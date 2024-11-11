India's Directorate General of Trade Remedies (DGTR) has proposed antidumping duties on solar glass imports from China and Vietnam. It says the landed cost of such imports aew lower than the selling prices and production costs of Indian manufacturers. From pv magazine India India's DGTR has recommended antidumping duties on imports of textured tempered solar glass from China and Vietnam, as these imports significantly undercut domestic prices. The recommended duties would be the lesser of the dumping and injury margins, aimed at alleviating the impact on Indian manufacturers. The textured tempered ...

