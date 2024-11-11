Anzeige
Montag, 11.11.2024
PR Newswire
11.11.2024 06:06 Uhr
QCP Trading Receives In-Principle Approval for Major Payment Institution License in Singapore

Finanznachrichten News

Key development reinforces QCP Trading's commitment to regulatory excellence in Singapore.

SINGAPORE, Nov. 11, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- QCP Trading Pte. Ltd. ("QCP Trading"), has received an In-Principle Approval ("IPA") for a Major Payment Institution ("MPI") License from the Monetary Authority of Singapore ("MAS"). The IPA represents an essential step toward full licensing, allowing QCP Trading to prepare to offer regulated spot trading services for digital payment tokens.

The IPA reinforces QCP Trading's dedication to Singapore's high regulatory standards, marking a key step towards the eventual goal of providing compliant, innovative, and efficient solutions for clients. QCP Trading aims to provide spot trading for a wide range of stablecoins and major digital tokens supported by its comprehensive on/off ramping services in multiple currencies. Leveraging 24/7 support, seamless API integration, dedicated voice trading capabilities and same-day settlement through its local banking partners, QCP Trading aspires to build a leading spot franchise and position itself as one of the most price-competitive players in the digital asset space.

"As we pursue the full MPI license, we remain focused on supporting Singapore's growing reputation as a leader in digital asset regulation," said Darius Sit, Founder of QCP Trading. "We take pride in our ability to remain agile and responsive to both global and local market conditions, which is the key to success in this rapidly evolving sector. This latest milestone for QCP Trading reinforces our belief in the importance of a strong regulatory foundation for sustainable growth and positioning ourselves to be a trusted partner of choice in the digital asset space."

"QCP Trading aims to champion robust governance frameworks and our early recognition of the critical role of regulation has proven to be a strategic foresight," Melvin Deng, Chief Executive Officer of QCP Trading added. "We reaffirm our dedication to fostering strong partnerships in Singapore and look forward to working closely with the MAS to achieve the MPI license."

With Singapore at the core of its strategy, QCP Trading aims to grow the local team, prioritizing the recruitment of exceptional talent to facilitate its ongoing growth and ensure adherence to local regulations. QCP Trading is dedicated to delivering institutional-grade solutions in digital assets spot trading, positioning itself as a trusted partner in Asia and beyond.

About QCP Trading

QCP Trading is the dedicated OTC spot trading arm of QCP Group, providing institutional clients with secure, compliant, and efficient spot trading solutions. QCP Trading offers a wide array of services such as on/off ramping, seamless API integration, and personalized voice trading channels, ensuring a smooth and tailored trading experience with quick settlement times.

QCP Trading has received the IPA from MAS for an MPI License to provide digital payment token services for OTC spot trading in Singapore.

More information can be found at www.qcpgroup.com.

Media Contact

Elisha Thiara - elisha.thiara@qcp.capital

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/qcp-trading-receives-in-principle-approval-for-major-payment-institution-license-in-singapore-302300858.html

