBQ journey! Best of luck from the entire Bear Grill team!

