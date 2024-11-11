Anzeige
Montag, 11.11.2024

WKN: A14UTJ | ISIN: IE00BWY4ZF18
Cairn Homes Plc: Transaction in Own Shares

Finanznachrichten News

DJ Cairn Homes Plc: Transaction in Own Shares 

Cairn Homes Plc (CRN) 
Cairn Homes Plc: Transaction in Own Shares 
11-Nov-2024 / 07:00 GMT/BST 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
 
11 November 2024 
 
Cairn Homes plc (the "Company") 
Transaction in own shares 
 
 
The Company announces that on 8 November 2024 it purchased a total of 68,794 of its ordinary shares of EUR 0.001 each 
(the "ordinary shares") on Euronext Dublin and the London Stock Exchange through the Company's broker Numis Securities 
Ltd (trading as Deutsche Numis) ("Deutsche Numis"), as detailed below. The repurchased shares will be cancelled. 
 
                            Euronext Dublin London Stock Exchange 
Number of ordinary shares purchased           0        68,794 
Highest price paid (per ordinary share)                 GBP1.864 
Lowest price paid (per ordinary share)                 GBP1.860 
Volume weighted average price paid (per ordinary share)         GBP1.863435

The purchases form part of the Company's share buyback programme announced on 3 July 2024.

Following settlement and cancellation of the above purchases, the Company's total number of ordinary shares in issue shall be 627,188,862 shares, each carrying the right to one vote. The

Company holds nil ordinary shares in treasury.

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation), the detailed breakdown of individual trades made by Deutsche Numis on behalf of the Company as part of the share buyback programme is set out below.

Contacts:

Cairn Homes plc +353 1 696 4600

Tara Grimley, Company Secretary

Appendix

Transaction Details 

Issuer Name    Cairn Homes plc 
LEI        635400DPX6WP2KKDOA83 
ISIN       IE00BWY4ZF18 
Intermediary Name Numis Securities Ltd 
Intermediary Code NUSEGB21XXX 
Timezone     GMT 
Currency     EUR & GBP London Stock Exchange 
Number of shares Price per Share (GBP) Trading Venue Time of Transaction Transaction reference number 
358       186.00        XLON      08:28:08      00072305063TRLO0 
125       186.00        XLON      08:29:56      00072305151TRLO0 
688       186.40        XLON      09:17:31      00072308394TRLO0 
2550       186.40        XLON      09:17:31      00072308395TRLO0 
420       186.40        XLON      09:17:31      00072308396TRLO0 
797       186.40        XLON      09:17:31      00072308397TRLO0 
1638       186.20        XLON      09:17:36      00072308399TRLO0 
1293       186.20        XLON      09:17:36      00072308400TRLO0 
22        186.40        XLON      09:31:17      00072309370TRLO0 
217       186.40        XLON      09:35:54      00072309871TRLO0 
1100       186.40        XLON      09:35:54      00072309872TRLO0 
1819       186.40        XLON      09:35:54      00072309873TRLO0 
1137       186.20        XLON      09:44:41      00072310325TRLO0 
1137       186.20        XLON      09:44:41      00072310326TRLO0 
585       186.20        XLON      09:44:41      00072310327TRLO0 
3423       186.00        XLON      09:56:30      00072310969TRLO0 
3635       186.20        XLON      10:15:31      00072312258TRLO0 
1100       186.20        XLON      10:15:31      00072312259TRLO0 
1100       186.20        XLON      10:15:31      00072312260TRLO0 
1300       186.40        XLON      10:45:35      00072313663TRLO0 
1500       186.40        XLON      10:45:35      00072313664TRLO0 
488       186.40        XLON      10:47:11      00072313810TRLO0 
598       186.40        XLON      11:38:01      00072315774TRLO0 
1100       186.40        XLON      12:47:37      00072318200TRLO0 
1100       186.40        XLON      12:47:37      00072318201TRLO0 
263       186.40        XLON      12:47:37      00072318202TRLO0 
946       186.40        XLON      12:47:37      00072318203TRLO0 
2136       186.40        XLON      12:47:37      00072318204TRLO0 
428       186.40        XLON      12:47:38      00072318205TRLO0 
78        186.40        XLON      12:47:38      00072318206TRLO0 
1400       186.40        XLON      13:14:37      00072319368TRLO0 
1411       186.40        XLON      13:14:37      00072319369TRLO0 
349       186.40        XLON      15:25:05      00072328164TRLO0 
400       186.40        XLON      15:52:05      00072330678TRLO0 
306       186.40        XLON      16:08:13      00072331885TRLO0 
553       186.40        XLON      16:08:13      00072331886TRLO0 
553       186.40        XLON      16:08:13      00072331887TRLO0 
511       186.40        XLON      16:08:13      00072331888TRLO0 
257       186.40        XLON      16:17:57      00072332790TRLO0 
2734       186.40        XLON      16:17:57      00072332791TRLO0 
2885       186.40        XLON      16:17:57      00072332792TRLO0 
2734       186.40        XLON      16:17:57      00072332793TRLO0 
1927       186.40        XLON      16:17:57      00072332794TRLO0 
3090       186.40        XLON      16:17:57      00072332795TRLO0 
1085       186.40        XLON      16:17:57      00072332796TRLO0 
3240       186.40        XLON      16:17:57      00072332797TRLO0 
3214       186.40        XLON      16:17:57      00072332798TRLO0 
3093       186.40        XLON      16:17:57      00072332799TRLO0 
2862       186.40        XLON      16:17:57      00072332800TRLO0 
3109       186.40        XLON      16:17:57      00072332801TRLO0

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 

ISIN:      IE00BWY4ZF18 
Category Code: POS 
TIDM:      CRN 
LEI Code:    635400DPX6WP2KKDOA83 
OAM Categories: 2.4. Acquisition or disposal of the issuer's own shares 
Sequence No.:  358118 
EQS News ID:  2026313 
 
End of Announcement EQS News Service 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=2026313&application_name=news&site_id=dow_jones%7e%7e%7ef1066a31-ca00-4e1a-b0a4-374bd7d0face

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

November 11, 2024 02:00 ET (07:00 GMT)

© 2024 Dow Jones News
