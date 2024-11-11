Observation status applied to AUGA group, AB

Nasdaq Vilnius decided to apply observation status to AUGA group, AB (AUG1L, ISIN kodas LT0000127466) regarding initiation of restructuring process of the Company. AUGA group, AB publicly announced about that in the announcements on 11 November, 2024. The purpose of applying observation status is to alert the market participants. The more detailed information please find here and here. Nasdaq Baltic Transaction Services +370 5 253 14 59 www.nasdaqbaltic.com Nasdaq Baltic is a common name for exchanges, regulated markets, alternative markets First North operated by Nasdaq companies in the Baltic states, i.e. Nasdaq Tallinn AS, Nasdaq Riga AS and AB Nasdaq Vilnius.