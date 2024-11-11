DJ Cairn Homes Plc: Transaction in Own Shares

Cairn Homes Plc (CRN) Cairn Homes Plc: Transaction in Own Shares 11-Nov-2024 / 07:00 GMT/BST =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 11 November 2024 Cairn Homes plc (the "Company") Transaction in own shares The Company announces that on 8 November 2024 it purchased a total of 68,794 of its ordinary shares of EUR 0.001 each (the "ordinary shares") on Euronext Dublin and the London Stock Exchange through the Company's broker Numis Securities Ltd (trading as Deutsche Numis) ("Deutsche Numis"), as detailed below. The repurchased shares will be cancelled. Euronext Dublin London Stock Exchange Number of ordinary shares purchased 0 68,794 Highest price paid (per ordinary share) GBP1.864 Lowest price paid (per ordinary share) GBP1.860 Volume weighted average price paid (per ordinary share) GBP1.863435

The purchases form part of the Company's share buyback programme announced on 3 July 2024.

Following settlement and cancellation of the above purchases, the Company's total number of ordinary shares in issue shall be 627,188,862 shares, each carrying the right to one vote. The

Company holds nil ordinary shares in treasury.

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation), the detailed breakdown of individual trades made by Deutsche Numis on behalf of the Company as part of the share buyback programme is set out below.

Appendix

Transaction Details

Issuer Name Cairn Homes plc LEI 635400DPX6WP2KKDOA83 ISIN IE00BWY4ZF18 Intermediary Name Numis Securities Ltd Intermediary Code NUSEGB21XXX Timezone GMT Currency EUR & GBP London Stock Exchange Number of shares Price per Share (GBP) Trading Venue Time of Transaction Transaction reference number 358 186.00 XLON 08:28:08 00072305063TRLO0 125 186.00 XLON 08:29:56 00072305151TRLO0 688 186.40 XLON 09:17:31 00072308394TRLO0 2550 186.40 XLON 09:17:31 00072308395TRLO0 420 186.40 XLON 09:17:31 00072308396TRLO0 797 186.40 XLON 09:17:31 00072308397TRLO0 1638 186.20 XLON 09:17:36 00072308399TRLO0 1293 186.20 XLON 09:17:36 00072308400TRLO0 22 186.40 XLON 09:31:17 00072309370TRLO0 217 186.40 XLON 09:35:54 00072309871TRLO0 1100 186.40 XLON 09:35:54 00072309872TRLO0 1819 186.40 XLON 09:35:54 00072309873TRLO0 1137 186.20 XLON 09:44:41 00072310325TRLO0 1137 186.20 XLON 09:44:41 00072310326TRLO0 585 186.20 XLON 09:44:41 00072310327TRLO0 3423 186.00 XLON 09:56:30 00072310969TRLO0 3635 186.20 XLON 10:15:31 00072312258TRLO0 1100 186.20 XLON 10:15:31 00072312259TRLO0 1100 186.20 XLON 10:15:31 00072312260TRLO0 1300 186.40 XLON 10:45:35 00072313663TRLO0 1500 186.40 XLON 10:45:35 00072313664TRLO0 488 186.40 XLON 10:47:11 00072313810TRLO0 598 186.40 XLON 11:38:01 00072315774TRLO0 1100 186.40 XLON 12:47:37 00072318200TRLO0 1100 186.40 XLON 12:47:37 00072318201TRLO0 263 186.40 XLON 12:47:37 00072318202TRLO0 946 186.40 XLON 12:47:37 00072318203TRLO0 2136 186.40 XLON 12:47:37 00072318204TRLO0 428 186.40 XLON 12:47:38 00072318205TRLO0 78 186.40 XLON 12:47:38 00072318206TRLO0 1400 186.40 XLON 13:14:37 00072319368TRLO0 1411 186.40 XLON 13:14:37 00072319369TRLO0 349 186.40 XLON 15:25:05 00072328164TRLO0 400 186.40 XLON 15:52:05 00072330678TRLO0 306 186.40 XLON 16:08:13 00072331885TRLO0 553 186.40 XLON 16:08:13 00072331886TRLO0 553 186.40 XLON 16:08:13 00072331887TRLO0 511 186.40 XLON 16:08:13 00072331888TRLO0 257 186.40 XLON 16:17:57 00072332790TRLO0 2734 186.40 XLON 16:17:57 00072332791TRLO0 2885 186.40 XLON 16:17:57 00072332792TRLO0 2734 186.40 XLON 16:17:57 00072332793TRLO0 1927 186.40 XLON 16:17:57 00072332794TRLO0 3090 186.40 XLON 16:17:57 00072332795TRLO0 1085 186.40 XLON 16:17:57 00072332796TRLO0 3240 186.40 XLON 16:17:57 00072332797TRLO0 3214 186.40 XLON 16:17:57 00072332798TRLO0 3093 186.40 XLON 16:17:57 00072332799TRLO0 2862 186.40 XLON 16:17:57 00072332800TRLO0 3109 186.40 XLON 16:17:57 00072332801TRLO0

