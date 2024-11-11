This news release constitutes a "designated news release" for the purposes of the Company's prospectus supplement dated October 3, 2024 to its short form base shelf prospectus dated September 11, 2024.

Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - November 11, 2024) - HIVE Digital Technologies Ltd. (TSXV: HIVE) (NASDAQ: HIVE) (FSE: YO0) (the "Company" or "HIVE"), a leader in sustainable blockchain infrastructure, is pleased to announce a major order for 6,500 Canaan Avalon A1566 ASIC Miners from Canaan Inc. (NASDAQ: CAN) and provide an update on its Paraguay facility.

Executive Insights:

Frank Holmes, Executive Chairman, remarked, "Our disciplined capital management allows us to seize opportunities for ASIC upgrades, boosting efficiency and adding accretive value while building our Bitcoin HODL. With construction underway for our 100 MW green energy facility in Paraguay, we are using cash flow from operations to drive growth and capitalize on our position as both a Bitcoin proxy and an operational business. HIVE is committed to accretive investments that elevate shareholder value and cash flow."

Next Generation ASIC Fleet Upgrade:

Aydin Kilic, President and CEO of HIVE, stated, "Our recent order of the Canaan Avalon A1566 marks a significant advancement in our optimized-ROI investment strategy. These top-of-the-line ASIC miners from the Avalon series offer 185 TH/s per machine with a unit efficiency of 16.5 J/TH, setting a new benchmark in our fleet's performance. With the first batch of 500 units arriving and set to be operational this week, the remaining 6,000 units are scheduled for delivery over four monthly installments from December 2024 through March 2025."

This fleet upgrade will replace older 30 J/TH ASICs, boosting HIVE's total capacity to 6 EH/s and enhancing fleet efficiency to 20.5 J/TH by March 2025, up from the current 5.6 EH/s at 22.3 J/TH. The Avalon A1566 was selected based on its superior ROI under both bear and bull market conditions. With structured payments upon shipment readiness, HIVE maximizes capital efficiency while working closely with the Canaan team to support our deployment strategy. HIVE has secured favorable pricing and payment terms to allow for the best ROI on deployed capital.

We want to express our sincere gratitude to HIVE for choosing Canaan's mining solutions for their operations. Securing a significant order is always rewarding, but it holds particular meaning when it comes from HIVE- a long-standing customer and a pioneer in Bitcoin mining. With a dedicated, highly skilled team spread across the globe, HIVE has been able to maximize the utilization rate of its mining sites, resulting in some of the highest Bitcoin production per active hashrate in the industry," said Nangeng Zhang, Chairman and CEO of Canaan. "HIVE is an important partner, especially given their commitment to transparency in business and their strong focus on ESG principles. We can all learn from them as a leading player in their field."

Paraguay Update:

Mr. Kilic also commented on HIVE's 100 MW expansion in Paraguay: "We are excited to report that construction has officially begun, with photos below showcasing our progress, and the electrical equipment is already ordered. We anticipate 30 MW of mining capacity, equivalent to roughly 2 EH/s, to come online by early calendar Q2 2025, raising HIVE's total hashrate to 8 EH/s by the end of calendar Q2 2025, following our internal upgrades to 6 EH/s by March 2025."

The full 100 MW in Paraguay is projected to be fully operational by calendar Q3 2025, achieving a targeted hashrate of 12.5 EH/s with a fleet efficiency of 17.6 J/TH. This expansion underscores HIVE's commitment to sustainable growth and operational excellence, reinforcing its position as a leader in environmentally-conscious blockchain infrastructure.





About HIVE Digital Technologies Ltd.

HIVE Digital Technologies Ltd. is a pioneering technology company focused on advancing sustainable blockchain and AI infrastructure powered by green energy. HIVE was the first cryptocurrency miner to go public on the TSX Venture Exchange in 2017 and is committed to reducing environmental impact and optimizing operational efficiency. With data centers in Canada, Sweden, and soon Paraguay, HIVE is a global leader in digital asset mining and AI computing solutions.

