Thailand Convention and Exhibition Bureau (TCEB): World exhibition organisers confirm confidence in Thailand's strong potential as exhibition destination

BANGKOK, Nov. 11, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Exhibition Industry Summit 2024, the first exclusive event held by Thailand Convention and Exhibition Bureau (Public Organization) or TCEB, was a major success. Executives of leading exhibition organisations from Europe and Asia expressed strong confidence in Thailand's potential and readiness to become the preferred exhibition destination. The executives attributed their confidence to the Thai government's clear policy to promote the exhibition industry, the country's excellent infrastructure, open business culture, and renowned hospitality. While looking for growing business networks with local Thai partners, the participants also recommended that local industry adopt advanced digital technologies to serve the changing needs of the exhibition industry.

The recent Exhibition Industry Summit 2024's theme "See Tomorrow Now" was intended for delegates and participants to clearly envision future business opportunities in Thailand. The insights attendee gained will be a catalyst for their business plan formulation to capture those opportunities by using exhibitions as the springboard.

Mr. Chiruit Isarangkun Na Ayuthaya, TCEB's President, said, "The Exhibition Industry Summit 2024 was a great success and will bring huge benefits to Thailand. This was the first time that the leaders and key decision-makers of leading exhibition organisers from Europe and Asia met in Thailand to obtain insights about Thailand's vision and exhibition industry development direction directly from Thailand's top decision-makers. This is really important to their future decision on venue selection for big events. We also received valuable recommendations on areas of development to propel the exhibition industry forwards while effectively addressing the changing needs in the global market."

During the event, TCEB, led by Mr. Prasert Jantararuangtong, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Digital Economy and Society, and Dr. Pasu Loharjun, Chairman of the Board of TCEB, brought the world's exhibition leaders to pay a courtesy call on the Thai Prime Minister, Ms. Paetongtarn Shinawatra, at the Government House. The Prime Minister confirmed the government's full support to drive the growth and success of the business sector, paving the way for Thailand to become the top exhibition destination. She added that the government is building the One Stop Service System to enhance convenience for exhibition activities, which will encourage innovation development and, thus, boost national economic growth sustainably.

The leaders also joined the roundtable discussion with key figures of the Thai government, including the Vice Minister for Tourism and Sport, Deputy Secretary to the Prime Minister, the Deputy Permanent Secretary of the Ministry of Digital Economy and Society, the Chairman of the Industrial Estate of Thailand, the President and CEO of Export-Import Bank of Thailand, and the Director of the Division of International Industrial Economics under the Ministry of Industry. During the discussion, the representatives from the Thai government reiterated the importance of the exhibition industry as a key economic driver and a magnet to draw more foreign direct investment (FDI) into the country. The exhibition industry also supports the development of related businesses. All of these are aligned with the government's policy to promote the tourism industry which already contributes 12 per cent to the Thai GDP, with a focus on high-value tourism, including the exhibition industry.

Following the roundtable discussion was a forum at which in-depth information and the potential of Thailand, insights on high-growth industries and trends in the exhibition industry were shared. The forum included keynote speeches on "Shaping Thailand's Future in the Global Value Chain" by speakers from the International Financial Corporation and the Thailand Development and Research Institute, a panel discussion on "Thailand's Economic Potential and Integration into ASEAN: Future Frontiers" by leading figures from the medical and health, Fintech and technology and automotive sectors, and a discussion on "Exhibition Industry Strengths and Emerging Trends" by exhibition industry leaders.

The speakers also highlighted three trends and opportunities that will enhance competitiveness. Firstly, the customised service trend requiring exhibition organisers to create impressive experiences and better address the changing lifestyle. As people need more work-life balance, exhibition organisers will have to provide facilities and services, including telecommunication service, that enable visitors to stay connected while participating in an exhibition. Secondly, organisers should adopt AI in many areas, e.g. Big Data management, translation of content, etc. Thirdly, the venue selection. The venue should not only provide good facilities, but also make participants feel welcome. As Thailand already has excellent infrastructure, various activities out of hotels and superb hospitality, the country will be able to respond to the trends.

TCEB also presented Thailand as the sustainable high-value-added destination, as evidenced by the use of hybrid vehicles and electric boats for delegate transport, a gala dinner menu using local ingredients, and optimising food ingredients to minimise waste. Meanwhile, Thai culture was celebrated through event decorations with authentic Thai art, Thai food, Khon mask performance and a puppet show that interacted with the participants, representing a perfect blend between business and culture, making for an impressive experience.

After the Exhibition Industry Summit 2024, TCEB expects to draw approximately 60 new international exhibitions to Thailand throughout the next three years (2025-2027), which will generate 7,425 million baht to the country, and attract 426,000 international and local visitors. Economic value created by travellers attending exhibitions in Thailand is expected to reach 11,649 million baht.

