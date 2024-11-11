A case study by kWh Analytics demonstrated the value of building a resilient, weather-hardened solar facility. From pv magazine USA Texas is the utility-scale solar leader in the United States, building vast amounts of solar capacity on large tracts of land. However, much of the state experiences heavy hailstorms that can cause widespread damage to solar assets. This has led to an increase in insurance costs for the industry, with premiums that have increased as much as 400%. DNV estimates that since 2018, hail-related losses on PV facilities in Texas alone have surpassed $600 million. At the ...

