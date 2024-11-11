Anzeige
Montag, 11.11.2024

WKN: A1XE3D | ISIN: IE00BJMZDW83 | Ticker-Symbol: DHG
Frankfurt
11.11.24
08:19 Uhr
4,500 Euro
-0,020
-0,44 %
Branche
Hotels/Tourismus
Aktienmarkt
ISEQ-20
1-Jahres-Chart
DALATA HOTEL GROUP PLC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
DALATA HOTEL GROUP PLC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
4,5054,57509:55
Dow Jones News
11.11.2024 08:31 Uhr
127 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Dalata Hotel Group Announces Sixth Hotel in London

Finanznachrichten News

DJ Dalata Hotel Group Announces Sixth Hotel in London 

Dalata Hotel Group PLC (DAL,DHG) 
Dalata Hotel Group Announces Sixth Hotel in London 
11-Nov-2024 / 07:00 GMT/BST 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
 
Dalata Hotel Group Announces Sixth Hotel in London 
 
4-Star Clayton Hotel development on Old Broad Street 
 
On completion, the new hotel will bring Dalata's operating presence in London to 1,030 rooms across six hotels 
 
ISE: DHG LSE: DAL 
 
Dublin and London | 11 November 2024: Dalata Hotel Group plc ('Dalata' or the 'Group'), the largest hotel operator in 
Ireland, with a growing presence in the United Kingdom and Continental Europe, is pleased to announce that it has 
exchanged an agreement for lease for a new 4-star Clayton hotel to be developed on the Tower 42 Estate in the City of 
London. 
Due to open in the second half of 2028 subject to planning approval, the full-service Clayton hotel will be developed 
at 20 Old Broad Street, EC2 in the heart of the City, incorporating 154 bedrooms, a restaurant, bar and gym. The 
all-electric building will include state-of-the-art heat pump technology and target a BREEAM excellent accreditation. 
The Tower 42 Estate is conveniently located less than a 5-minute walk from Liverpool Street and Bank Stations and their 
extensive National Rail, London Underground, Elizabeth line (Crossrail) and bus services, providing excellent 
connectivity across London. 
On completion of construction, Dalata will commence operations in the hotel through a 25-year Operating Lease which 
will be subject to five-year rent reviews linked to the Consumer Price Index. 
The signing of the agreement for lease in a prime London location further demonstrates Dalata's ability to increase its 
footprint in a global business and tourism hub with strong market fundamentals. Dalata opened four new locations in the 
United Kingdom this year including the Maldron Hotel Shoreditch, which opened in August. This new hotel will bring 
Dalata's operating presence in London to 1,030 rooms across six hotels. 
Shane Casserly, Deputy CEO of Dalata Hotel Group, commented: "We are excited to expand our footprint in London, with 
this transaction illustrating the flexibility of our business model as we deliver further growth through leasing, as 
well as acquisition and development. We are particularly pleased to have commenced a partnership with the Tower 42 
Estate, which offers an unrivalled mix of uses in a best-in-class location. As part of our Vision 2030, London 
continues to be a key target city for Dalata, and we believe significant opportunity exists for both our Clayton and 
Maldron brands. Our proven track record of delivery across both London and the UK, demonstrates our ability to identify 
and deliver in-demand hotels at excellent locations. Our experience, scale and deep industry expertise positions us 
strongly to deliver on our ambitious growth plans." 
ENDS 
About Dalata 
Dalata Hotel Group plc is a leading hotel operator backed by EUR1.7bn in hotel assets primarily in Ireland and the UK. 
Established in 2007, Dalata has become Ireland's largest hotel operator with an ambitious growth strategy to expand its 
portfolio further in excellent locations in select, large cities in the UK and Continental Europe. The Group's 
portfolio comprises a mix of owned and leased hotels with 56 primarily four-star hotels operating through its two main 
brands, Clayton and Maldron Hotels, with 12,150 rooms and a pipeline of over 870 rooms. For the six-month period ended 
30 June 2024, Dalata reported revenue of EUR302 million, basic earnings per share of 16.0 cent and Free Cashflow per 
Share of 21.5 cent. Dalata is listed on the Main Market of Euronext Dublin (DHG) and the London Stock Exchange (DAL). 
For further information visit: www.dalatahotelgroup.com 
 
Contacts 
Dalata Hotel Group plc           Tel +353 1 206 9400 
Dermot Crowley, CEO            investorrelations@dalatahotelgroup.com 
Shane Casserly, Deputy CEO 
Carol Phelan, CFO 
Niamh Carr, Head of Investor Relations & Strategic Forecasting 
Niall Macklin, Head of Acquisitions 
 
Joint Company Brokers 
Davy: Anthony Farrell           Tel +353 1 679 6363 
Berenberg: Ben Wright           Tel +44 20 3753 3069 
 
Investor Relations and PR | FTI Consulting Tel +353 87 737 9089 
                      Tel +353 85 277 9905 
Sam Moore/ Rugile Nenortaite 
                      dalata@fticonsulting.com

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 

ISIN:      IE00BJMZDW83, IE00BJMZDW83 
Category Code: MSCM 
TIDM:      DAL,DHG 
LEI Code:    635400L2CWET7ONOBJ04 
OAM Categories: 3.1. Additional regulated information required to be disclosed under the laws of a Member State 
Sequence No.:  358120 
EQS News ID:  2026323 
 
End of Announcement EQS News Service 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=2026323&application_name=news&site_id=dow_jones%7e%7e%7ef1066a31-ca00-4e1a-b0a4-374bd7d0face

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

November 11, 2024 02:00 ET (07:00 GMT)

© 2024 Dow Jones News
