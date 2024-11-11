Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Montag, 11.11.2024 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 676 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: 855681 | ISIN: US4581401001 | Ticker-Symbol: INL
Tradegate
11.11.24
09:03 Uhr
24,425 Euro
-0,030
-0,12 %
Branche
Halbleiter
Aktienmarkt
NASDAQ-100
S&P 100
S&P 500
1-Jahres-Chart
INTEL CORPORATION Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
INTEL CORPORATION 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
24,45524,48509:04
0,0000,00009:04
PR Newswire
11.11.2024 08:30 Uhr
102 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Great Wall Global Unveils Advanced ODM Solutions at 2024 Intel LOEM Summit

Finanznachrichten News

BANGKOK, Nov. 11, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Great Wall Global, a leading ODM in electronics, made a strong impact at the Intel LOEM Summit on November 5-7, 2024, in Bangkok, Thailand. This prestigious event, gathering key technology leaders, allowed Great Wall Global to present its latest innovations in laptops, mini PCs, all-in-one computers and workstations.


With over 30 years of industry expertise, Great Wall Global has built a reputation for quality and innovation. Its flagship products, powered by Intel's latest technologies, captured global attention and reinforced its commitment to shaping the ODM sector's future. Among the highlights was the Gbook Air 14, an ultra-light laptop weighing only 960 grams and 14.9mm thick. Featuring Intel's latest processors, it supports complex offline AI processing, positioning it as an ideal solution for professionals requiring both power and portability.

"This summit offers a unique opportunity for us to connect with industry leaders, gain insights, and form partnerships that drive innovation. Our participation demonstrates our commitment to developing technology solutions that meet evolving market demands." Livia Lee, Deputy General Manager of Great Wall Global, praised the summit's influence on business growth. She emphasized the company's continuous dedication to quality and R&D, solidifying Great Wall Global's reputation as a reliable partner for leading brands.

Larry Ma, Vice General Manager who oversees product development, elaborated on the company's R&D strategy, highlighting innovation as essential for maintaining a competitive edge. "Our R&D team pushes the boundaries of what's possible, from integrating Intel's latest technologies to pioneering functions across laptops, desktops, etc." Ma explained. His comments underscore the company's focus on advancing its product line to exceed modern user expectations.

The summit facilitated productive networking, enabling Great Wall Global to conduct numerous meetings with clients and partners from around the world. These discussions showcased the company's latest product roadmap, advanced technologies, and customized solutions tailored to specific market needs. It also underscored the company's ongoing collaboration with Intel, instrumental in the company's expansion into emerging markets and refinement of product functionalities.

About Great Wall Global

Great Wall Global is a premier ODM specializing in electronics, including laptops, tablets, desktops, mini PCs, workstations, printers, monitors, servers, etc. With a steadfast commitment to quality, technology, and service, the company collaborates with top global brands to deliver cutting-edge technology solutions.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2553733/Great_Wall_Global_Unveils_Advanced_ODM_Solutions_at_2024_Intel_LOEM_Summit.jpg

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/great-wall-global-unveils-advanced-odm-solutions-at-2024-intel-loem-summit-302300973.html

© 2024 PR Newswire
Tenbagger-Chance mit der nächsten BioNTech

Erinnern Sie sich, als Moderna und BioNTech von unbekannten Unternehmen zu globalen Marktführern wurden und frühzeitige Investoren reich belohnt haben?

Die Branche steht vor einem erneuten Innovationsschub – von bahnbrechenden Medikamenten bis hin zu revolutionären Therapien.

Warum sollten Sie dabei sein?

Sie sollten jetzt in Biotech-Aktien einsteigen, weil wir am Beginn einer neuen Ära der medizinischen Innovation stehen könnten! Gen- und Zelltherapien, personalisierte Medizin und bahnbrechende Technologien könnten das Gesundheitswesen revolutionieren – und die Aktienkurse in die Höhe schießen lassen.

Die nächste Erfolgsgeschichte im Biotechbereich warten nur darauf, entdeckt zu werden. Wer jetzt investiert, hat die Chance, von gigantischen Durchbrüchen und enormen Renditen zu profitieren. Warten Sie nicht, bis es zu spät ist - der nächste Biotech-Superstar könnte morgen schon durchstarten!

Verpassen Sie nicht diese Chance!

Fordern Sie sofort unseren brandneuen Biotech-Spezialreport an und erfahren Sie, welche 3 Biotech-Aktien das riesige Potenzial haben, Ihren finanziellen Erfolg zu sichern. Dieser Report ist komplett kostenlos und zeigt Ihnen zukunftsträchtige Investments im Biotech-Sektor.

Handeln Sie jetzt und sichern Sie sich Ihren kostenfreien Report!

Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.