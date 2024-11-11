Pantheon Resources PLC Announces Spudding of Megrez-1 well

Pantheon Resources plc

Spudding of Megrez-1 well

Pantheon Resources plc (AIM:PANR)(OTCQX:PTHRF) ("Pantheon" or the "Company"), an oil and gas company developing the Kodiak and Ahpun oil fields in close proximity to pipeline and transportation infrastructure on Alaska's North Slope, today announces the spudding of the Megrez-1 well to explore the eastern topsets in the Ahpun field, immediately adjacent to pipeline and road infrastructure.

The reservoir sections to be targeted are both younger and shallower than in any of Pantheon's previous Alaskan wells, with superior reservoir characteristics predicted. The Megrez-1 well will target three topset horizons, which the Company estimates to contain an aggregate 2U Prospective Resource of 609 million barrels of ANS Crude (oil, condensate & NGLs) and 3.3 trillion cubic feet ("Tcf") of natural gas. Initial results from the well will be announced when drilling operations are complete.

Pantheon contracted the Nabors 105AC rig, which the Company is familiar with having used it in previous drilling campaigns, to drill the Megrez-1 well. Construction of the gravel pad next to the Dalton Highway was completed in October, and the pad can be used year-round to support future drilling and development activities.

President-elect Trump address to Alaska

Pantheon was greatly encouraged by the supportive words made by the President-elect and the Governor of Alaska last week with respect to their intentions for progressing the proposed Alaska natural gas pipeline (Phase 1 of the Alaska LNG project). A copy of Mr Trump's speech can be found at: https://www.facebook.com/GovDunleavy/videos/president-trump-addresses-alaska/514641971572044/

David Hobbs, Executive Chairman of Pantheon Resources, said: "A success at Megrez-1 will expand the understanding of Ahpun oil and gas accumulations and dramatically impact the economics of the Ahpun full field development. There are few, if any, onshore wells targeting what we estimate to be more than 1 billion boe (barrels of oil equivalent) of 2U Prospective Resource anywhere in the world during this year. We believe the target reservoir sections should exhibit at least an order of magnitude better permeability than Ahpun's western topsets which were logged and cored in the Pipeline State-1 well on Pantheon's acreage.In a success case, the 609 million barrels of ANS crude immediately adjacent to the Trans-Alaska Pipeline would yield a very high NPV/barrel and the 3.3 Tcf would significantly enhance Pantheon's gas resource base into its proposed gas project with Alaska Gasline Development Corporation.

"While the outcome of the Megrez-1 well will not impact our already certified 1.6 billion barrels of contingent resources, success here would be material to our Ahpun development plans for both ANS crude and gas. I look forward to reporting on progress once drilling is complete."

About Pantheon Resources

Pantheon Resources plc is an AIM listed Oil & Gas company focused on developing its 100% owned Ahpun and Kodiak fields located on State of Alaska land on the North Slope, onshore USA. Independently certified best estimate contingent recoverable resources attributable to these projects currently total c. 1.6 billion barrels of ANS crude and 6.6 Tcf (trillion cubic feet) of associated natural gas. The Company owns 100% working interest in c. 259,000 acres.

Pantheon's stated objective is to demonstrate sustainable market recognition of a value of $5-$10/bbl of recoverable resources by end 2028. This is based on bringing the Ahpun field forward to FID and producing into the TAPS main oil line (ANS crude) by the end of 2028. The Gas Sales Precedent Agreement signed with AGDC (Alaska Gasline Development Corporation) provides the potential for Pantheon's natural gas to be produced into the proposed 807 mile pipeline from the North Slope to Southcentral Alaska during 2029. Once the Company achieves financial self-sufficiency, it will apply the resultant cashflows to support the FID on the Kodiak field planned, subject to regulatory approvals, targeted by the end of 2028 or early 2029.

A major differentiator to other ANS projects is the close proximity to existing roads and pipelines which offers a significant competitive advantage to Pantheon, allowing for shorter development timeframes, materially lower infrastructure costs and the ability to support the development with a significantly lower pre-cashflow funding requirement than is typical in Alaska. Furthermore, the low CO2 content of the associated gas allows export into the planned natural gas pipeline from the North Slope to Southcentral Alaska without significant pre-treatment.

The Company's project portfolio has been endorsed by world renowned experts. Netherland, Sewell & Associates estimate a 2C contingent recoverable resource in the Kodiak project that total 1,208 mmbbl (million barrels) of ANS crude and 5,396 bcf (billion cubic feet) of natural gas. Cawley Gillespie & Associates estimate 2C contingent recoverable resources for Ahpun's western topset horizons at 282 mmbbl of ANS crude and 803 bcf of natural gas. Lee Keeling & Associates estimated possible reserves and 2C contingent recoverable resources totalling 79 mmbbl of ANS crude and 424 bcf natural gas.

For more information visit www.pantheonresources.com.

Glossary

Boe Barrel of oil equivalent is a term used to summarize the amount of energy that is equivalent to the amount of energy found in a barrel of crude oil. One barrel of oil is generally deemed to have the same amount of energy content as 6,000 cubic feet of natural gas. So this quantity of natural gas is "equivalent" to one barrel of oil.

