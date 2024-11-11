Hemogenyx Pharmaceuticals PLC Announces Institutional Investment

Institutional Investment of £600,000

Hemogenyx Pharmaceuticals Secures £0.6m for Phase I Clinical Trials

Hemogenyx Pharmaceuticals plc ("Hemogenyx Pharmaceuticals" or the "Company")(LSE:HEMO), the biopharmaceutical group focused on developing new therapies for blood diseases, is pleased to announce that it was approached by an institutional investor and that this investor has subscribed £600,000, for the issue of 60,000,000 new Ordinary Shares at 1p per share.

The net proceeds of this subscription will be dedicated to the imminent commencement of the Phase I clinical trials for the Company's Chimeric Antigen Receptor T-cell therapy ("HEMO-CAR-T" or "HG-CT-1"), aimed at treating acute myeloid leukemia ("AML").

The Company will keep the Market informed of future developments as trials commence and develop.

An application is being made to the Main Market of the London Stock Exchange Main Market, and admission of the Subscription Shares to trading is expected on or around 15 November 2024 ("Admission"). The Subscription Shares will rank pari passu with the Company's existing Ordinary Shares.

Dr Vladislav Sandler, CEO & Co-Founder of Hemogenyx Pharmaceuticals, commented: "We are greatly encouraged by the confidence shown by our new institutional investor and are grateful for their support in advancing our mission to bring innovative treatments to patients with acute myeloid leukemia. This investment enables us to take a significant step forward with our HEMO-CAR-T program, moving into clinical trials and bringing us closer to providing a new therapeutic option for patients facing this aggressive disease."

Total Voting Rights

For the purpose of the Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules, following Admission the enlarged issued share capital of the Company will comprise 1,401,815,988 ordinary shares. The Company does not hold any shares in treasury. The above figure may be used by shareholders as the denominator for the calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, the Company, under the Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules.

Market Abuse Regulation (MAR) Disclosure

Certain information contained in this announcement would have been inside information for the purposes of Article 7 of Regulation No 596/2014 (as it forms part of UK domestic law by virtue of the European Union (Withdrawal) Act 2018) until the release of this announcement. The person responsible for arranging for the release of this announcement on behalf of Hemogenyx Pharmaceuticals plc is Dr Vladislav Sandler, Chief Executive Officer & Co-Founder.

About Hemogenyx Pharmaceuticals plc

Hemogenyx Pharmaceuticals is a publicly traded company (LSE: HEMO) headquartered in London, with its US operating subsidiaries, Hemogenyx Pharmaceuticals LLC and Immugenyx LLC, located in New York City at its state-of-the-art research facility.

The Company is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical group developing new medicines and treatments to treat blood and autoimmune diseases. Hemogenyx Pharmaceuticals is developing several distinct and complementary product candidates, as well as platform technologies that it uses as engines for novel product development.

